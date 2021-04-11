Good Morning, Buffalo: New York legalized pot. You can thank Crystal Peoples-Stokes

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sean Kirst: A city of voices on the Skyway: The chance of demolishing the Skyway fuels fierce reaction in Buffalo – from those who say they want the vast bridge gone to those who feel damage from the Kensington Expressway is a higher priority to those who want to save it or at least retain a towering portion as a park. Yet one thing, maybe, links those different camps: They all say, with the deadline for a decision ticking down, that this is the moment for passionate civic conversation. Read more