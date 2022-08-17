Good Morning, Buffalo: Navigating mental health for Black men after May 14 tragedy

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 17, 2022

'OK to not be OK': Navigating mental health for Black men after May 14 tragedy

Samuel Herbert, 73, was watching the news this month when he saw that there would be a healing session at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue for anyone who wanted to discuss how they were dealing with the trauma and aftermath of the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

He hesitated when he walked in and saw a small group of women and no men. He was disappointed.

“I didn’t think I’d be the only man there. I thought I was in the wrong place for a second,” Herbert said.

But what Herbert saw in that moment was a microcosm of the challenges mental health professionals face in reaching Black men who need help. In Buffalo, that challenge has the potential to become a crisis as countless people struggle with the effects of the mass shooting, which authorities have said was committed by a white supremacist.

– Angelea Preston

Lawmakers push bill to give Chautauqua Institution security guards arrest power: "Our world has become more violent again," said State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who is pushing the measure with Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown. Read more

New digital learning lab provides technology for underserved families in East Buffalo: The AT&T Digital Learning Lab includes 30 computers, new furniture, laptops, tablets and a 3D printer for students and their families. Read more

SUNY, ECMC team up to train nurses – and get them hired: SUNY Erie Community College has forged another college-industry partnership to further its quest to offer students direct pathways into in-demand jobs in the region, in this case to fill nursing jobs at Erie County Medical Center. The new partnership between ECC and ECMC will provide scholarships and guaranteed clinical positions at the hospital to 50 nursing students a year. The goal is to attract more students to ECC and ease a critical nursing shortage. Read more

Small groups, big bucks: Arts and cultural organizations share in pot of new county funding: Cemetery restoration work, concert chairs and stained glass window improvements are not the kind of projects that typically receive thousands of dollars from Erie County. But these aren’t typical times. Read more

Community Group going to court to stop Buffalo redistricting plan: The political organization that led the opposition to what it called gerrymandered redistricting for Buffalo's Common Council districts said Tuesday that it won't stop fighting over the map. "We will not back down," Our City Action Buffalo said in a statement. Read more

Cheektowaga Starbucks won’t unionize, as re-vote finishes in a tie: The vote was tied 8-8, with an additional vote that had been challenged by Starbucks opened and determined to be a "no vote." As a result, the store at 1775 Walden Ave. will not be joining the Starbucks Workers United Union. Read more

'We're like little kids again': Dunkirk drive-in revived 30 years after closing

More than 90% of drive-ins have closed since their peak of 3,063 in 1958. So when a new drive-in opens, it's news. Good news.

That is the case with the Van Buren Drive-In in Dunkirk. There hadn't been movies under the stars in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area since the drive-in closed 30 years ago. Now, the drive-in is back, thanks to Dan and Gina Beckley, who got the idea of buying the land and reopening the Van Buren during Covid-19.

On a recent night, families were enjoying the chance to watch a double feature outdoors, with prices lower than found in indoor theaters. Some were reliving an experience they had earlier in their lives.

"It takes us back to our childhood again," said Jason Decker of Brocton. "We grew up out here, so actually seeing it back up again – I think a lot of people will want to use it, especially for the younger generations."

– Mark Sommer

WEATHER

Rainy repeat: Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday, with overcast skies and a chance for rain. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Read more

2022 ELECTION

In Democratic race between Ryan and Carlisle in 61st Senate District, bail reform is key issue: Sean Ryan, who served in the state Assembly for nine years, is being challenged by Benjamin Carlisle, an attorney who came in third in last year's Buffalo mayoral race. Read more

BILLS

With bulk of offense installed, Bills OC Ken Dorsey focuses on details: The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos on Saturday, and Dorsey said he’s still weighing whether to call the game from the box again or on the sideline. Read more

Strong showing against Colts boosts rookie Baylon Spector in Bills' linebacker competition: The team’s seventh-round draft pick from Clemson was all over the field in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a team-high nine tackles and one pass defended in a 27-24 victory at Highmark Stadium. Read more

SABRES

Owen Power, Kyle Okposo added to autograph roster for Bisons' 'Hockey Night at the Ballpark': The Herd will be meeting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday, with Power and Okposo joining teammates Jeff Skinner and Malcolm Subban in an autograph signing from 5 to 6 p.m. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Kids will head back to school soon, an annual ritual that can produce a mix of excitement and anxiety. WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson notes that the youngest children – those under 8 – can experience separation anxiety as they spend their first days in class without their parents around. She interviews a local clinical behavioral therapist who offers advice to parents.

• Finding home health care aides for New Yorkers who are living with dementia can be a major challenge, and WBFO’s Tom Dinki reports that the problem may only get worse in the coming years. He explores the impact that a shortage of home health and personal care aides is having on many families.

• Could Buffalo become a future port of call for passenger cruise ships? In this WBEN podcast, Visit Buffalo Niagara's Patrick Kaler talks about efforts to place Western New York on the radar screens of cruise ship companies.

• Given that Highmark Stadium has been in the news so much lately, it’s fitting that we pay homage to the first game that was played in the Orchard Park stadium 49 years ago today. The Bills hosted the Washington Redskins in a preseason game that saw Rich Stadium “open with a bang.”

