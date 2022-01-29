Good Morning, Buffalo: More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 29, 2022
More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools
More than one-fourth of the students and nearly half of the teachers have had Covid-19 at Como Park Elementary in Lancaster since September.
At Forest Elementary in Williamsville, 30% of students have had Covid-19 during that time.
And more than half of the teachers at Boston Valley Elementary School in Hamburg have had the virus.
These schools are among those with the highest percentages of students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 in the past four months, according to a Buffalo News analysis of data from the New York State Department of Health.
The data shows which schools in Erie and Niagara counties have been hit the hardest by the pandemic during this school year, something that has not previously been readily available.
– Mary Pasciak
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul extends New York mask mandate to Feb. 10: The mandate, which requires face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places unless the business or venue implements a vaccine requirement, went into effect Dec. 13. The state defines an indoor public place as "any indoor space that is not a private residence." Read more
NY health care workers must get their Covid-19 booster by Feb. 21. Some hospitals have catching up to do: Health care workers in New York have until Feb. 21, if eligible, to get a booster shot to comply with the state's upcoming mandate. State data shows a low percentage of workers boosted, which indicates that either a lot of booster cards need to be collected or a lot of shots need to be administered, Jon Harris reports. Read more
Moog's business has been holding up during the pandemic, but it hasn't been easy: Hiring challenges, the Omicron effect and supply chain disruption have all stressed one of the Buffalo Niagara region's largest employers, David Robinson writes. Moog CEO John Scannell elaborates on each of the difficulties. Read more
Rejected appeal over denied coverage for Covid losses signals trouble for businesses: In a case watched by the restaurant industry, the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backed an insurer that declined to cover the Covid-19-related losses of Kim-Chee LLC, which does business as Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae-Kwon-Do on Niagara Falls Boulevard, reports Patrick Lakamp. The decision could have ripple effects for restaurants and other businesses that have been denied coverage. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
15-year-old is second suspect charged in Koons Avenue killing: The 15-year-old sought in connection with Tuesday's double shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder, District Attorney John Flynn announced Friday afternoon. Police located the youth after receiving a tip, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who thanked the community for its help. Read more
Judge allows Facebook videos of gun, bullet to be used in murder trial: The killing of youth football coach Norzell "Nore" Aldridge was captured on video, though the quality of the footage is "grainy," assistant DA Eugene Partridge told the judge. Defense attorney Brian Parker, who is representing the accused, Jason L. Washington Jr., along with Scott Riordan, described the video quality as "far more than a little grainy." Read more
Executive VP at Pegula Sports and Entertainment is no longer with company, sources say: Mark Preisler, the organization’s executive vice president of media and content, is no longer with Pegula Sports and Entertainment after a nearly eight-year run with the company, reports Jon Harris. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Anniversary of our unique past winter disaster, some warming in our future: Saturday, even with abundant sunshine, will bring more teens and a subzero wind chill at frequent intervals. Don Paul also looks back at the conditions of the Blizzard of 1977, which happened 45 years ago yesterday, and the possibility that such a weather event could happen again. Read more
BILLS
On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach: Brian Daboll's time to be an an NFL head coach has arrived. For that, he can thank the New York Giants, who made the move Friday night to hire the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator as their next head coach. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' goalie situation gets dicier as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol: The Buffalo Sabres' daily goaltending dilemma got into an even deeper crisis mode Friday afternoon as the team announced that Michael Houser – the club's lone remaining healthy netminder – has been placed on the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Fans' misery has lingered after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday, so the "Lighter Side of The News" passes along two heartwarming stories involving Bills fans, including the retrieval of a lost wallet and a 4-year-old who kept his original fanhood even after moving to Kansas City.
• The Town of Tonawanda police force will be the first department in Erie County to use CueHit, a text messaging service that allows the public to give feedback on interactions with officers and emergency dispatchers, Stephen T. Watson reports. The tool is intended to highlight areas for improvement and also receive positive reports.
• The Rotary Club of Buffalo has given $30,000 to local agencies to assist needy citizens, bringing its total assistance since the start of the pandemic to $100,000, Mark Sommer reports.
• Bird lovers flock to the annual Birds on the Niagara Festival, which has grown rapidly to become an international event, writes Newell Nussbaumer of Buffalo Rising. Event organizers shared details for the in-person walks and virtual programming.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.