Good Morning, Buffalo: Nursing home hit with second-highest federal fine in N.Y. for Covid-19 violations

Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don’t forget to check in on them: If you have stimulus money to spend, hit a local shopping district and make a day of it, Samantha Christmann suggests. Read more

[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]

Judge paving way for ICE detainees to be vaccinated at public sites

A federal judge told Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late February to come up with a plan to vaccinate at-risk detainees held in Batavia. With no clear plan presented weeks later, Judge Lawrence Vilardo said Thursday that the detainees could be brought to public vaccination sites in Western New York to be inoculated against Covid-19.

Vilardo's order affects about 85 people held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where Covid-19 cases have been spiking this year. Prisoners Legal Services of New York will make the appointments.