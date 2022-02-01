Good Morning, Buffalo: New tax could hit Americans who own homes in Niagara region – but not the rest of Canada

FOOD & DRINK

Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants: Brian Daboll has wasted little time getting to work. The former Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator drove through a snowstorm over the weekend to get to his new job as the 20th head coach of the New York Giants. On Monday, Daboll held his introductory news conference. “This was a dream come true,” Daboll said. “You’re talking about the New York Giants. I understand the challenges with that. It’s just a great opportunity that was afforded to me and my family and we look forward to it." Meanwhile, on Monday night, longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver reported that Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join Daboll in New York in the same role, leaving another big hole for Bills head coach Sean McDermott to fill on his staff. Read more