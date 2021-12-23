Good Morning, Buffalo: November mask mandate credited for decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 23, 2021
November mask mandate credited for decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations
Erie County officials and public health experts credit a countywide mask mandate for reducing the number of local Covid-19 hospitalizations.
Between Dec. 6 and Monday, the number of hospitalized patients fell from 375 to 339, according to the state Health Department – even as hospitalizations climbed across the state. Erie County introduced its mask mandate on Nov. 23, more than two weeks before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a statewide rule that affected other Western New York counties.
While the mandate prompted some backlash, including demonstrations at Niagara Square and a lawsuit on behalf of local business owners, public health officials said it was needed to curb 10 weeks of rising hospitalizations. In Erie County, the mandate has – at least temporarily – averted the need for further lockdowns, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in his weekly Covid-19 press conference.
– Caitlin Dewey
Toss sweep is bread-and-butter play for the Patriots: Old-fashioned power football isn't going out of style in New England. The Pats love to get their athletic offensive linemen out in space to block for their backs. Mark Gaughan's latest video breakdown takes us inside the toss sweep.
Hochul says NY considering booster shot mandate for health care workers: New Mexico and California are the only two states thus far to announce a booster requirement for health care staff. The news comes as the highly contagious Omicron variant is driving Covid-19 cases across the country, writes Jon Harris. Read more
First case of Omicron variant identified in WNY: Researchers at the University at Buffalo have confirmed what had been assumed for several weeks, that the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid virus has arrived in Western New York. While they aren't able to say exactly when it arrived, it's possible the first cases weren't seen until sometime in December. Read more
Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but Omicron could interfere: "We want to come back. We expect to come back. But we will watch this very closely over the next two weeks, especially," Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said, referring to the Covid-19 data, at a news conference in City Hall. Read more
Covid-19 vaccine skeptic from Buffalo peppers syndicated doctor: Dr. Zorba Paster, who writes a weekly column for WNY Refresh and hosts a show broadcast on WBFO locally, responds to wide-ranging questions from a reader, touching topics like Covid-19 therapeutics, natural remedies, Big Pharma and vaccinating children. Read more
[More: Fans 5 and older must show vaccine proof at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center | Current Covid-19 statistics]
Rod Watson: Downtown site would give taxpayers more than just a stadium: Ryan Miller of the Bills in Buffalo group built a convincing argument that the only justification for spending $1.4 billion or more on a stadium is if it’s built downtown and linked to simultaneous light rail upgrades to improve life in some of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods. Read more
Clarence debt collector who owes $60M told to show finances or expect to be jailed: Douglas MacKinnon has not paid anything toward the $60 million he agreed to pay in a settlement with federal and state officials in 2019, government lawyers say. So in May 2020, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state Attorney General's Office told him to provide an exhaustive accounting of his finances. MacKinnon has yet to do so, writes Patrick Lakamp. Read more
Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese seeks to sell Olean high school to highest bidder: Buffalo Diocese officials prefer to sell to the Walsh Foundation, which has offered $300,0000 and would continue to use and improve the property that has housed Archbishop Walsh Academy since 1959 for Catholic education. Because the diocese is in bankruptcy, it will have to pursue a bid process aimed at getting the highest value from the property, leaving the possibility that another entity could outbid the foundation and buy the building. Read more
Decision on Great Northern grain elevator on hold until Monday: On Monday, a State Supreme Court Judge will hear arguments from attorneys representing Archer Daniels Midland, the company that owns the grain elevator, and the Campaign for Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which is seeking to save the historic structure, reports Mark Sommer. Read more
Sanborn museum pursuing solar project for the money, Niagara University wants one for the power: Niagara University and the Sanborn Farm Museum plan to lease land to solar power developers. Both projects were approved this week by the Niagara County Planning Board but still need the approval of the Town of Lewiston. The Sanborn Area Historical Society leased 42 acres to a solar developer to get money it needs to keep the museum in business. The university will build a solar array on a 17-acre field to generate electricity for itself. Read more
Don Paul: Wintry Wednesday is not a sign of the near future: For Thursday, temperatures will edge up even in advance of an approaching warm front, and the wind chill will barely be noticeable. The afternoon high will reach 36 or 37, meaning what snow we get will have difficulty sticking very much, Paul writes. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Candyman Pizza: Named after the series of horror movies and the Grateful Dead song, Candyman Pizza is now open in Tonawanda connected to Caputi's Sheridan Pub. The pizzeria-meets-bar is the brainchild of Vinny Caputi and his brother Derek, who sold pizzas outside of their restaurant during the Covid-19 pandemic. Learn more about the wood-fired pies, classic rock décor and separate bar with help from Sharon Cantillon's photos. Watch here
Mark Gaughan: Showdown with Pats is a judgment day for Sean McDermott, Bills: "Are the Bills stout enough on both lines of scrimmage? With Allen and the skill-position talent on board, the Bills don’t need to be the most physical team in the league. But they can’t get steamrolled," writes Gaughan. Read more
Diggs, Dawkins named to Pro Bowl; Nine others named alternates: In his second year with the Bills, Diggs has 1,007 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 82 catches. He is the first Bills wide receiver to been selected to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Andre Reed (1988-94). Read more
How are the Sabres impacted by the NHL withdrawing from the Olympics: A three-week break was built into the NHL schedule after the league agreed in summer 2020 to have its players compete in the best-on-best tournament for the first time since 2014. However, growing concern surrounding the pandemic and a desire to finish an 82-game season on time led to the decision to back out ahead of the Jan. 10 deadline, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why Rasmus Asplund's play should encourage fans: What separates Asplund from his peers isn’t the individual box score; it’s his two-way play and ability to pressure the opposition through puck control in ways that other lines and pairings cannot, Yost writes. Read more
• How does Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna prepare for the Christmas season and its array of services? WIVB's Gabrielle Mediak delivers an in-depth look.
• A former Erie County legislature chairman will continue his tradition of giving Christmas trees away to the needy. The News' Harold McNeil has more details on Chuck Swanick's plans for Friday.
• How do you host a quality holiday party for family and friends? News contributor Elizabeth Carey shares tips and trends to keep the process free of stress while not failing to impress.
• Beyond Van Gogh earns another extension, Ike & BG's-led Joy on Genesee spreads love to the neighborhood, and "Hamilton" and "Nightmare Alley" entertain. See what else is happening this week.
