Good Morning, Buffalo: NCAA fans: Come for the basketball, stay for the weck, wings and beer-battered fish

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 17, 2022
NCAA fans: Come for the basketball, stay for the weck, wings and beer-battered fish
Buffalo-area restaurants are firing up their fryers and sharpening their carving knives to await the thousands of college basketball fans arriving in town for the NCAA Tournament.
Fans are here for six games Thursday and Saturday but restaurants hope to serve plenty of wings, beef on weck and fish frys to the visitors while they're in town.
The News' Stephen T. Watson spoke with Drew Cerza, nicknamed the "Wing King," as well as several restaurant owners – such as CoCo's Maura Crawford, Mulberry's Joe Jerge and Britesmith's David Schutte – about their go-to destinations for Buffalo's staple foods.
News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau also shares his five favorite restaurants in each of the three categories, including Elmo's in Getzville for wings, Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville for beef on weck and Curry's in Kenmore for a fish fry.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Restaurants ready to face challenge of feeding the masses at NCAA Tournament: Since the last time the city hosted the tournament, in 2017, there are now additional bars and restaurants in the area surrounding KeyBank Center that will help with the flow of thousands of people looking for a place to eat and drink in between sessions, writes Michael Petro. Read more
Video shows police officer screaming 'Why?' after shooting man who ran at them with a knife: The Buffalo police officers who shot a man armed with a knife and having a mental health crisis early Monday morning pleaded with him "approximately 35 times" in an attempt to de-escalate the situation before opening fire and wounding him, video from a body-worn camera of one of the officers showed, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Wednesday. Read more
Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks: The Town of Tonawanda this week unveiled plans to construct a larger ice arena, spray park, pickleball courts, a soccer/rugby field and a sand volleyball court at Brighton Park and a sports field house at Lincoln Park. Town officials two years ago had spiked a similar, though smaller, plan for cost reasons but now say they believe the new version of the proposal could end up paying for itself. Read more
Local lawmakers praise Zelenskyy but oppose no-fly zone: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Congress to support creation of a no-fly zone to protect his country from Russian air attacks – but local members of Congress said doing so would be too dangerous, writes Jerry Zremski. Read more
Starbucks unionization effort grows since its start by 'brave baristas in Buffalo': The baristas who started the unionization effort at the Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue spoke to the House Labor Caucus on Wednesday – just as their effort went national. Read more
BUFFALO SCHOOLS
Interim Buffalo school superintendent announces plans to improve safety in schools: Williams' administration announced plans to partner with a security company after BPS came under fire for what some see as inadequate safety measures at some district schools following the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and the shooting of a security guard outside McKinley High School on Feb. 9, along with poor communication with parents and families. Read more
Rod Watson: Make it easier to run for Buffalo School Board – now: School reform advocates are making another push to reduce the number of signatures needed to run for the Buffalo Board of Education, but with petitions beginning to circulate April 19, the window to act is closing. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Spring is here, but it backs off a little by the weekend: St. Patrick’s Day will top even Wednesday's great conditions, as the warmest day of the week arrives with plenty of sunshine. A warming southwest breeze is expected to reach 12-18 mph and disperse the morning fog. Inland highs will move to the mid-60s, Paul writes. Read more
GUSTO
From 'Tina' to 'Beetlejuice,' Shea's brings the Broadway hits for newly announced 2022-23 season: The 2022-23 Broadway Series at Shea's will include touring productions of some of the hottest shows on Broadway including "The Prom," "Jagged Little Pill" and "Beetlejuice," writes Toni Ruberto. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Three Stories Coffee Co.: 716 Ministries, a job training and general contractor nonprofit, opened a café in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood March 7. Explore the café and learn about its "intentional economics," as well as how it helps coffee producers in Africa and South America while simultaneously investing in its Buffalo community. Read more
BILLS
A 'huge move': Buffalo Bills make big splash as free agency kicks off: The Bills made a big splash on the first official day of NFL free agency on Wednesday, signing edge rusher Von Miller, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, to a six-year, $120 million deal. But that wasn't all. The Bills made a few other moves to bolster their chances to win their first Lombardi Trophy. Read all of our coverage here.
SABRES
Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months': "A lot can happen in a year," Granato mused after practice Wednesday in Harborcenter. "What a complete shift of personnel. And I just think how far along so many guys have come. But really, the predominant feel is ahead. ... Looking ahead is so exciting. And the excitement ahead is how much better these guys can still get." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• WIVB chief meteorologist Todd Santos explained to The News' Alan Pergament why he intends to give up his title. Santos, whose three children are ages 6, 4 and 1, is joining a local trend in broadcasting in which high-profile personalities are trying to find a better work-life balance and spend more time with their young children.
• Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham writes that while there are tasks you can do in March on a nice day – like yard cleanup and readying tools – it's still too early to really dig in.
• Ukrainian-American chef Alex Diaczenko, who leads the kitchen at Lago 210 in Hamburg, has been preparing Ukrainian food specials at the waterfront restaurant, with at least part of the proceeds expected to support relief efforts in the embattled country, WKBW reports.
• With both major Buffalo St. Patrick's Day parades moving forward without restriction this weekend, WGRZ adds that the Dyngus Day Parade will return as usual on the day following Easter Sunday.
