Good Morning, Buffalo: Nursing homes will soon have to report hiring related companies

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 11, 2022
Nursing homes will soon have to report deals with 'non-arms length' companies
Nursing homes in New York State can hire companies in which their investors or families have an ownership interest to perform services at their facilities with little public disclosure of the arrangement.
But that may soon change, The News’ Lou Michel reports. The state Health Department says it will soon issue guidelines to implement a new law that requires nursing homes for the first time to clearly publicly disclose if their facilities do business with a related company.
The practice of long-term care facilities doing business with outside companies that have ties to the owners is widespread. Owners of nursing homes have complained that state funding of their facilities is inadequate, and for-profit owners that do business with related companies say the practice allows them to create economies of scale that eliminate redundancies and reduce costs at individual nursing homes.
But advocates of nursing home residents, elected leaders and union officials who represent workers in the facilities say these non-arms length business arrangements provide the owners with a way to pocket money instead of spending it on the residents entrusted to their care.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada: Americans should avoid traveling to Canada because of the new wave of Covid-19 cases the country is experiencing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Monday. The CDC has put Canada in its highest-risk category. Read more
Free at-home Covid-19 tests will be distributed in Buffalo today: The 11,000 free Covid-19 at-home antigen tests will be distributed at several locations across the city, including 7,500 kits that will be given out via drive-though and walk-in processes at five community centers. Read more
Catholic Health extends closure of MACC’s emergency department: Catholic Health is keeping the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park closed through the end of January, as it continues to grapple with staffing challenges and high Covid-19 patient volume at its hospitals. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Divisive debate over mask mandate roils Williamsville: The debate over facts and freedom and rights and restrictions that has roiled the nation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has come to a one-square-mile village where complaining about traffic and parking used to rate as the biggest issue: Williamsville. Residents from the village of 5,300 and neighboring communities engaged in an at-times testy debate Monday night over whether to accept, or defy, the state mask mandate. Read more
Judge to rule in criminal case of Rochester developer as attorneys seek new dismissal: A federal judge could decide within weeks whether to allow the federal government to continue pursuing criminal mortgage fraud charges against developer Robert C. Morgan, after defense attorneys accused prosecutors in Buffalo of lying to them and the court. Read more
Candidates for governor already tearing up campaign trail: "Conventional wisdom" has always held that a contest for New York governor never really gets off the ground until after Labor Day. In some ways, that old axiom holds true. But the state's accelerated political calendar now dictates that candidates hit the trail early – just as they are this week across the state. Read more
Ford Motor seeks Hamburg IDA tax breaks for $35M in equipment purchases: Ford officials said the updates will help the 71-year-old Buffalo Stamping Plant in Woodlawn remain competitive with other production facilities. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A wintry week in Western New York: Early forecast models are in agreement on very cold temperatures for Saturday’s playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Krog seeks $3.7 million in tax breaks for Trico reuse project: With the redevelopment of the former Trico Building now back in full swing under a redesigned plan, developer Peter Krog is returning to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to request additional tax relief to support the $108 million project. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Local expert shares insights about navigating life in a pandemic: Few medical experts in Western New York have been quoted more during the pandemic than Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. In Good Health contributor Brenda Alesii talks with Russo about vaccine hesitancy and pandemic-related anxiety. Read more
BILLS
Observations: 'Nothing official yet' in regards to Leslie Frazier interviewing for Bears' coaching job: If the Chicago Bears are interested in interviewing Leslie Frazier for their head-coaching vacancy, it’s news to the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator. Adam Schefter has also reported that the Bears also requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head-coaching job. The Miami Dolphins also requested permission to talk to Daboll, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Read more
SABRES
It's time: Jack Quinn aims to add thunder to Sabres' lineup in debut vs. Lightning: Especially in Covid-19 times, it seems like there's some sort of debut going on every night when the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice. Tuesday night in KeyBank Center is the big one. The one fans and the entire organization knew was coming at some point this season, and which rates as the most eagerly anticipated. Jack Quinn will wear Blue and Gold in the regular season for the first time, and it comes as the Sabres meet the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Tage Thompson is latest addition to Covid protocol list: The Sabres' daily Covid-19 protocol list continues to be a revolving door, and the team took another big hit Monday. Shortly before practice began in KeyBank Center, the team learned center and leading scorer Tage Thompson had a positive test and needed to be added to the list. That likely knocks him out for at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday night's visit by Tampa Bay. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’re looking for spots to lace up your skates, News contributor Sydney Bucholtz has compiled a listing of both outdoor and indoor ice skating rinks to visit this winter.
• Many Western New Yorkers will eagerly await the outcome of the big match on Super Bowl Sunday. Not that one. We’re talking about the Puppy Bowl. WGRZ reports that a local dog named Ruffalo Jill, also known as Cha Cha, has made it into this year’s tournament. The pups will compete for the Team Lombarky trophy in a Feb. 13 competition that will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.
• Lockport resident Ben Fresch says he struggled with weight issues his entire life. He tells WKBW’s Eileen Buckley a near-death encounter with Covid-19 in late 2020 inspired him to lose 200 pounds.
• Charles Burchfield, one of the great American artists of the 20th century who spent the last several decades of his life in Western New York, died 55 years ago this week. Burchfield was known for his watercolors of nature scenes. His legacy is highlighted in this Heritage Moments segment from the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project.
