Good Morning, Buffalo: National Guard troops adjust to new duties in health care

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 8, 2022
At Niagara Falls nursing home, troops are 'doing things we never thought the National Guard would do'
Since the pandemic started two years ago, more than 7,000 members of New York's military forces have taken part in a Covid-19-related mission.
That includes Staff Sgt. Robert Badendyck, of the New York Army National Guard, and Lance Cpl. Wayne Bayle, of the New York Naval Militia, two troops who are now chipping in by folding laundry, cleaning floors and answering phones at Schoellkopf Health Center in Niagara Falls.
"Never in my life would I have imagined that this was what I was going to be doing in the Army," said Badendyck, a North Tonawanda resident.
But it's work that is much needed at New York's nursing homes, grappling with a staffing crunch that has made it particularly difficult to retain housekeepers.
Badendyck and Bayle are scheduled to stay in Niagara Falls through at least April 1. Beyond that is unknown – as is how long New York's military forces will remain on Covid-19 missions, especially as virus cases continue to decline.
– Jon Harris
COVID-19 COVERAGE
The Erie County state of emergency has ended. What comes next?: The decision by County Executive Mark Poloncarz to end the county's yearslong state of emergency marked not only a step toward normalcy, but the end of a raucous political battle. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up: Usually, students must pass four Regents exams to earn a high school diploma in New York. Regents exams were canceled in 2019 and 2020 because of the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic. Students who passed the course were given exemptions from the requirement of passing a Regents exam if they passed the course. Read more
CT scanners are coming to Niagara Falls and Buffalo airports for carry-on luggage: It’s never a good idea to smuggle explosives aboard an airplane – even less so now. The Transportation Security Administration has installed new 3-D cameras at Niagara Falls International Airport. The state-of-the-art scanners better detect explosives and provide for a smoother passage through checkpoints. Read more
In bid to vacate murder conviction from 1993, James Pugh points to his burglaries and lies: The way James Pugh tells it, he had a crime-filled day on Feb. 17, 1993. A home burglary in South Buffalo. Selling stolen goods in the afternoon. Telling accomplices where to find a drug dealer to rob and then waiting nearby in a car for them to return that night with cash and drugs. But he testified Monday that he did not murder Deborah Meindl that afternoon. Read more
Shooter will claim self-defense in slaying of youth football coach: Defense attorneys told jurors they plan to call Jason Washington to testify in his own defense during his trial. A double shooting in 2019 left Norzell "Nore" Aldridge dead and then-20-year-old Shawn Faulk with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Read more
Judge dismisses charge against Myles Carter stemming from June 2020 protest: The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. She dismissed a disorderly conduct charge levied on Carter in connection with a Bailey Avenue protest that came in a wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Read more
Reassessment boosts Lockport’s total valuation by nearly 50%: The owners of the city's 8,200 parcels of real estate can challenge the figures in the revaluation notices that were mailed last week. About 85% of them showed increases, Assessor Tracy Farrell said. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Cooler temps, few flakes early this week; more significant snow by Saturday: By Saturday morning, a vigorous storm system will have some potential to bring widespread and more significant slushy snow into our region with a gusty north-northeast flow and temps slowly falling through the 30s, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau’s favorite wing subgenres, different takes on the original: To qualify for Galarneau's list, the wing has to be rethought to some extent, not just painted with a new mix of the usual suspects. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: At St. Patrick’s Day parade, celebrating gratitude shared by Irish and Six Nations: “This is about peace and friendship, about respecting differences and seeing each other as full human beings, and that’s what lacrosse can show you,” said Claudia Jimerson of the Cayuga Nation. Read more
BILLS
Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat: One of the oddities of the NFL calendar is the timing of the league’s scouting combine, which wrapped up Sunday in Indianapolis. Most of the attention at that event is on the next generation of NFL players, who are there for the biggest job interview of their lives as they prepare for the draft. In Jay Skurski's first mock draft of 2022, the Bills add to their offensive firepower with a sure-handed wide receiver. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss: It was a master class in how to respond after a sluggish first period, as the Panthers peppered the Buffalo net with 20 shots during a second period that featured consecutive tap-in goals on their way to a 6-1 win at KeyBank Center. "It seemed like every puck was going through and just didn’t do a good enough job staying on top of them," Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo said. "Obviously they’ve got a ton of skill. ... We just couldn’t stop the breakdowns from happening." Read more
Sabres facing roster crunch with Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller close: Sabres fans are clamoring for prospects such as Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka to play more games in Buffalo, but the challenge is finding roster spots for them. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Talk about an engine that purrs. A West Seneca police officer was dispatched Monday to help remove a cat that hitched a ride in the engine bay of a motorist’s vehicle. WBEN’s Brayton Wilson reports that the Police Department's Twitter account "humorously documented the ordeal as it unfolded.” Spoiler alert: The feline was freed and “taken into custody.” As one tweet put it: “Success. He still has 8 lives left.”
• A century-old company in Akron bills itself as the nation’s only gumball manufacturer. WIVB’s Marlee Tuskes tours Ford Gum & Machine Co. in this installment of Buffalo Behind the Scenes.
• A local woman is making bracelets to raise money for a group that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials. WGRZ’s Danielle Church talks with Mallory Wojcinski about a fundraising effort she has launched to help Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.
• If you’re looking to usher in spring with a weekend getaway, Travel + Leisure magazine has included the Finger Lakes region on its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2022. It cites the region’s abundance of events, culinary offerings, wine trails and historic architecture.
