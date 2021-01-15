Good Morning, Buffalo: New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 15, 2021

New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo

Bishop Michael W. Fisher, who will be installed this afternoon as the new leader of the Buffalo Diocese, is living in the rectory of St. Joseph Cathedral downtown.

Fisher, 62, drove to Buffalo on Sunday from the Archdiocese of Washington, where he has been a priest since 1990. He was in quarantine for several days, per state Covid-19 guidelines.

Those who have known Fisher in Washington expect his unassuming nature and unrelenting work ethic will help win over Western New York Catholics still reeling from revelations of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups and the diocese’s bankruptcy filing.

Fisher said he chose the Cathedral rectory because he wanted to live with other priests. Two other Buffalo priests also live in the rectory, which also was home to former Bishop Edward U. Kmiec in retirement until he died last July.

“I don’t want to live alone, and I also want to live where there’s activity, pastoral activity going on,” Fisher said.