Good Morning, Buffalo: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected

Dec. 22, 2022

National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected

Ice. Wind. Lake-effect snow. Lakeshore flooding. Subfreezing temperatures. Blizzard conditions. Possible widespread power outages.

Get ready.

A winter storm that the meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling a "once-in-a-generation event" is headed toward Western New York, just in time for the holidays.

Forecasters are warning anyone planning on traveling to do it soon – before Friday, when the storm begins to pound the region. It is not expected to let up until Sunday, Christmas Day.

As some of the busiest travel days of the year approach, many Western New Yorkers made earnest efforts Wednesday to “get out of Dodge” in advance of the impending storm.

While there was no evidence of a crush of travelers at around noon inside the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, those who had booked flights to spend some time in warmer climates were, indeed, pleased to be leaving Wednesday instead of two or three days later, when it might be impossible to fly out.

– Maki Becker and Harold McNeil

One of these weeks, the weather won't play a prominent role in a Bills game ... but that won't be Week 16 against the Bears. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan forecast the Christmas Eve contest in Chicago and also handicap the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Which teams should the top contenders look to avoid? The answer may not be that easy. Listen to this week's PlayAction podcast episode >>

Cost of November snowstorm tops $11 million in Erie County: The figure is money villages, towns, cities, the county and school districts are hoping to get back in reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Read more

Attracting highly skilled workers still a challenge – and what that means for Buffalo Niagara: The Buffalo region’s lingering people problem isn’t getting any better. Even with the economy cooling as prices soar and interest rates rise, local companies continue to look for workers. Read more

Moog stolen secrets lawsuit shifts from Buffalo to California: A lawsuit by the aerospace supplier against two former software employees and an aviation startup will now be heard by a federal court in Los Angeles. Read more

Ex-Boy Scout leader who was on probation arrested again, charged with having 8 pipe bombs: Michael M. Meyers, 60, who was on probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment, was arrested after probation officers reportedly found eight homemade pipe bombs at his home in Hamburg. Read more

Ohio Street lift bridge reopens after being closed for 19 months: The $19 million major overhaul of the bridge included structural steel replacement painting, new road deck and sidewalks and traffic gates. Read more

Rod Watson: Hey Santa, how about government transparency in return for Albany’s pay hike?: As state legislators try to finalize a pay hike for themselves before the current session ends Dec. 31, they should empower the attorney general or some other entity to enforce New York’s open government laws and punish officials who violate the public’s right to know. The leader of one watchdog group contends the AG already has that authority, but if legislation will clear up any ambiguities, now is the time to get a commitment, Watson says. Read more

BUDC hires NYC firm for infrastructure analysis between Centennial Park and Canalside: The goal of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is to "ensure a shared/common vision along downtown portions of Buffalo's waterfront," according to a memo from BUDC President Brandye Merriweather. Read more

PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he again will have a second play-call sheet ready in case of horrible weather conditions this week in Chicago. Read more

Four Bills named to Pro Bowl, including first-time honorees Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse: Named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad on Wednesday night were quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse and safety Jordan Poyer. Read more

Buffalo Sabres' game against Lightning rescheduled due to winter storm: The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the official postponement of the Sabres’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was scheduled to be held in KeyBank Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. Read more

• It has been said that colorful holiday lights can ignite the childlike wonder that hides in the hearts of many adults. The News’ Joseph Cooke visited the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg earlier this week and shares this photo gallery of festive images.

• Perhaps it’s a bit premature for the launch of a made-in-Buffalo holiday movie channel, but The News’ Toni Ruberto says we’re getting there. We’re up to six holiday-themed flicks that were made in Western New York. So grab some gingerbread cookies and start binge-watching productions that feature familiar backdrops.

• Earlier this month we published a story on Christmas stockings in Home & Style – a little history, a few trends, some recollections. We then invited readers to share their own memories of Christmas stockings and some photos. Take a look at some responses.

• A daily radio program that explores issues facing marginalized communities in Western New York is receiving national attention. WBFO’s “Buffalo, What’s Next?” was launched on May 26 – two weeks after the racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The program was featured this week in Current.org, a publication that focuses on public media.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

