Good Morning, Buffalo: NY health care workers must get Covid booster by Monday. State association wants an extension

Feb. 18, 2022
NY health care workers must get Covid booster by Monday. State association wants an extension
Health care workers across the state have until Monday to get a Covid-19 booster shot to keep their jobs.
In Western New York alone, thousands of eligible workers still need to get the extra dose. That’s why some, including a statewide health care association, want extra time to be put on the clock in order to avoid further employee terminations amid an industrywide staffing crunch.
The News’ Jon Harris reports on an effort that aims to give hospitals, nursing homes and home health agencies an additional 90 days to comply with the booster mandate. Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause wrote a letter earlier this week to Gov. Kathy Hochul seeking the extension.
"HANYS hears member concerns that more health care personnel, including those serving in critical roles in our institutions, will leave rather than get a booster," Grause wrote. "Members are already reporting resignations.”
Dating to the state's vaccine mandate in the fall, nearly 37,000 health care workers in New York have lost their jobs, resigned, retired or been furloughed due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, 3.5% of the state's total health care workforce, according to state data. That has included several hundred health care employees in Western New York.
POLITICS
Hochul’s pioneering candidacy prevails among Democrats as she projects confidence: Just minutes after a rousing Democratic State Convention on Thursday named her the party's first woman nominee for governor, Kathy Hochul seemed to be taking it all in. No female had ever attained such heights. Neither had any upstater in more than a century. No Buffalonian since Grover Cleveland in 1882. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State Inspector General cites minority business fraud on Southern Tier casino project: Contractors evaded state rules requiring minority or women-owned businesses be hired for portions of the $44 million Tioga Downs casino job, the State Inspector General’s Office said in documents made public this week. Read more
After vote on Poloncarz’s emergency powers, Democrats revise Legislature rules: Making a small change to Erie County Legislature rules of order can't be that big a deal, right? Wrong. At the last meeting, the minority leader accused the Democrats and the chairwoman of "disenfranchising voters" and "perverting democracy." Democrats lodged counter-accusations that the minority leader was engaging in "misinformation," "disrespect" and "bigotry." Read more
Buffalo Diocese priest most often accused of sex abuse dies at age 79: The Rev. Donald Becker, who has been accused of sexually abusing children in 30 Child Victims Act lawsuits, was one of 230 priests who worked in the Buffalo Diocese who have been accused of molesting children in the cases. Becker denied molesting children in a 2018 interview. Read more
As veto is overridden, Niagara Falls takes another step toward reassessment: The City Council voted unanimously to override Mayor Robert Restaino's veto of a resolution it passed Jan. 19 to seek bids from appraisal companies to help set the new property values. Read more
Buffalo seeks new operator for parking ramps: For nearly seven decades the city's parking ramps have been operated by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, a nonprofit entity formed to run them. But Buffalo's six publicly owned ramps may soon be under new management – fueling concerns about potential rate increases. Read more
Teen indicted for bringing loaded, illegal handgun to Bennett Community School Campus: An Erie County grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old on a felony gun possession charge after police found a loaded firearm two months ago on the Main Street campus. Read more
How ACV Auctions is watching unusual used-car sales trends and diversifying its business: The Buffalo-based tech company that specializes in online vehicle auctions is operating within a challenging market. A shortage of new cars available for purchase has led to fewer used-car trade-ins at dealerships, which has helped drive up the price of used car sales. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Thaw gives way to hazardous travel, flash freeze, snow: Count on a slow and slippery morning commute, with snow showers diminishing early in the day and some sunny breaks helping with the midwinter cold in the low 20s, along with a nasty wind chill. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
An experimental medical device built in Buffalo is already paying dividends: Learn how Garwood Medical Devices and doctors in Buffalo are involved in bringing hope to potentially thousands of amputees. Read more
Fun ideas for midwinter break with better family health in mind: Mackenzie Martin, 2½, has lived most of her life during a pandemic, with parents trying to go about their workdays and family free time while keeping her safe – and active. “Getting her outdoors is something that I always look to do because she's got a lot of energy and our house is only so big,” said her mother, Gina, community affairs representative for Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. Easier said than done during winter in Buffalo, which is why Highmark, and Independent Health, designed events to give families more options this month. Read more
BILLS
Equipment staffers were unsung heroes during trying 2021 season: Whether it was the extreme cold for the playoff game against the Patriots, the crazy wind for the Monday night meeting against New England or rain that seemed to never end – home or away – the Bills couldn’t seem to ever catch a break. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates: Buffalo's 40-year-old goalie shared laughs with his former teammates, but Ottawa triumphed thanks to a late surge. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• An ice castle awaits those who trek to Mayville this weekend for the annual Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival. Check out Mark Mulville’s photos of volunteers putting the finishing touches on the structure earlier this week.
• If you’ve ever sensed that there’s a quiet that often accompanies a significant snowfall, you’re not imagining things. Spectrum News meteorologist Kaylee Wendt says there’s a science behind the silence we often experience in a snowstorm.
• Buffalo is a picture-perfect place for movie buffs, according to a new national study. The city ranks as the 13th best metropolitan area in the U.S. for film lovers on a list compiled by the financial news website 24/7 Wall St. Buffalo scored high marks for accessibility, including movie theaters per square mile, and community attributes such as film festivals and film societies.
• This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first radio station in Lockport. WMAK ushered in the era one night in 1922 when it broadcast an hourlong orchestral concert, writes Ann Marie Linnabery in the Niagara Gazette.
