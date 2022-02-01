Good Morning, Buffalo: New tax could hit Americans who own homes in Niagara region – but not the rest of Canada

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 1, 2022
New tax could hit Americans who own homes in Niagara Region – but not the rest of Canada
Canada is all set to impose a 1% annual tax on the value of foreign-owned property. And while Canadian officials have written an exemption intended to protect vacation homes from the levy, it's written in a way that could force Americans to pay up if they own summer homes in Southern Ontario.
Although that is not a sure thing, The News’ Jerry Zremski reports that Fort Erie officials came to that conclusion last week upon reading language the Canadian Department of Finance issued to describe the exemption to the new underused housing tax.
What's particularly unclear, several sources said, is the intent behind the exemption. It's clear that the Canadian government imposed the tax to crack down on real estate speculation by foreigners in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, where housing prices have increased exponentially.
But what's unclear is whether Canadian officials wanted to tax Americans owning property in the Niagara region while giving a tax break to Americans who own vacation homes in just about every other part of the country.
New congressional map sparks gerrymandering outcry
New York's new congressional map, drawn up by Democrats in Albany, drew fire from independent analysts and Republicans on Monday.
The News' Jerry Zremski reports that experts said the gerrymandered map heavily favors Democrats to the point that it could help them maintain control of the House in the 2022 election.
The new congressional maps that Democrats unveiled Sunday prompted Rep. Chris Jacobs to announce that he'll move to run in a new district that stretches from Lewiston to Watertown. Meanwhile, Rep. Claudia Tenney of the Utica area announced Monday that she will run to represent the Southern Tier's redrawn district – which will include Southern Erie County.
Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under the reapportionment plan.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Metro Bus cutbacks hit riders dependent on express lines: Officials say they chose the least damaging alternative last week by cutting back on express bus service in the face of a severe labor shortage. But that's no solace to the many commuters who rely on the quick and reliable service to reach downtown and return to the suburbs each day. Read more
Aurora Theatre’s new owner promises ‘to make sure it continues’: The West Herr Automotive Group has acquired East Aurora's venerable movie theater from Paul and Lynn Kinsella, who owned the single-screen movie theater on Main Street in East Aurora for the past 11 years. Read more
Newly repaired seawall aims to protect Centennial Park and Col. Ward Pumping Station: The $10.6 million project included repairs to more than 1,300 feet of seawall. Officials said if the repairs had not been made soon, the seawall might have collapsed, and that would have flooded the park and compromised the structural integrity of the pumping station that has provided the city with fresh water for more than 100 years. Read more
Contract talks start for Starbucks’ Elmwood store: Negotiations began Monday as workers at 55 of the chain’s stores around the nation seek to hold union elections of their own. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
It's getting easier to get an at-home Covid-19 test free through your insurance: Sick of hoarding receipts and submitting reimbursement requests for at-home Covid-19 tests? Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Univera Healthcare have launched systems that allow members to avoid upfront costs for the at-home tests, while Independent Health is fine-tuning its plans. Read more
Hochul visits White House, garners more pandemic aid: After meeting with the leader of the White House pandemic effort, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the federal government will be sending more resources to upstate hospitals starting Feb. 7 to help them cope with the stresses they've felt amid the Omicron wave. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Nature will melt some snow, then provide a big batch to replace it: Get ready to break out the shovels and snowblowers again. Thursday appears to be the time period in which heavy snow is most likely. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Here’s where you can find enchanting Central American flavors in WNY: Andrew Galarneau finds the comfort foods of Central America that have made their presence a boon to Western New York. Read more
BILLS
Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants: Brian Daboll has wasted little time getting to work. The former Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator drove through a snowstorm over the weekend to get to his new job as the 20th head coach of the New York Giants. On Monday, Daboll held his introductory news conference. “This was a dream come true,” Daboll said. “You’re talking about the New York Giants. I understand the challenges with that. It’s just a great opportunity that was afforded to me and my family and we look forward to it." Meanwhile, on Monday night, longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver reported that Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join Daboll in New York in the same role, leaving another big hole for Bills head coach Sean McDermott to fill on his staff. Read more
SABRES
Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues his pursuit to help Sabres reach their potential: Tuch, 25 and amid his fifth full NHL season, couldn’t put into words the oddity of waiting for the game. It’s the first time he’s on the visiting team, and the power forward’s arrival comes at a time when he’s established himself as a top-line leader for a young Sabres team that’s learning how to win consistently in the NHL. “To watch and play with guys like (Rasmus Dahlin) and (Peyton Krebs) and (Dylan Cozens) and see them develop and become the superstars that I think they are destined to become is an exciting time,” Tuch said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• While the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center has events planned throughout February for Black History Month, it celebrates the area's role with the Underground Railroad and local people of African descent with exhibits and events all year long. Here are some in-person and virtual events taking place locally in honor of Black History Month.
• A local not-for-profit facility is taking a unique approach to end-of-life care. Spectrum News’ Brianne Roesser takes a closer look at the Sloan Comfort Care Home.
• The music and dancing hall that had been known for decades as the Glen Park Casino had been revamped as a 1960s-style nightspot called “The Inferno.” In this installment of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon says the irony and play-on-words made it too much for headline writers to resist.
• Fans of local trivia might enjoy this post on CNYNews.com which serves up offbeat facts about Western New York. One tidbit includes an urban legend that a tavern in Lewiston was the inspiration for giving mixed drinks the “cocktail” moniker back in early 1800s.
