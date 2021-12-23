Good Morning, Buffalo: November mask mandate credited for decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations

Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese seeks to sell Olean high school to highest bidder: Buffalo Diocese officials prefer to sell to the Walsh Foundation, which has offered $300,0000 and would continue to use and improve the property that has housed Archbishop Walsh Academy since 1959 for Catholic education. Because the diocese is in bankruptcy, it will have to pursue a bid process aimed at getting the highest value from the property, leaving the possibility that another entity could outbid the foundation and buy the building. Read more

Decision on Great Northern grain elevator on hold until Monday: On Monday, a State Supreme Court Judge will hear arguments from attorneys representing Archer Daniels Midland, the company that owns the grain elevator, and the Campaign for Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which is seeking to save the historic structure, reports Mark Sommer. Read more