Good Morning, Buffalo: Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers enlisted with the Oath Keepers, but many have drifted away

March 20, 2022
How committed are New York's right-wing Oath Keepers?
Leaked data obtained by The Buffalo News shows that almost 2,000 New Yorkers joined the right-wing Oath Keepers roughly a decade ago.
The list contains cops, prison officers and people from many walks of life, some of whom indicated they were well-armed and ready to do what was necessary for an organization founded on the suspicion that the government was conspiring to rob people of their rights.
But how committed are the Oath Keepers, by and large? Many told The News that they drifted away from the group long before it was implicated in the Capitol insurrection.
- Matthew Spina
Most Buffalo area private colleges operated in the red even before Covid-19 hit: The area’s 11 private colleges and universities collectively shed nearly 1,300 jobs in the five years immediately preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, as many of the institutions struggled with multiple years of operating deficits, a Buffalo News review of federal tax filings shows. Read more
Why Lee Zeldin believes the timing is right for a Republican governor: In a 45-minute interview during his upstate swing a few days ago, Zeldin outlined the path he sees to victory. For him it boils down to New York's economy, public safety, quality of public schools and ending Covid mandates that infringe upon personal freedom. Read more
Sean Kirst: For grand marshal, returning St. Pat's parade becomes tribute to daughter he lost: Today’s St. Patrick’s Day downtown parade is not only the first in three years but also the ultimate tribute for its grand marshal, Pat McGuinness. “People cheerfully and continually remind McGuinness, a natural and exuberant storyteller, that fate has made him the longest-tenured grand marshal in parade history,” Kirst writes. Read more
Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility: "The community, the City of Buffalo needs more resources that officers can utilize to get individuals the help that they need," said Buffalo Police Capt. Amber Beyer. "There needs to be a crisis stabilization center, where we can use that as a drop-off when people aren’t appropriate for the emergency room, but they also need more than an outpatient clinic." Read more
As they await answers, friends of victims in double homicide at Genesee County farm raise funds for their families: Ivan Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, were found stabbed to death late March 11 inside Blumer Dairy Farm in the Town of Alexander. Investigators have released limited details about what may have happened, but they have charged two suspects with second-degree murder. Read more
Rain, snow expected: A mixture of rain and snow showers is expected today with a high in the upper 40s. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?: Jay Skurski looks at Miller's deal as the cost of doing business for an elite pass rusher in today’s NFL. Miller also brings with him the experience that comes with winning a pair of Super Bowl championships. That’s valuable for a roster in Buffalo looking to get over that hump. Read more
• The 27th Annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched along Elk and Smith streets in Buffalo on Saturday. News Staff Photographer Robert Kirkham captures the pageantry in this photo gallery.
• Cadbury, the company known for chocolate and the Cadbury Creme Egg, is in search of a fill-in bunny as Easter time approaches. If Eclipse, a 4-year-old nearly 400-pound llama from Gowanda, gets her wish, it will be her, Barbara O'Brien reports.
• UB’s season ended Saturday despite a valiant effort against one of the blue bloods of women’s college basketball. The No. 13 seed Bulls ultimately fell 80-67 to fourth-seeded Tennessee, Rachel Lenzi reports from Knoxville, Tenn.
