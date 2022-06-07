Good Morning, Buffalo: Nurturing of East Side projects preceded state's gush of cash

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 7, 2022

Nurturing of East Side projects preceded state's gush of cash: 'A once-in-a-generation opportunity'

The state-led $225 million investment for the East Side, announced before the Tops shooting brought added attention to systemic inequities there, is one of the largest if not the largest amount ever for that swath of the city.

It was far from a spur-of-the-moment decision.

The state's focus began with initial investments from the Buffalo Billion for light industry and workforce training in the Northland Avenue Belt Line Corridor. That was followed in 2018 with a more comprehensive plan under Buffalo Billion II that keyed around rehabilitating portions of Bailey, Fillmore, Jefferson and Michigan avenues, supporting small businesses there and anchor institutions like the Broadway Market and the Central Terminal.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has now doubled down on that step-by-step plan, providing resources that many have only dreamed of.

The state's approach on the East Side is prudent, said Patrick Orecki, director of state studies for the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission in New York City.

"We have seen plenty of state economic development spending that hasn't worked, so there are certainly models for that," Orecki said. "Obviously, trying to be more integrated and concentrated and also localized is a more likely scenario for positive results."

– Mark Sommer

‘The time to act is now’: Gun violence tops agendas in New York following Buffalo massacre: Momentum increased in New York for new gun control measures on Monday. Just after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law 10 new measures toughening the state's approach to guns, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership – the region's top business group – announced its support for an assault weapons ban. Read more

Ongoing food crisis brings World Central Kitchen leaders, Sen. Gillibrand to Buffalo’s East Side: After extending its stay twice since it set up shop on May 18, the agency wanted to pack up its pots and pans Monday. Instead, top officials flew in from Washington, D.C., to talk with leaders about how to keep it going and set up services to replace it. Read more

Paladino, Langworthy vying for Trump’s political blessing: It could be argued that top Republicans Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy rank among the staunchest Donald Trump supporters in all of New York. Now both are asking the former president for his all-important endorsement in a congressional contest in the new 23rd District. Read more

Red Jacket Park, with its ‘sweeping views,’ becomes newest Buffalo Blueway: Blueway enhancements add to the region's waterfront tourism and promote ecological and outdoor recreation, said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Read more

Niagara Falls slow to provide details of incident after officer stabbed, suspect shot, hospitalized: Other than specifying that a man first attacked officers, Niagara Falls Police and Mayor Robert Restaino have provided the public with little information. Basic details, such as the names of those involved and whether the injured man was charged with a crime, have not been released by Restaino's administration. Read more

Walden Galleria owner avoids loan default with three-year extension: Facing default on the $237 million loan it owes on the Walden Galleria property, mall owner Pyramid Management Group has reached an agreement on a three-year extension with its lenders. Read more

Man who tossed coffee cups for years on former co-worker's lawn apologizes, pays restitution: The 76-year-old Hamburg man accused of dumping hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups on the front lawn of a former co-worker has written a letter of apology to the homeowners and has sent them a check for about $2,800 to cover their expenses in trying to catch whoever was doing this. Those were two of the conditions in the legal case against Larry Pope that gained international attention after The News wrote about it in spring 2021. Read more

Don Paul: Expect some precipitation today, followed by a dry day: Shower and thunderstorm coverage and intensity will pick up early in the day and peak in the midmorning into the afternoon. Wednesday looks like one of the dry days this week with limited sunshine, low humidity and a fairly seasonable high of 70-73. Read more

At Casa Azul, fine Mexican at the heart of Buffalo: "Getting to witness the metamorphosis of an operator from a food truck rookie to a restaurateur capable of not only cooking delicious food, but running a fully staffed and operational restaurant is as rare as hen’s teeth," writes Andrew Z. Galarneau. "So there’s an extra ration of satisfaction in showcasing Casa Azul, the Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar at the corner of Allen and Elmwood." Read more

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game: “We flew up that day, went to the game, and the whole time from the car through the parking lot to the game my boys were like, 'We’re taking our shirts off, dad.' I was like, 'OK, it’s negative-3 out, just relax.' It was after the seventh touchdown. It was such an amazing energy and feeling in that stadium, I felt like it was time. Me and my boys threw the shirts off." Read more

• The Buffalo Reading Invasion is celebrating its 10th anniversary tonight as it returns to its roots. Buffalo Rising previews an event that will see book lovers gather at Bidwell and Elmwood to share their passion for literature.

• The Petal Pusher isn’t your traditional flower shop. One of Allentown’s newest businesses features a flower boutique studio, a beer, wine and cider bar and a kid-friendly lounge area. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall pays a visit to the shop.

• "For nearly 30 years, Amy Betros has been a ray of light for Buffalo’s less fortunate,” reports Spectrum News’ Andy Young. Betros and her friend Norm Paolini opened St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy on Buffalo’s East Side in 1994. The mission has expanded its scope of community services over the years.

• If homes could talk, the Fairbanks Mansion in Lewiston would have plenty of colorful stories to tell. Niagara Frontier Publications continues its countdown to Lewiston’s bicentennial with this feature on a home that belonged to one of the community’s earliest settlers.

