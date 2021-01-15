Good Morning, Buffalo: New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 15, 2021
New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo
Bishop Michael W. Fisher, who will be installed this afternoon as the new leader of the Buffalo Diocese, is living in the rectory of St. Joseph Cathedral downtown.
Fisher, 62, drove to Buffalo on Sunday from the Archdiocese of Washington, where he has been a priest since 1990. He was in quarantine for several days, per state Covid-19 guidelines.
Those who have known Fisher in Washington expect his unassuming nature and unrelenting work ethic will help win over Western New York Catholics still reeling from revelations of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups and the diocese’s bankruptcy filing.
Fisher said he chose the Cathedral rectory because he wanted to live with other priests. Two other Buffalo priests also live in the rectory, which also was home to former Bishop Edward U. Kmiec in retirement until he died last July.
“I don’t want to live alone, and I also want to live where there’s activity, pastoral activity going on,” Fisher said.
– Jay Tokasz
How has smart risk-taking helped local leaders maneuver their companies through Covid-19? Hear from Towne Automotive Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable | Sponsored
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County restaurants in orange zones can resume indoor dining for now. Will they?: Restaurants in the county’s "orange" Covid-19 cluster zones have been given temporary permission to operate under yellow zone rules, allowing them to return to indoor dining. But, with no indication how long the reprieve might last, restaurants are hesitant to undertake the costly reopening process. Read more
Andrew Galarneau: Be smart. If state closes restaurants again, some won’t reopen: Restaurant owners won the right to reopen in Erie County, but if Buffalo crowds aren't smart, and the case numbers rise again, their joy could be short-lived. Forgetting or ignoring safety regulations will lead to more cases, and eventually another shutdown order. If that happens, restaurateurs like Joe Jerge, who are exhausted and drained, financially and emotionally, will throw in the towel. Celebrate safely, Buffalo. "Do it for Joe," writes Galarneau. Read more
Dining curfew hits Bills fans: Kickoff at 8:15. Kick out from restaurants at 10: Many restaurant owners say they aren't rushing to take advantage of their right to reopen their dining rooms in time for Saturday's Bills game because a 10 p.m. dining curfew remains in effect in New York. They welcome Thursday's abrupt development that all restaurants in orange zones can reopen for indoor dining at 50% capacity. But they lament that they would have to kick out customers in the third quarter of the game. Read more
After outdoor party leads to 'best day since Good Friday,' Wallenwein's reacts to 10 p.m. dining curfew: Roughly 140 patrons gathered in the parking lot outside Wallenwein's in East Aurora to eat and drink as the Bills took down the Colts last weekend. Owner Ben Holmes called it the best day since Good Friday, and despite his eagerness for a repeat, the state's decision to uphold the 10 p.m. dining curfew squashed any plans. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Graduation rate in Buffalo climbs to 76%; racial gaps persist: The graduation rate in Buffalo Public Schools jumped 11 percentage points last year. But this significant increase comes with an asterisk amid the pandemic. Read more
Most Buffalo parents, students want a return to classroom, surveys show: After 10 months out of the classroom, it would be expected that parents in Buffalo Public Schools are anxious to get their kids back in the classroom – which is exactly what district surveys are showing. But will the school district – the last in the region to remain closed for in-person instruction – reopen on Feb. 1? Read more
Cuomo presses ambitious infrastructure projects, including Skyway removal: In the fourth and final installment of his State of the State speeches, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said big infrastructure projects will help fuel a post-Covid-19 recovery across the state. While the biggest projects he cited are in Manhattan, Cuomo again signaled his support for removal of the Buffalo Skyway, an idea that still needs federal approval and money. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Beasley Balls and Playoff Pods among Bills-themed foods offered by restaurants, bakeries: Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, Pizza Plant, Aunt Millie's and Yummo Ice Cream are among the Buffalo-area restaurants and bakeries with creative Bills-inspired foods ahead of Saturday's playoff game. Read more
How about a Josh Allen Pierogi? Nathan Hawes “learned the art of producing a perfect pierogi from his grandmother,” reports WKBW’s Mike Randall. Gram’s Pierogi House in Angola is getting good reviews from customers for its latest creation. The Josh Allen Pierogi has hints of honey, butter, barbecue and Cajun flavors. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Persistence counted for Buffalo smoker who kicked habit after 50 years: Michael Fuchs has spent a half century riding his bike almost daily, in all kinds of weather, hiked many a mountain in the Adirondacks, and ran five marathons and dozens of 5Ks. He also hid a shameful secret from many of his friends during most of those years: he was a "closet smoker" who tried often to quit and finally succeeded last year. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: As viral dance video shows, mounting pressure is of no concern: The Buffalo Bills have thrown it back to 1990, and not just in the way they’re scoring points, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Bill Polian: Bills quarterback Josh Allen 'not anywhere near his ceiling yet': "I’ve always believed based on eminent baseball people that I’ve spoken to that you can’t materially improve accuracy. Well, Josh Allen has proved that axiom wrong. It’s both marvelous and darn near incredible," former Bills GM Bill Polian tells Jason Wolf. Read more
SABRES
Sabres can't overcome 'very disappointing start,' drop season opener to Capitals: A sluggish start to the team’s first game in Buffalo since last March, and an ugly turnover early in the third period, resulted in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals to open this 56-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
Mike Harrington: A weird backdrop was fitting for slipshod Sabres opener: What we need, of course, was the howling of the fans and we know that's not happening anytime soon, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Let’s belt out a Broadway-style happy birthday to Shea’s Performing Arts Center. It will be 95 years ago on Saturday that the Main Street theater opened its doors. WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak takes a closer look at the downtown icon. Also, this YouTube video captures the theater’s grandeur.
• What will convention business look like in a post-pandemic world? WKBW’s Katie Morse interviews local experts and reports that it could be a few years before the local convention sector fully rebounds.
• As a kid who grew up only a few blocks from Delaware Park, the hill by the Rose Garden was a magical spot on a winter day. Shakespeare Hill is among the venues showcased in Step Out Buffalo’s “ultimate guide” to the best sledding hills in the region. The list might include some spots you've never visited, including Fairmount Park in Wheatfield and the Arcade Park Sledding Hill in Wyoming County.
• If exploring history is more in your winter wheelhouse than sledding, you might want to check out a Saturday event at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown. Winter Warriors will be a family-focused array of activities that show how people survived on the 18th century frontier in frigid weather. The Lockport Union Sun & Journal reports that living history demonstrations will include fire-starting, food preparation, fur trading and shelter-building.
Whatever activities you pursue, have a great weekend. And Go Bills!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.