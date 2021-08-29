Good Morning, Buffalo: Newcomers bring 'so much energy' to Buffalo neighborhoods others once fled

Kathy Hochul: suddenly the most powerful, prominent female governor ever: Kathy Hochul of Buffalo last week did something only 44 women before her have ever done: she became a governor. But New York's new leader already ranks as much more than that. Due to the state's constitution, size and status, she's already the most powerful woman governor ever. Read more

Should state, county fund new Bills stadium? Yes, says former Sabres executive: “To me, it’s really making sure you have an NFL stadium that allows you to play in that game,” Larry Quinn said. “They need to have a modern facility to keep pace with a league that is the biggest in the world. It’s really that simple. You have to ask yourself, ‘Is it worth it to have an NFL team?’” Read more