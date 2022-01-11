Good Morning, Buffalo: Nursing homes will soon have to report hiring related companies

SABRES

It's time: Jack Quinn aims to add thunder to Sabres' lineup in debut vs. Lightning: Especially in Covid-19 times, it seems like there's some sort of debut going on every night when the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice. Tuesday night in KeyBank Center is the big one. The one fans and the entire organization knew was coming at some point this season, and which rates as the most eagerly anticipated. Jack Quinn will wear Blue and Gold in the regular season for the first time, and it comes as the Sabres meet the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Read more