Good Morning, Buffalo: NFL cities pay when teams build new stadiums, and smaller markets pay a greater share of the cost

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: The extra $300 in unemployment benefits is ending. It won't end the worker shortage: Economists say the same factors that have been making it hard for businesses to hire before and during the pandemic will remain in place long after the supplemental payments end. Read more

Board of Elections to mull appeal of rulings that put Byron Brown on the ballot: The Erie County Board of Elections will decide Tuesday whether to appeal one or both decisions handed down Friday that allow Mayor Byron W. Brown to appear on the ballot in November on an independent line. Read more