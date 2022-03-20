Good Morning, Buffalo: Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers enlisted with the Oath Keepers, but many have drifted away

Sean Kirst: For grand marshal, returning St. Pat's parade becomes tribute to daughter he lost: Today’s St. Patrick’s Day downtown parade is not only the first in three years but also the ultimate tribute for its grand marshal, Pat McGuinness. “People cheerfully and continually remind McGuinness, a natural and exuberant storyteller, that fate has made him the longest-tenured grand marshal in parade history,” Kirst writes. Read more

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility: "The community, the City of Buffalo needs more resources that officers can utilize to get individuals the help that they need," said Buffalo Police Capt. Amber Beyer. "There needs to be a crisis stabilization center, where we can use that as a drop-off when people aren’t appropriate for the emergency room, but they also need more than an outpatient clinic." Read more