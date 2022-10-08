Good Morning, Buffalo: Motive elusive in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead in Clarence, Newstead

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 8, 2022

'Why?': Motive elusive in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead in Clarence, Newstead

For people who knew the Bergum family, it's horrible enough that Erik Bergum killed his wife, mother and father before taking his own life Thursday morning in Clarence and Newstead.

It's that much worse he left his four school-age children orphaned.

Thankfully, officials said at a news conference Friday, the children were in school at the time of their father's shooting rampage.

But they are now left without any Buffalo-area family, according to authorities and the Bergums' neighbors.

“Think about these poor children. They've lost their parents. They've lost their grandparents. They've lost their home,” neighbor Peggi Leous said. “It’s devastating. It’s beyond devastating.”

Their mother, Mary Beth Bergum, was from the Baltimore area, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. Authorities have been in contact with her family and her father was on his way up to Clarence from Maryland on Friday morning.

The children spent the night after the shootings with a family friend, officials said, and their school district and the Clarence community is rallying around them.

At least one GoFundMe page has been set up to assist them.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo native to lead State Police as acting superintendent after Bruen resigns: Steven A. Nigrelli, a veteran state trooper and son of a revered Buffalo police detective sergeant, was appointed acting superintendent of the New York State Police on Friday. Kevin Bruen, who has led the State Police since June 2021, resigned, effective Oct. 19. Read more

Accused Tops shooter won't pursue psychiatric defense in state prosecution: A Thursday deadline came and went in the state prosecution of the 19-year-old accused in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. That means attorneys for Payton Gendron won't be pursuing a psychiatric defense in the case. Read more

New York Democratic chairman blasts Lee Zeldin's reliance on 'dark money': Republican Lee Zeldin, state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs said, has recorded nothing close to Kathy Hochul's "robust fundraising." But outside groups independently supporting his gubernatorial candidacy are carrying the Zeldin effort, Jacobs said, blasting their lack of transparency and accountability. Read more

John Sauberan speaks: Man on trial for murder in 1978 cold case says nickname is 'mischaracterization': The man accused of fatally stabbing Linda Tschari in a cottage on Buffalo's West Side in 1978 said in court a purported nickname of his was "a mischaracterization." John Sauberan's comments came during a conference among the attorneys and judge about legal instructions to be given to the jury. Read more

WEATHER

Weekend chill fades; strictly temporary warming next week: “Even with more abundant sunshine today, the brisk afternoon wind will pick up to 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30, putting a little bite in the air,” writes Don Paul. “Temps will reach the upper 40s on the hills to the low-mid 50s at lower elevations.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Redevelopment proposal to bowl over East Side alley: The former Amherst Bowling Center, which has sat vacant for years despite past proposals for redevelopment, is now being targeted by a downstate firm that wants to bring 137 affordable workforce housing units to the Central Park neighborhood off Main Street. Read more

For kids with autism, a different way of learning: A treatment program for children with autism devised at Canisius College’s Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people. Read more

Spotlight/wages: The rise of the minimum wage upstate: The minimum wage for upstate workers keeps rising, but it matters less and less each year. While the upstate minimum wage has nearly doubled over the last nine years – and it's headed to $15 an hour – market forces have overtaken it. Read more

BILLS

Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?: Check out Jay Skurski's answer on Poyer, plus his thoughts on the injuries, Tre'Davious White's future, the matchup with Kenny Pickett, and much more in this week's mailbag. Read more

Jackson, Hamlin take on hometown Steelers: DeWayne Brown, the founder of 2/10ths Speed and Agility and a Pittsburgh native, has trained dozens of players who have made it to the NFL, with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald headlining the group. Bills players Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin are on the list, too. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "They believed in what Brown was doing, and they knew it helped them reach the next level. There was also a deeper purpose: to show the next generation of Pittsburgh athletes they could do the same." Read more

SABRES

Observations: Eric Comrie receives little help in Sabres' preseason finale: The dress rehearsals are over. The Sabres will trim their roster to 23 players by Monday at 5 p.m., and we’ll start to get a clear picture of what the lineup will be opening night. They finished the preseason with a 4-2 record and, though this wasn't an ideal tune-up for Comrie, the game gave coach Don Granato and his staff more teaching points to drill before standing points are at stake. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From a flying, vanishing doughnut to a premature pot harvest, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• While some people are content with one or two mums, others think of them as just one element in their fall display. Check out some tried-and-true ideas for decorating with them, and maybe a few you never thought of before.

• Take a spirited walk and hear about paranormal experiences surrounding such historic spots as East Aurora, the Cobblestone District and Canalside this Halloween season on these 11 tours.

• On his HBO show, Bill Maher talks – and satirizes – current events with news-savvy guests. The News’ Tim O'Shei spoke with Maher, who leans steeply to the left, ahead of his live comedy show Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

