Good Morning, Buffalo: New York is getting charged up for electric buses

April 14, 2022

New York is getting charged up for electric buses

Electric buses are coming to a school district near you within five years.

They are two to three times more expensive than traditional diesel buses, but they have the advantage of zero emissions, which could save lives, help people avoid asthma attacks and improve the climate.

A representative of bus manufacturer Blue Bird said electric buses perform well in the cold and in geographically large school districts. If need be, they can charge during the day between the morning and afternoon runs.

And when the electric buses do get here, they will be hard to hear. The buses are so quiet that many manufacturers install a noise generator that emits a sound at low speeds.

With lieutenant governor out, Hochul’s rivals in Democratic primary shift to attack mode: You might call it the "post-Benjamin" phase of the 2022 statewide campaigns. On Wednesday, Republicans and Democrat opponents alike were using the Brian Benjamin resignation as a springboard for efforts questioning Gov. Kathy Hochul's competence and commitment to reform. Read more

Counties, including Erie and Niagara, mull sales tax holiday on gasoline: Officials are considering whether to cap their sales tax on gasoline, in line with the state gas tax holiday included in the new state budget, which will cut prices by 16 cents per gallon on June 1. The counties have the option to tax only the first $2, $3 or $4 of the per-gallon price, according to the budget law. In Erie County, limiting the tax to the first $3 a gallon would save drivers about 6 cents per gallon if prices stay at current levels. Read more

Bills wanted stadium paid for by public, could have moved, Hochul confirms: “They did have options to leave, and that was hanging over New York, Western New Yorkers in particular. So, the decision was made to get the best deal we could for taxpayers, and we did that,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a radio interview Wednesday. Read more

Rod Watson: Dueling police boards? Only in Buffalo: Which panel are city officials more likely to listen to? And which one will have more credibility with the public? These are questions Watson raises in a column that examines the Common Council’s decision to reconstitute its existing board after disbanding it in March. Read more

Poloncarz reports jump in Covid-19 cases, but no changes in current virus protocols: The recent uptick in cases has moved Erie County from the low-risk transmission category into the medium-risk transmission category, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Wednesday on Twitter. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

Don Paul: Warmth peaks Wednesday, unsettled into Thursday, cool Easter finishes the week: Easter Sunday still looks cool and dry, writes Don Paul. A large ridge of Canadian high pressure will keep us in a northwesterly flow, with partly to mostly sunny skies and below average temperatures. Read more

Double transplant recipient turns second chance into a cause: Boost organ donation: Another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list every nine minutes and 17 people die each day awaiting a life-saving transplant. New Yorkers make up about 10,000 people on the waiting list, accounting for 10% of the need nationwide. The state is among those that lag in the percentage of organ donors, which is why National Donate Life Month is so important to Thomas Jasinski Jr. of the Town of Tonawanda. Read more

NFL draft preview: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills: Looking solely at the 2022 season, linebacker looms as a Day 3 need for Buffalo. However, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is entering the last year of his contract. He will be very expensive to retain in 2023 and beyond. If an ideal linebacker is on the board in the second or third round, the Bills could pounce and opt not to make Edmunds one of their "cornerstone" financial players. If no LB they love is on the board, they could hold off on a financial decision on Edmunds. Read more

Owen Power part of Sabres' foundation for a 'bright future' on defense: Under trying circumstances, Power showed why he was selected first overall by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL draft in his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He had poise with the puck, precise positioning in the defensive zone and situational awareness. All the traits that wowed the Sabres in the months leading up to the draft last year, and during his two seasons at the University of Michigan, shined against one of the top teams in the league. Read more

Mike Harrington: This didn't feel like an NHL debut. It felt like Owen Power has been here all along: In case you missed it, after Buffalo Sabres 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power made his NHL debut Tuesday, Mike Harrington wrote: "The Sabres said Sunday and Monday that it felt like Owen Power had been here all along. Then he took the ice and played a game. And he looked that way when it mattered, too." Read more

• Dyngus Day festivities are returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus, and a local organizer says there couldn’t be a better time for the celebrations. Eddy Dobosiewicz, president of Dyngus Day Buffalo, says the spirit of the holiday is “the spirit of renewal.”

• A local filmmaker has produced a movie that draws attention to domestic violence through music, dance and storytelling. Gaitrie Subryan, who was in an abusive relationship as a teenager, talks with WIVB about her project.

• On this day in 1988, Pilot Field opened in downtown Buffalo. Mayor Jimmy Griffin made a pitch from the mound as Gov. Mario Cuomo looked on. Check out this YouTube video of the ceremony. Also, our archives chronicle the construction and early days of a ballpark that is now called Sahlen Field.

• “If you are a Buffalo sports fan of a certain age, chances are, at some point, you had a ticket to the Aud because you drank enough milk,” writes News contributor Steve Cichon in [BN] Chronicles. He looks back on an era when dairy companies would provide free or discounted tickets to Braves and Sabres games via milk carton promotions.

