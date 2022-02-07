Good Morning, Buffalo: Mute the commute: When storms hit, remote workers are keeping traffic down

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 7, 2022
Ability to work remotely gives employees new option on snowy days
Dan Giacomini checked the ominous weather forecast on Wednesday night and made an easy decision.
He chose to work from home the next day, instead of driving from his home in East Aurora to downtown Buffalo.
Before the pandemic, that wouldn't have been an option.
But now, after two years of remote work that has proven to many companies that employees can be productive while staying at home, Giacomini had a choice.
And he chose to avoid the commute, and whatever conditions lurked on Route 400 on a February morning.
"As soon as I heard the storm was coming in, I just assumed, I'm not going in, then," said Giacomini, strategy director for the Martin Group, a marketing and public relations firm.
"It's a lot less of a deal to stay home than it used to be," he added. "It's helpful in that way, because it's not such a big decision."
Judging by the light commute on Thursday and Friday, many other workers in the Buffalo Niagara region who can do their jobs remotely had the same idea.
– Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News Store: Shop our newest arrivals, a curated collection selected by Western New York institutions such a the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House. Get 25% off your order today! Shop now >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: When Omicron recedes, are we going maskless? “I think a lot of us are looking toward the next couple months – as the weather gets better and we get outside more – that we’ll get back to where we were last year and the year before in summer and fall,” said Dr. John Sellick, a Buffalo-based epidemiologist. How we get to that point – and more vitally, how we stay there – is the subject of this week’s Pandemic Lessons. Read more
Hochul says childhood vaccination rates will drive decision on ending school masking: “While we continue to make progress against Omicron, there is no single metric or threshold that will tell us when we can safely stop requiring masks. Covid-19 transmission remains high, and too many New Yorkers remain unvaccinated, especially kids," the state Health Department said in a prepared statement Saturday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Covid fallout continues: 38% of Buffalo students absent more than 1 day a week
You can't learn what's going on in school if you're not there. And two-thirds of Buffalo Public Schools students have chronic or severe absenteeism.
More than one-third of students have missed more than one day a week of school since September.
It is a phenomenon seen around the country.
A report by McKinsey & Co. said that absenteeism rates have risen throughout the country during the pandemic, and if “historical correlations between chronic absenteeism and high school graduation hold, this could translate into an additional 1.7 million to 3.3 million eighth–12th graders dropping out of school because of the pandemic.”
– Barbara O'Brien
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo family living with rats and roaches faces eviction after moratorium ends: City health inspectors cited the Hardy family’s landlord for the rodent infestation and fire code violations Wednesday. But the family – who stopped paying rent 10 months ago because the landlord did not rectify the rat and roach problem – is likely to be evicted now that the state’s Covid-19 pandemic eviction moratorium has expired. Read more
Revamped Record Theatre project now aimed at affordable housing: Plans have changed yet again for the redevelopment of the former Record Theatre complex on Main Street, capping a busy but frustrating couple of years for Jason Yots and his partners. Now, though, he's finally hoping they're ready to get underway in the spring – but as affordable housing, not market-rate. Read more
Solar developer offers payments to Town of Lockport: The developer of a planned 7-megawatt, 46-acre solar power project on a Town of Lockport farm has offered 30 years of payments to Niagara County and the Royalton-Hartland Central School District, but only a one-time payment to the town. Read more
WEATHER
Mild Monday: WIVB says today’s high will approach 40, accompanying partly to mostly cloudy skies. Read more
BILLS
Bills' Stefon Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother Trevon: When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he was happier for his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon, than he was for himself. Sunday's contest marked the first time the Diggs brothers went against each other as professionals, and yes, it's the Pro Bowl. But it was fun. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: Anticipation is growing as Vegas hopes to hit its Jack-pot with Eichel: It seems likely that the former Buffalo Sabres No. 1 draft will be back in the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup by the time they come to KeyBank Center to meet the Sabres on March 10. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Although some of us may not be big fans of this winter’s frigid temperatures, they’re celebrated by ice wine makers, who harvest frozen grapes to produce “one of the signature offerings of the Finger Lakes, Niagara and Lake Erie wine regions,” writes Don Cazentre for NYup.com. The New York State Ice Wine & Culinary Festival takes place this weekend in Fairport, outside Rochester.
• Speaking of cold weather, spending time outdoors in the winter months is a possibility, as long as the proper precautions are taken. In WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” feature, Terry Belke takes a look at how to camp in the winter. It’s also been a great season for local snowmobile clubs, WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports.
• If staying inside is your preference, how about taking the stage for some karaoke? There’s no shortage of opportunities at local bars and restaurants. Step Out Buffalo has a guide of when and where karaoke nights take place around Western New York.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.