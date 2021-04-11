Good Morning, Buffalo: New York legalized pot. You can thank Crystal Peoples-Stokes

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 11, 2021
A champion for marijuana legalization: 'It had to be Crystal'
As majority leader of the New York State Assembly, Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes long ago joined the Albany hierarchy that admits few to its select ranks.
The Buffalo Democrat has paid her dues since her election in 2002: committee chairwoman, head of the Legislative Women's Caucus, co-chair of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's reelection in 2014. And as majority leader, she ranks only behind Speaker Carl E. Heastie in the lower house.
But as champion of the just-passed landmark bill that legalizes adult marijuana use, Peoples-Stokes last week may have made her most important impression yet – not only among Albany insiders, but on the way New Yorkers lead their lives. Smoking cannabis will move from behind closed doors into a mostly accepting society, and just about everyone associated with the effort credits Peoples-Stokes with making it happen.
"You needed a strong representative who has relationships and also a person of color, and that's why it had to be Crystal," said State Sen. Diane J. Savino, a Staten Island Democrat long active in the legalization effort.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Q&A: When will children return to school five days a week? While new Covid-19 guidance for schools was quietly issued by the state Department of Health at the end of Friday, it was a significant development and could dramatically change what’s left of the school year for tens of thousands of kids and their parents in the weeks to come. Here’s what you need to know. Read more
Hospitalizations continue to rise in Erie County: As of Thursday, there were 269 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals, an increase of 28 patients from the day before. Two weeks earlier, there were 171, according to Erie County Health Department statistics. The rising numbers come as new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in the community. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: A city of voices on the Skyway: The chance of demolishing the Skyway fuels fierce reaction in Buffalo – from those who say they want the vast bridge gone to those who feel damage from the Kensington Expressway is a higher priority to those who want to save it or at least retain a towering portion as a park. Yet one thing, maybe, links those different camps: They all say, with the deadline for a decision ticking down, that this is the moment for passionate civic conversation. Read more
Feds seize $392K from Lockport firm that processed payments for debt collectors: On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office revealed that it is seeking forfeiture of nearly $400,000 seized last year from a Lockport company that processes payments for debt collection firms. An attorney for the Lockport company said company officials deny any wrongdoing. Buffalo News reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck are following the story on federal investigations into the debt collection industry. Read more
Two Buffalo judges among seven recommended for state Court of Appeals: Erin M. Peradotto and Shirley Troutman, both currently serving as associate justices of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, are among the names submitted to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by the Commission on Judicial Nomination to fill a vacancy stemming from the June 4 retirement of Judge Leslie E. Stein. Read more
WEATHER
Buffalo ties record for warmth, but it's about to cool down: The mercury reached 82 degrees Saturday, matching the record temperature set in 1945. But today’s high is forecast to be in the mid-60s, with showers likely, according to the National Weather Service. Read more
Buffalo's winter by the numbers (it wasn't that bad): Only one month was colder than usual this winter, February, while the others were warmer than normal. And while it may have seemed like a long winter, we had less snow than usual. Read more
BILLS
Bills trade out of the first round in News' third mock draft: With the first round having been shaken up so drastically, it’s a good time for The Buffalo News’ third mock draft of the spring, forecasting what might happen when the first round begins April 29 and continuing through the Buffalo Bills’ other two selections in the first 100 picks. Read more
SABRES
Sabres trade defenseman Brandon Montour to Panthers for draft pick: Montour, a defenseman who turns 27 today, learned that he was traded Saturday to the Central Division’s Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft choice. Read more
Inside the NHL: GMs heading to deadline should learn from Lightning's moves: "You just have to go back about 14 months to see how it's done and to get a glimpse on the kind of impact any team's general manager hopes he can have by 3 p.m. Monday," Mike Harrington says. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Holy cow! The Empire State Beef Classic was held Saturday at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon captured the action as youngsters from primarily New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio competed in showing their cows.
• “Mike and Jennifer DePasquale always will be concerned about the safety of their son, Michael. They’re parents. That’s their responsibility. That never changes. But their worries regarding whether the Lancaster football team’s senior place-kicker would ever be able to ... fill in the blank ... dissipated a long time ago,” writes News Sports Reporter Miguel Rodriguez. Michael DePasquale, 18, was born without a left forearm and hand. Rodriguez shares DePasquale’s inspirational story in today’s Prep Talk column.
• Who hasn’t faced increased stress and anxiety during the pandemic? The Rowandale Farm in Colden could have a solution that is the G.O.A.T. "We basically offer cuddle time with the goats," therapy goat farmer Alice Clarkson told WKBW’s Ala Errebhi.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 19.
