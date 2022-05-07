Good Morning, Buffalo: Niagara Falls in the spotlight as Tom Hanks movie wraps

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 7, 2022

Niagara Falls ‘a perfect sort of place’ for Tom Hanks movie filming

Sometimes it might seem like parts of Niagara Falls are in a time warp.

On Friday, that came in handy.

The Moonlite Motel at 78th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard isn't a typical movie set, but Tom Hanks' upcoming comedy, "A Man Called Otto," needed just what the old-fashioned one-story motel offered.

"I think they found it was a perfect sort of place," said Tim Clark, commissioner of the Buffalo Niagara Film Office, which helps set up locations for filmmakers.

They wanted a "vintage motel with a pool in the front," Clark said. "The owners were very cooperative and very accommodating."

Friday was the last day of filming for the project, which Sony Pictures is preparing for a Christmas Day release.

– Thomas J. Prohaska

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Buffalo theaters express frustration as Covid-19 postpones seven openings: Erie County's recent surge of Covid-19 has caused seven theaters to postpone the start of their spring productions. Four theater companies delayed productions from April 28-29 to May 5-6 due to Covid-19. This week has seen other postponements. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Reapportionment hearing casts Bath as NY's political epicenter for a day: The center of New York's political universe shifted to the Southern Tier village Friday as a court-appointed elections expert weighed proposals from politicos and ordinary citizens alike for new – and fair – districts in this year's congressional and State Senate elections. Read more

'Undoing a more than 60-year inequity': Kensington Expressway project called a victory for the community: A review process leading to a plan to reconnect predominantly Black neighborhoods on the East Side and restore Humboldt Parkway by covering a portion of the Kensington Expressway will be done faster than usual, Rep. Brian Higgins said Friday. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'Like you threw a bottle into the sea,' a Marine's photo from Vietnam comes home: Long ago, Marijean Senefelder Nichols joined a friend in writing letters to servicemen as a means of comfort and support. They provided just that for Ralph Sirianni, who in 1969 sent a photo of himself and a fellow Marine at a makeshift camp in Vietnam to Nichols. After more than 50 years, she kept a promise and returned the photo. Read more

Teen charged with bringing gun to school failing to comply with pretrial program: The teenager charged with bringing a gun to the Bennett School Community Campus at the end of last year hasn't been going to virtual classes or other required appointments as part of a pretrial program, according to an Erie County judge. The things required of the 15-year-old facing a felony gun charge aren't "just feel-good stuff," the judge warned the teen's father. Read more

Arrest in Niagara Falls woman's slaying after 18 months brings relief for family: Mariah Wilson was only 28 years old and a single mother to two young children when she was murdered on Sept. 4, 2020, inside her LaSalle Avenue apartment in Niagara Falls. Atrel Hudson, 28, of Niagara Falls, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Read more

Former Niagara Falls woman charged in debt collection fraud case: Indicted was Angela Burdorf, 42, of New Port Richey, Fla., who operated debt collection company Vantage Point Services in Amherst and owned payment processors Payment Management Solutions in Amherst and Solidified Payment Solutions in Niagara Falls. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Extended niceness draws near: “Modeled Saturday afternoon clearing will be slow, and a brisk northeast breeze will keep a noticeable chill in the air, at 15-25 mph,” writes Paul. “Temperatures will struggle through the mid 50s. Saturday is not the pick day of the weekend. Sunday is another story.” Read more

REFRESH

Nurses hope 'Zen Den' will foster more healing in pandemic-battered professions

Sisters of Charity Hospital has a Serenity Room tucked away on its sixth floor. Hospital workers who spend most of their time on lower floors have always had to navigate a maze of doors and winding hallways to find a few minutes of solitude.

During a pandemic? Forget it.

Enter the Zen Den, a new space plucked into a space off the third-floor inpatient hospital units where they can get away for a few minutes in a recliner or massage chair. It is quickly proving a salve to front-line workers, including many who continue to shoulder post-pandemic stress.

“The response from the staff, and the excitement, gave me the chills,” said veteran nurse Laurie Laugeman. “They said, ‘You mean, this is for us?’ It was a very good way to appreciate staff and show how much they're valued.”

– Scott Scanlon

BUFFALO NEXT

Savarino plans new apartment building on site of burnt-out Black Rock warehouse: A fire-damaged century-old brick industrial building on the edge of the Scajaquada Creek – where workers once made lap blankets from bison hides to warm passengers in carriages – may soon be torn down to make way for a $15 million waterside apartment building. Read more

Oishei lands major grant from KeyBank, First Niagara Foundation for health equity, workforce programs: The $1.5 million grant to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital will help it further develop and sustain a program to address maternal health and racial equity and ensure all Western New York women receive quality maternity care. Read more

Selling high: National Fuel is getting out of the oil drilling business: With crude oil prices at an eight-year high, National Fuel Gas Co. is selling its California oil drilling business to focus on its natural gas production operations closer to home in Pennsylvania. Read more

BILLS

How the draft impacts Bills salary cap, extension candidates: Bottom line: The Bills are tight against the cap again for the regular season but they will have enough space to do a few contract extensions – if they want to do them, Mark Gaughan says. Read more

SABRES

Rasmus Dahlin emerged as leader, top defenseman in fourth season with Sabres: Dahlin, 22, showed the NHL that he has a one-of-a-kind combination of elite vision and skating, as well as an improved defensive game that allowed him to have success against top players. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From clowning around at One Bills Drive to rolling out the welcome mat to a new Buffalo Place board member, catch up on "the lighter side of The News" in this week's Off Main Street column.

• A big catch can lead to a big payout when it comes to fishing derbies on Lake Ontario. News contributor Bill Hilts Jr. shares some insight into how to catch a winning derby fish from Vince Pierleoni of Newfane, who has had plenty of success on the water.

• It's Kentucky Derby day, and for many, it's not only a time to watch the first Triple Crown horse race but also a reason to party. Step Out Buffalo shares some events going on throughout Western New York for those looking to don a fancy hat and enjoy a mint julep or two.

