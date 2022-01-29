Good Morning, Buffalo: More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Jan. 29, 2022

More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools

More than one-fourth of the students and nearly half of the teachers have had Covid-19 at Como Park Elementary in Lancaster since September.

At Forest Elementary in Williamsville, 30% of students have had Covid-19 during that time.

And more than half of the teachers at Boston Valley Elementary School in Hamburg have had the virus.

These schools are among those with the highest percentages of students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 in the past four months, according to a Buffalo News analysis of data from the New York State Department of Health.

The data shows which schools in Erie and Niagara counties have been hit the hardest by the pandemic during this school year, something that has not previously been readily available.