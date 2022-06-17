Good Morning, Buffalo: No signs of a slowdown for the Buffalo Niagara job market

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 17, 2022

No signs of a slowdown for the Buffalo Niagara job market

There's plenty of talk of recessions and soaring prices and rising interest rates. But none of that stopped Buffalo Niagara companies from hiring last month.

The region added jobs for a fifth straight month during May, despite economic headwinds that economists say could push the U.S. economy into a recession or, at the very least, slow its growth.

The continued slow and steady hiring is a sign that local companies still are trying to fill open positions at a time when finding workers is challenging.

– David Robinson

Southern Junction's smoked & fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch. From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian Gobi Manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub, then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Relatives of victims pack courtroom as accused Tops killer appears in federal court: A federal grand jury now has 30 days to return an indictment against Payton Gendron of Conklin in Broome County. The defendant, who is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others in a racist attack, said little during his first appearance in federal court. Read more

Jacobs, Higgins, Meng propose civilian body armor ban named for Tops victim Aaron Salter: As promised, Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs on Thursday joined Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Grace Meng, both Democrats, in proposing a ban on civilian ownership of body armor. Read more

Unusual dynamic at play in Democratic primary for Erie County clerk’s race: You know that you're on the outs with your own political party when, as a lifelong Democrat, you're facing a challenge from a lifelong Republican endorsed by the Democratic Party. Such is the status of the Erie county clerk's race. Read more

Buffalo School Board approves pre-K for 3-year-olds in the district: The board has approved an agreement with Say Yes Buffalo to establish a pilot program that would offer pre-kindergarten classes for 3-year-olds in Buffalo Public Schools. The classes would be held at community schools in the district, according to School Board Member at-large Larry Scott. Read more

Hearing focuses on Judge Mark J. Grisanti’s conduct during 2020 fracas with police: It has been almost two years since the State Supreme Court judge was involved in a noisy altercation with police officers outside his North Buffalo home. Grisanti was not charged criminally, but the incident has been investigated by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. That agency is conducting its hearing in the case this week, and that could lead to punitive action against the judge. Read more

Buffalo police to add detective specializing in red flag cases, threat assessments: The detective will be assigned to the existing Behavioral Health Team, which pairs officers with mental health workers to respond to mental health crises. Read more

County legislators question new ECC president on budget and beyond: SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

After five decades in business, Brennan’s to close today: The owners of the Transit Road restaurant, in a Facebook post, blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the defeat of a bill a few weeks ago in the Senate that they say could have helped revitalize the business. Read more

Pandemic readjustments: Amherst health program gets elementary school kids back on track

Cathryn Mahon's first-grade students at Smallwood Elementary School in Amherst spent their kindergarten year learning remotely.

Returning to the classroom for most of the nearly completed school year has “definitely been an adjustment,” said Anthony DiRienzo, one of two health teachers hired at the start of the year to help Amherst district elementary school students catch up on academics while also addressing the social-emotional backslide many children experienced as Covid-19 raged.

DiRienzo and Maya Dils, the new health teacher at Windermere Boulevard Elementary, have spent this school year teaching a new curriculum focused on the importance of eating right and exercising regularly – but also focused on interpersonal skills that include patience and gratitude, as well as how to express feelings appropriately.

– Scott Scanlon

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Spirit of Phil Memorial Walk set next weekend in Tonawanda, Miles for Migraine on Saturday: The family and friends of Phil Haberstro, who led the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo for more than three decades before his death in late 2020, will host the second annual Spirit of Phil Memorial Walk June 25 at Cardinal O'Hara High School, his alma mater. Proceeds support a scholarship fund in his name. The Miles for Migraine Run/Walk/Relax event Saturday morning at Delaware Park raises money for Dent Neurologic Institute. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Workers with disabilities seek opportunity to shine in jobs: Disability advocates say New York falls short in the area of disability employment. In 2019, only 35% of New York State residents with a disability were employed, ranking 43rd out of 50 states. By comparison, the employment rate for people without a disability from ages 18 to 64 was nearly 79%. Read more

BILLS

How Case Keenum has clicked with Josh Allen and seamlessly fit into the Bills' QB room: The Buffalo Bills’ new backup quarterback was acquired earlier this offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Bills sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick west down I-90 in exchange for Keenum, the 34-year-old entering his 10th NFL season. It was the third time in his career Keenum has switched teams via trade. “It feels great to have a team like this, the caliber of players, the talent on the team, the type of offense they run, what Josh (Allen) has been able to do," Keenum said. "To be able to come and learn and grow my game and get myself out of my comfort zone and learn some new offense has been really good." Read more

SABRES

Sabres prospect Olivier Nadeau can cap 'incredible' season with Memorial Cup run: Nadeau's four goals and 16 points in 16 playoff games led the Shawinigan Cataractes to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title. They earned a spot in the storied Memorial Cup, where champions from Canada’s top three junior leagues compete for the right to call themselves the top team in the country. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Maybe it's a Buffalo (or WNY) thing, but gardeners don't just stop at planting plants. Garden art, accents and collections add a fun element to any garden while often reflecting the personalities of the people who display them. As the garden walk and tour season kicks off, expect to see all the creativity. And the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale and other events offer opportunities to find your own special pieces.

• Like many activities, hiking can often be as easy or as challenging as we make it. WYRK’s Megan Carter spotlights 10 easy hikes for newbies, including the Tonawanda Rails to Trails, the Glen Falls Trail in Amherst State Park and the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.

• Niagara-on-the-Lake appears on a list of the nine “friendliest small towns” in the world based on a survey of readers of the Travel Awaits website. The article highlights the community’s congenial atmosphere along with its diverse mix of activities, including theater and wineries.

• From the Juneteenth Festival and the Pride Bar Crawl to a Father’s Day “Boat-B-Que Cruise,” there’s a smorgasbord of events to keep you busy this weekend. There’s even a Strawberry Moon Festival at Artpark Saturday, a celebration of indigenous cultures in the Niagara Region. Whatever activities you choose, enjoy your weekend.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.