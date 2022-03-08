Good Morning, Buffalo: National Guard troops adjust to new duties in health care

SABRES

Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss: It was a master class in how to respond after a sluggish first period, as the Panthers peppered the Buffalo net with 20 shots during a second period that featured consecutive tap-in goals on their way to a 6-1 win at KeyBank Center. "It seemed like every puck was going through and just didn’t do a good enough job staying on top of them," Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo said. "Obviously they’ve got a ton of skill. ... We just couldn’t stop the breakdowns from happening." Read more