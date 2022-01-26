Good Morning, Buffalo: New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 26, 2022

New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow

Dr. James Hereth wants people to understand that hospitals are paid by the diagnosis of a patient and not on how long they stay in the hospital.

He also wants them to grasp that the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters are the best line of defense against hospitalization and death from the disease.

Still, there are defenses, including monoclonal antibodies, a new Covid-19 pill and an equally new antibody treatment designed for those with weakened immune systems and allergic to the vaccines.

Hospital protocols and therapies also have changed and improved, said Hereth, an internist who has split his time during the pandemic in the intensive care units at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst.