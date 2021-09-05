 Skip to main content
Good Morning, Buffalo: NFL cities pay when teams build new stadiums, and smaller markets pay a greater share of the cost
Good Morning, Buffalo: NFL cities pay when teams build new stadiums, and smaller markets pay a greater share of the cost

  • Updated
COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 5, 2021

Buffalo Bills Stadium Financing

An end zone view of Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, who are negotiating with state and Erie County officials on the terms of an agreement to build a $1.4 billion replacement stadium for the team.

The smaller the market, the higher the public share of the stadium costs, analysis shows

The public paid an average of half the cost of constructing the 21 new NFL stadiums that opened since 1998, with the teams covering the rest of the cost, a Buffalo News analysis found.

This accounting doesn't include the value of land provided – in some cases at no cost – and public investment in roads, utilities and infrastructure around the sites, spending that would push the average public share even higher.

And, generally speaking, the smaller the market, the higher the public share of the stadium costs.

This look at recent stadium deals comes as the Buffalo Bills are negotiating the terms of their own agreement with Erie County and New York State, covering how to pay for a new, $1.4 billion stadium for the team.

– Stephen T. Watson

 Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team

 Pay to play: How 21 NFL stadiums have been financed

COVID-19 COVERAGE

In Clarence, many voices on mask mandate: Parents. Doctors. A man charged in Capitol riot: Anti-maskers appeared to be in the majority at Monday's school board meeting in Clarence, although there was no evidence that they were all formally aligned as a group. They ranged from medical professionals who live in the school district to other parents who expressed concerns about their children's freedom, physical safety and mental well-being. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: The extra $300 in unemployment benefits is ending. It won't end the worker shortage: Economists say the same factors that have been making it hard for businesses to hire before and during the pandemic will remain in place long after the supplemental payments end. Read more

Board of Elections to mull appeal of rulings that put Byron Brown on the ballot: The Erie County Board of Elections will decide Tuesday whether to appeal one or both decisions handed down Friday that allow Mayor Byron W. Brown to appear on the ballot in November on an independent line. Read more

Sean Kirst: Infant in wartime photo offers goodbye from afar, to an old soldier: A reunion between Henry Kusmierczyk and the woman he last saw as a fragile infant during a World War II rescue operation in the Philippines is no longer possible. Yet, a photo the Lackawanna legend always carried with him in a small bag illustrates the sweeping impact of his long life. Read more

Parents' lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system ends: A judge in Albany ruled that a lawsuit filed by some Lockport parents over the facial recognition security system in public schools there is moot because the state passed a law banning such systems. Read more

WEATHER

Some rain, but not a washout: WGRZ says to expect some scattered showers today, but otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low to mid-70s. Read more

BILLS

Air Allen: How Bills' offense merges elite talent with excellent scheme: High praise is everywhere for Josh Allen after what he and the Buffalo Bills’ offense accomplished last season. The Bills ranked No. 2 in the NFL in scoring at 31.3 points a game and No. 3 in passing yards, at 288 a game. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

Wing family

Lynda and Tom Taylor of Hamburg wear blue cheese and celery hats as their daughter MaryJo Taylor wears a wing hat at the National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday. Lynda is holding her granddaughter Emery Lou, 3½.

 The National Buffalo Wing Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary with its debut at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee captured the festivities.

 Jumping through tables is not just a pregame ritual for Bills Mafia. It’s also how Joshua "Joshy" Hutchinson, 11, celebrated his last chemotherapy session, WKBW reports. He even caught the attention of another Josh  Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

 It's certainly easy to get lost in a corn maze, but you should have no trouble finding one to venture through this fall. Step Out Buffalo shares this guide to Western New York's corn mazes.

 Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 16.

The Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter will not be delivered Monday. Have a safe and happy Labor Day!

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

