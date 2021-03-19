Good Morning, Buffalo: Nursing home hit with second-highest federal fine in N.Y. for Covid-19 violations

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 19, 2021
Buffalo nursing home hit with second-highest federal fine in N.Y. for Covid-19 violations
Two employees at the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Delaware Avenue were spotted in April by health inspectors failing to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Other workers were spotted not wearing masks, improperly wearing them and failing to practice social distancing at the nursing home.
When the state health department forwarded these findings from its April 30 Covid-19-focused inspection to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the punishment to the nursing home was expensive.
CMS levied its second biggest fine in the state for Covid-19-related violations – $50,869.
A nursing home in Albion earlier this year received the biggest federal fine statewide following a Covid-19 focused inspection. That fine, $66,632, was imposed on the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center.
At the Buffalo Center, a spokesman said that as a result of the federal fine there, its more than 300 workers have received re-education, and the workers spotted failing to take precautions have been made an example "on what not to do."
– Lou Michel
Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open: The state will let more people attend baseball games and big concerts beginning this spring. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced new rules that will double the permissible capacity at outdoor sports facilities, such as the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field, and let outdoor entertainment venues that hold more than 2,500 people to open April 1 at 20% capacity, as long as attendees show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or vaccination. Read more
Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don’t forget to check in on them: If you have stimulus money to spend, hit a local shopping district and make a day of it, Samantha Christmann suggests. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Judge paving way for ICE detainees to be vaccinated at public sites
A federal judge told Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late February to come up with a plan to vaccinate at-risk detainees held in Batavia. With no clear plan presented weeks later, Judge Lawrence Vilardo said Thursday that the detainees could be brought to public vaccination sites in Western New York to be inoculated against Covid-19.
Vilardo's order affects about 85 people held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where Covid-19 cases have been spiking this year. Prisoners Legal Services of New York will make the appointments.
The judge said he might allow detainees to be inoculated at any public site in the state if appointments cannot be made promptly in Western New York. He agreed to revisit the order if ICE obtains doses of the vaccine on its own so it can give shots within the facility.
– Matthew Spina
David Robinson: When the Buffalo Niagara economy rebounds, what will it look like? “After stagnating since fall, it finally looks like the Buffalo Niagara economy is ready to rebound,” Robinson writes. But the long-awaited recovery is likely to be full of twists and turns. Read more
Clarence man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing guns: Anthony Gerace, 41, has been sentenced to a federal prison term. He is a former employee of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, which is owned by Peter Gerace Jr., his brother. Peter Gerace Jr. faces felony charges of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and bribery of a federal agent, which he denies. Reporter Dan Herbeck was at federal court to cover the latest development of an ongoing investigation into organized crime in Buffalo. Read more
Cuomo relying on Black support amid calls to resign: Battered and bruised by calls for his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment and hiding Covid-19 data, Gov. Andrew Cuomo retreated to Harlem Wednesday to receive accolades from Black leaders. And for good reason, since polls show strong – though slipping – support among Black voters. Read more
DA finds parts of proposed recreational pot legislation ‘extremely problematic’: Legislation that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in New York State is widely expected to be passed by lawmakers any day now. But questions about driving-while-impaired consequences are holding up the bill in Albany. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is troubled by two parts of the proposed legislation. Read more
State OKs D’Youville plan to offer two-year college degree, despite objections from 3 colleges: The state Board of Regents' approval limits D’Youville College to offering an associate degree only in liberal arts and sciences. The college would have to seek approval again for additional associate degree programs. Read more
On the bright side: Sunny with highs around 40. Read more
Six beer options to pair with your fish fry: Any true Buffalonian knows that Friday fish fries and beer go hand-in-hand during the Lenten season. Brian Campbell says the region’s robust beer scene provides endless options when it comes to the proper brew to complement fried fish. He suggests a half-dozen options. Read more
Kidney health, a window into overall wellness, makes disease screening vital: Sugars and fats in processed foods – and high pressure in the circulatory system – gum up the kidneys over time. Symptoms of early chronic kidney disease are almost nonexistent. That makes screenings for blood sugar and high blood pressure doubly important as we age, says Dr. Brian Murray, chief medical officer at Erie County Medical Center and chairman of the Medical Advisory Board of the Kidney Foundation of Western New York. Read more
Five things to know about ACV as it prepares to go public: ACV Auctions is aiming to raise net proceeds of $290 million when it goes public. The Buffalo-based tech company offered details on its financial performance and stockholders in documents filed with regulators. Read more
Bills sign former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitch Trubisky as backup quarterback: The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract in what General Manager Brandon Beane called a "reset" for the passer whom the Chicago Bears selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. Read more
Vic Carucci: Signing Mitchell Trubisky makes loud statement about Bills' contender status: "Of all the free-agent moves the Buffalo Bills could have made this offseason, signing Mitchell Trubisky wasn't on anyone's list, short or long," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
Observations: Sabres' next step is to implement Don Granato's vision as coach: Granato has a clear vision for his first opportunity leading an NHL bench. He wants the Sabres to use their speed to create scoring chances in 5-on-5 situations. Read more
Mike Harrington: You can't always control results but you can control how hard you play: "On yet another bizarre day in and around the rink that reeked of 2021, the Sabres were toyed with by the Boston Bruins. It was a name-the-score game that ended 4-1," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
• If you spotted a strange object in Western New York skies in 2020, you’re not alone. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there were about 20 such sightings in our region. “2020 was one of the strangest, if not strangest, years we have lived through,” writes Bobby Welber in the Hudson Valley Post. “Making 2020 even stranger, or out of this world, is the fact that UFO sightings nearly doubled in New York in 2020," according to NYup.com.
• A growing number of women have been venturing into the traditionally male-dominated printing field. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall reports that as part of Women’s History Month, the WNY Book Arts Center is showcasing the creations of many talented artists – more than two-thirds of whom are women.
• “As Covid-19 shut down group activities, the all-volunteer Girls on the Run didn’t put away their sneakers,” WBFO’s Marian Hetherly reports. Schools across the region offer after-school programs in which young girls learn how fitness, values and teamwork can empower them. The not-for-profit group started in North Carolina 25 years ago with 13 girls. Today, more than 2 million girls participate annually.
• Those of us who are trying to lose weight know that healthy eating is one of the keys to success. Step Out Buffalo highlights 14 local spots where you can find healthy – and inexpensive – eats.
