Good Morning, Buffalo: New Erie County sheriff keeps former Sheriff Timothy Howard on as clerk

New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19: New York State issued new guidelines on isolation and quarantining when exposed to or testing positive for Covid-19. Don't expect a phone call telling you what to do, it's up to you, now, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more

Chautauqua County family devastated by fatal fire finds solace in heroism of 12-year-old: A 12-year-old girl and her 7-year-old little brother from Chautauqua County are fighting for their lives in the burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire tore through their home in the middle of the night this week. Their youngest brother, Watson, just weeks shy of his second birthday, did not survive. But from what the children's family is piecing together, it was not for lack of trying – and the toll could have been even worse, writes Maki Becker. Read more