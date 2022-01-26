Good Morning, Buffalo: New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 26, 2022
New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow
Dr. James Hereth wants people to understand that hospitals are paid by the diagnosis of a patient and not on how long they stay in the hospital.
He also wants them to grasp that the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters are the best line of defense against hospitalization and death from the disease.
Still, there are defenses, including monoclonal antibodies, a new Covid-19 pill and an equally new antibody treatment designed for those with weakened immune systems and allergic to the vaccines.
Hospital protocols and therapies also have changed and improved, said Hereth, an internist who has split his time during the pandemic in the intensive care units at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst.
The last two years also have underlined the importance of healthy eating, regular exercise and plentiful sleep, he said, and the continuing need to accept that people and health care providers still face a formidable virus.
“I probably filled out more death certificates in the last two years than I have beforehand during the entire 10 years I have been an attending physician,” he said. “This was from Covid, from spent lungs that just stopped working."
– Scott Scanlon
Appeals court rules state mask mandate to remain in effect at least until Friday: An Appellate Division judge stayed a decision made Monday that overturned the state mandate. Whether the temporary stay remains in effect is to be argued Friday. Read more
Poloncarz on mask mandate: ‘We don’t want to keep it on forever’: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reassured the public Tuesday that the mask-wearing restrictions that exist now in Erie County won't last forever. In fact, the indoor mask mandate might be dropped within weeks. Read more
In reversal of earlier decision, Buffalo agrees to let maskless student attend school: The agreement allows the 10-year-old fifth-grader to return to school Feb. 7 wearing a face shield. The boy is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items. The Buffalo Public Schools had refused to let him attend in person because he could not tolerate wearing a face mask. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Unemployment is at a record low. It’s not as impressive as it sounds: A record-low unemployment normally would be cause for celebration. But not today, because the jobless rate is dropping for all the wrong reasons. Read more
Rep. Chris Jacobs pushes fight against plastic in Great Lakes: The Orchard Park Republican is leading a bipartisan effort to boost funding for a new federal effort to combat plastic pollution in the Great Lakes, as well as other waterways around the world. Read more
Chiefs fans donate more than $80,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital, many in $13 increments: After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the hearts of the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook and made contributions to a local hospital fund that honors Josh Allen’s late grandmother. Read more
Pendleton property tax payments go missing in mail: At least 20 Pendleton taxpayers' checks for this year's property taxes, mailed earlier this month to a post office box in Buffalo, seem to have gone missing, Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said. Taxpayers who sent checks on or about Jan. 4 and 10 told Maurer the checks haven't cleared. Maurer said postal inspectors have been contacted by Evans Bank, which rents the mailbox and processes the checks. Read more
Wyoming County health system CEO dies at age 44: Joseph L. McTernan, who was CEO of Wyoming County Community Health System, was at work as recently as Thursday. He called in sick Friday and died early Monday morning, following what the Warsaw-based health system called a “brief illness.” Read more
$1.5M in federal funds will support human trafficking victim screening, services in WNY: The Erie County Sheriff's Office and the International Institute of Buffalo will receive $1.5 million from the Department of Justice over the next three years to boost efforts at combating labor and sex trafficking throughout the region. Read more
Rachel’s Mediterranean, Mineo’s Pizza seek outdoor patios: Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill hopes to set up a patio near the corner of Hertel and Delaware avenues. Mineo’s Pizza is seeking a permit for an outdoor patio and a tavern license to sell beer and wine on South Park Avenue. Read more
Growing region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is key, says expert: Buffalo’s economic future hinges on continuing to nurture the region’s startup ecosystem, says the head of Aleron, a talent acquisition, workforce and business solutions company. Scott Stenclik discusses changes in the workforce on the Bell Ringer podcast produced by Invest Buffalo Niagara. Read more
Another broadband provider is coming to parts of the Buffalo Niagara region: GoNetspeed said it plans to spend $50 million on the new project to expand its fiber-to-the-premise service, laying over 300 miles of new fiber lines to connect thousands of new customers. It said it will bring high-speed internet services first to the Village of Depew before expanding outward into Cheektowaga and beyond. Read more
Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds': "It is one thing to blame poor execution after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, or even an inexplicable Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but when it comes to one of the most agonizing losses in franchise history, 'execution' doesn’t cut it as an explanation for a fanbase that has been cut deep," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Bills QB Josh Allen 'will be in the loop' for potential Brian Daboll replacement: With offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in the running for multiple head coaching jobs, the Buffalo Bills might need to replace him soon. Quarterback Josh Allen would like to be involved if the team is looking for a new offensive coordinator. “I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process. I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said Monday. Read more
Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'on schedule' to return: Even though Tre’Davious White’s season ended in November, coach Sean McDermott still saw plenty of the All-Pro cornerback the last couple of months. “I see him every day, just about,” McDermott said Tuesday. “He’s in the building working his tail off with our training staff." Read more
Observations: Aaron Dell on hot seat for hit as Sabres are drubbed by Sens: Goaltender Aaron Dell could be facing a suspension after leveling Ottawa Senators all-star Drake Batherson with an ultra-dicey hit with 1:02 left in the first period of a 5-0 loss at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Former Buffalo Sabre Tyler Ennis collected a hat trick to lead the Senators. Read more
Sabres get development bonus as Canada tabs Owen Power, Devon Levi for Olympics: The two prime prospects of the Sabres, along with Eric Staal, were named to the team as part of a roster that includes several minor leaguers and NHL prospects as well as a smattering of former NHL veterans. Read more
• If the mention of Brand Names, AM&A’s and other ghosts from Western New York’s retail past conjure vivid memories, check out this post on Reddit Buffalo. Redditors share everything from moviegoing memories at the Showplace on Grant Street to stocking up on vinyl at Record Theatre.
• Social media use has been tied to poor physical health among college students, according to data compiled by a local researcher. Sciencedaily.com highlights the study by David Lee, an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo.
• Lewiston and Westfield have landed on a list of the 10 "cutest small towns” in the state. The feature posted on worldatlas.com lauds Lewiston for its charm, history and “grand art scene.” Westfield is described as a town “adored for its natural beauty and most valuable export, the Concord grape.”
• “When LeRoi C. Johnson was managing the business of his brother Rick James, he put his law career and his colorful art career on temporary hold,” notes Peter Palmisano in the Off Road podcast. Today, Johnson’s works can found around the globe. Johnson talks about how his art has evolved.
