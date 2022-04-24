Good Morning, Buffalo: More than 225 Western New York cops have been suspended or fired since 2017

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 24, 2022

News’ analysis represents broadest public review ever conducted of police misconduct cases in Erie and Niagara counties

More than 225 police officers and jail guards in Western New York have been suspended, fired or resigned while facing allegations of misconduct in the last five years.

A Buffalo News investigation of more than 1,300 police records that until recently were concealed from public view revealed that 15 of Erie and Niagara counties' largest police departments:

Employed at least 166 officers who were suspended and 59 officers who were fired or resigned after facing allegations of misconduct since 2017. Some officers had multiple suspensions and were counted more than once.

Allowed some officers to keep their badges despite serious misconduct ranging from using excessive force on civilians to using racial slurs.

Rarely determined their officers had used excessive force. Officers were found to have used excessive force in only 14% of those cases.

Had a mixed record of making disciplinary files public. Some agencies turned over hundreds of files while others found ways to conceal them or delay their release, despite the 2020 repeal of a state law that had shielded them in secrecy.

The News’ analysis represents the broadest public review ever conducted of police misconduct cases in Erie and Niagara counties.

– Charlie Specht

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Erie County remains in 'high' Covid level, significant rise in hospitalizations has not followed: The county Health Department announced another 589 positive cases in Saturday's report of Friday's data. The county shifted Friday from the medium to high level, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using Thursday's statistics. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Inside the response to a social-media firestorm that engulfed Roswell Park: In March 2020, Laura Krolczyk, a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center senior executive, posted on Facebook a jibe about how President Donald Trump’s supporters should respond to the coronavirus. Trump partisans hammered Krolczyk online, and the cancer center suspended and then fired her. Emails obtained through a public-records request detail what happened behind the scenes as Roswell Park was pulled into this public-relations crisis. Read more

More candidates running for school boards this year in Western New York: The last 2½ years have been tumultuous for schools and school districts. And that has prompted a lot of people to run for school board this year. Read more

CAO overbilled Medicaid $18.16 at a time; files $1M lawsuit for being 'lulled into complacency': The Community Action Organization of Western New York could settle the matter by paying back $491,508. But the nonprofit spent the improper reimbursements and does not have the money to repay the amount, according to a lawsuit it recently filed in State Supreme Court. The CAO blamed the overbilling on its software vendor, TenEleven Group Inc. of Amherst. Read more

Buffalo Zoo's last bison may soon get company: For the past nine months, Wilma has been the last "buffalo" in Buffalo. The American bison is the last survivor among three sisters who grew up in the Buffalo Zoo, but she may not be alone too much longer. The zoo is hoping to bring back a small herd this summer with the potential acquisition of two more bison. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'Buffalo took me in': Amy Dickinson, 'Wait Wait!' panelist, arrives with gratitude

Amy Dickinson, successor to Ann Landers and a globally read advice columnist, will be part of the panel for a Shea's Performing Arts Center visit Thursday by the "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" comedy and quiz show that is beloved on National Public Radio – a visit expected to pack the old theater.

Dickinson arrives with particular gratitude for Buffalo, a city that embraced and buoyed her five years ago when her dad was dying at Mercy Hospital – gratitude that has caused her to try to send some tickets to everyday workers on Mercy's staff.

"So here's how it feels for me to return to Buffalo," Dickinson wrote in an email to The Buffalo News the other day:

"It feels good. It feels like I'm waking up, after a very long hibernation. I only ever knew the city through the strange, surreal, and really beautiful week I spent there, being taken care of by so many strangers, as I sat and witnessed and waited for my father's death."

What she sensed, then and now, is welcome and warmth.

– Sean Kirst

WEATHER

Heat wave: WIVB says today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s to the lower 80s. Read more

BILLS

Bills 7-round mock draft: Beane moves up and down the board: The Buffalo News used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator to produce a seven-round projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time the pick was made, along with the reasoning behind it. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: You have to love this Sabres stretch, but the East standings can be sobering: The gap in the East remains large. But the Sabres think they can seriously bridge it next season, Harrington says. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• About 2,000 volunteers were dispatched to 18 mostly waterfront locations in Erie and Niagara counties Saturday by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and local officeholders sponsoring Earth Week cleanup efforts. Cleanup crews descended upon Buffalo's inner and outer harbors, along the Buffalo River and Scajaquada Creek, and other locations, Robert J. McCarthy reports.

• News TV Critic Alan Pergament sat down with Rick Jeanneret as the Buffalo Sabres play-by-play legend’s “Last Call” approaches. In a wide-ranging interview with serious and humorous moments, Jeanneret discussed his most memorable game, his favorite call, his relationships with players, autograph and photo seekers, and the Sabres' promising future.

• In today’s Gusto cover story, News Music Critic Jeff Miers profiles Death Kings, a mostly Buffalo punk/doom metal/heavy alternative supergroup born of soul-searching and sobriety.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 4.

