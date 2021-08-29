Good Morning, Buffalo: Newcomers bring 'so much energy' to Buffalo neighborhoods others once fled

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Aug. 29, 2021
Census shows sharp growth on the East Side. A look at how it happened
Buffalo grew by 17,000 people in the 2020 Census, surprising a lot of experts who follow population trends. But when you dig into the numbers, that growth becomes even more surprising. Many of the largest jumps in population occurred in East Side neighborhoods that have suffered particularly hard from decades of flight and disinvestment.
How exactly did that happen? Well – many experts say we actually need more data to better understand and evaluate the dynamics behind these trends. But in some fast-growing Census tracts, it's easy to see the positive impact of new residents. In Broadway Fillmore, for instance, the Bangladeshi community has opened dozens of new businesses and rehabbed entire blocks of homes.
“The community here is growing every single day,” said Atiqur Rahman, a business owner and community leader. “People are moving in and it is getting better and better – the change is visible."
– Caitlin Dewey
COVID-19 COVERAGE
School mask mandate made official as Covid-19 rates continue to rise: Chautauqua County's average positivity rate for Covid-19 has topped 10%, the highest it has been since January. The statewide level was 3.32% Friday. Read more
Borderland adopts fully vaccinated/negative Covid-19 test protocols: The Borderland Music + Arts Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, has joined a growing list of venues, concerts and festivals that will require full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test for entry. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Kathy Hochul: suddenly the most powerful, prominent female governor ever: Kathy Hochul of Buffalo last week did something only 44 women before her have ever done: she became a governor. But New York's new leader already ranks as much more than that. Due to the state's constitution, size and status, she's already the most powerful woman governor ever. Read more
Should state, county fund new Bills stadium? Yes, says former Sabres executive: “To me, it’s really making sure you have an NFL stadium that allows you to play in that game,” Larry Quinn said. “They need to have a modern facility to keep pace with a league that is the biggest in the world. It’s really that simple. You have to ask yourself, ‘Is it worth it to have an NFL team?’” Read more
Local military who served in Afghanistan grapple with helplessness in wake of attack: Of the more than 700,000 men and women who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, many came from Western New York. What they've seen in the news fills them with anxiety. "It’s disheartening," said retired U.S. Marine T.J. Forness, who lives in Evans. "All these guys put a bunch of time, a bunch of effort trying to do what’s the right thing." Read more
County crime lab helps piece together incidents of gun violence: The lab's analysis will be able to determine things like whether a particular gun matches spent casings found at a crime scene, or if the same firearm was used in more than one shooting. The lab staff does that by comparing physical characteristics of what's left after a bullet is fired from a gun – spent shell casings. Read more
Sean Kirst: Farewell to a guy who changed the skyline, one of 'the ones who get it done, but nobody sees': Few people outside the Buffalo construction community realized the importance of Tim Cox, a superintendent on some of the biggest restoration or building jobs in recent civic history. Yet friends and colleagues who understood the impact of his role at the Seneca One tower want Western New Yorkers to understand: Cox, who died this month from injuries suffered in a fall at home, played a critical role in bringing back life to the state's tallest skyscraper west of Albany. Read more
WEATHER
Another sizzling forecast: WIVB predicts a high in the upper 80s today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Read more
BILLS
Tough decisions loom in trimming Bills' roster: General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run. Those decisions come due by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Read more
Josh Allen looks sharp in first action of preseason: Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: What can new agent Pat Brisson do for Jack Eichel now? A lot.: Brisson is the Scott Boras of hockey agents, a guy who has the big names and generates the big dollars, Harrington writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Fifteen farms in the City of Buffalo and one in the City of Tonawanda were featured Saturday in Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s first self-guided Urban Farm Day. The purpose was to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of urban agriculture while local gardeners learned growing techniques and traded gardening tips.
• Anchor Bar wings, hot, medium or mild, with bleu cheese and celery, coming right up at – Buffalo State College? The Anchor Bar, the original home of the Buffalo-style chicken wing first created in 1964, has expanded to the Campbell Student Union.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 9.
