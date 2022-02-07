Good Morning, Buffalo: Mute the commute: When storms hit, remote workers are keeping traffic down

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 7, 2022

Ability to work remotely gives employees new option on snowy days

Dan Giacomini checked the ominous weather forecast on Wednesday night and made an easy decision.

He chose to work from home the next day, instead of driving from his home in East Aurora to downtown Buffalo.

Before the pandemic, that wouldn't have been an option.

But now, after two years of remote work that has proven to many companies that employees can be productive while staying at home, Giacomini had a choice.

And he chose to avoid the commute, and whatever conditions lurked on Route 400 on a February morning.

"As soon as I heard the storm was coming in, I just assumed, I'm not going in, then," said Giacomini, strategy director for the Martin Group, a marketing and public relations firm.

"It's a lot less of a deal to stay home than it used to be," he added. "It's helpful in that way, because it's not such a big decision."