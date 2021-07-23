Good Morning, Buffalo: Niagara Falls hotels are booked like it's 2019 – but where are the workers?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 23, 2021
Niagara Falls hotels are booked like it's 2019 – but where are the workers?
Figures from Niagara Falls hotels and attractions indicate that in most cases, the number of visitors in the Cataract City has returned to 2019 levels, or nearly so.
Hotels, especially downtown, have been full, and attractions have done well with the notable exception of the Maid of the Mist, hurt by lack of international travelers. But elsewhere, they are partying like it's 2019, as the city takes advantage of pent-up demand and a lack of international options.
“We’re pretty much kicking butt right now for summer,” said Nirel Patel, president of Rupal Hospitality, which operates the Courtyard by Marriott and Cadence hotels.
Frank Strangio, co-owner of the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel downtown and the Quality Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard, said his properties are approaching – or have exceeded – the last pre-pandemic summer's occupancy rates.
“It definitely has come back,” Strangio said.
But one huge problem for all hoteliers this summer is that they can't find all the people they need to serve the flood of guests.
