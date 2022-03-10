Good Morning, Buffalo: Moog says stolen secrets and poached employees jeopardized its prospects in unmanned aviation market

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 10, 2022
Moog says stolen secrets and poached employees jeopardized its prospects in unmanned aviation market
When another Moog employee left for a job at Skyryse, an aviation startup in California, the Elma-based aerospace supplier suspected a raid was on for its software engineers. So it had its security operations team look into whether the departing individuals had copied any Moog data before their departures.
The data that Moog discovered stolen was "breathtaking in its scope," according to a federal lawsuit filed this week by Moog.
A software engineer who quit the company's Los Angeles-area office in December took more than 136,000 digital files related to flight control software to her new employer, Skyryse, a six-year-old startup, according to the lawsuit.
The stolen trade secrets and an all-out raid of its flight software employees by the aviation startup have jeopardized Moog's foray into unmanned helicopter aviation, Moog says.
– Patrick Lakamp
Buffalo's winter poses airport challenge: What to do with all that de-icing liquid?: Airport workers use literally tons of airplane de-icers every winter day at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. But the harmful glycol is a no-no for municipal sewers, so a new system puts millions of bacteria to work devouring the contaminants in huge airport pits, Robert J. McCarthy explains. Read more
$100M project plans to bring hundreds of apartments, townhomes to Grand Island: A large town center project is in the works in Grand Island, potentially bringing almost 320 apartments, townhomes, patio homes and senior residences to a swath of land between Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
St. Bonaventure's new president pledges to stay on course set by Dennis DePerro: Jeff Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, pledged to continue the work of his predecessor, the late Dennis DePerro, to adapt St. Bonaventure to “the needs of our students and the world around us” while preserving the school’s Catholic and Franciscan traditions. Read more
Kevin Hardwick says Erie County OT policy for top administrators should change: While new Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick is more diplomatic on the issue than his predecessor Stefan Mychajliw, both men agree that the Legislature should reconsider a policy that has resulted in commissioners and other political appointees receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional compensation for work done outside of regular hours, Sandra Tan reports. Read more
Phony lawyer arrested for practicing without a license, defrauding clients of $22K: Andrew Schnorr never graduated from law school, nor did he ever pass the state bar exam, but that didn't stop him taking on clients and posing as a lawyer at several legal proceedings, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. Read more
Rod Watson: UB's 'anti-racist' effort offers cure for what ails medicine: Dr. Deidre Cooper Owens had a powerfully simple solution to the racial ignorance medical students have long exemplified: Stop teaching kids anti-Black fictions. It’s a message that had already gained voice at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, but which was amplified two years ago when students – following George Floyd’s murder – were galvanized to demand systemic change. Read more
Shooter tells jury he was 'just so scared' as testimony wraps up in Buffalo murder trial: The 20-year-old accused of killing a youth football coach and wounding another man in a 2019 shooting took the witness stand Wednesday, claiming self-defense. He was the only witness called by his defense attorneys as testimony in the case concluded. Read more
Don Paul: Snow is still coming later this week, but it won't be a whopper: Thursday will be a bland and tranquil day and will again bring a high near 40, with some limited sunshine increasing by afternoon – not bad at all, Paul writes, before wintry weather returns Friday into Saturday. Read more
Stories of the community fish fry: turkey fryers, 90 pounds of potatoes and volunteers: How is the Friday fish fry put together? A significant amount of preparation and effort goes into churning out those community dinners, Toni Ruberto learned in interviewing the key figures from Holy Mother of Rosary and the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Iron Tail Tavern: Owners Jacquie and Jon DiBernardo's hands-off approach at Iron Tail Tavern has been a blessing for chef Malik Von Saint, who's embraced the hardy crops of winter – potatoes, Brussels sprouts, squash and root vegetables – in staying true to a farm-to-table menu at the Elmwood Avenue restaurant. Take a look around the chic-yet-comfortable confines. Watch the slideshow
8 beers to help take your St. Patrick's Day celebration to the next level: Do you lean more toward stouts or red ales? Buffalo's legion of breweries has plenty of both available, Brian Campbell writes, with top-notch Irish red ales available from Resurgence and 42 North, as well as a solid stout from Thin Man. Read more
M&T ready to capitalize on People's deal: What does M&T's nearly finished acquisition of Connecticut bank People's United Financial mean for M&T's reach, jobs in Buffalo and more benefits for the community? Matt Glynn explains in his Buffalo Next story. Read more, and sign up for the Buffalo Next newsletter.
Bills continue to free up cap space by releasing guard Jon Feliciano: Feliciano, 30, was scheduled to count $4.967 million against the 2022 cap – 14th highest on the team. That proved to be too much after he became a backup by the end of the 2021 season, with Ryan Bates and Daryl Williams serving as the starting guards in the two playoff games. Read more
Mike Harrington: How will Sabres react to all the eyes on them the next two games?: "The vagaries of the schedule have suddenly thrust the Sabres into the center of the hockey world, and it's an experience they should revel in," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres: Eichel isn’t sure how fans will respond when he takes the ice tonight against the Sabres. The nature of his exit didn’t sit well with some who thought he would revive the downtrodden club. But Eichel will have a sizable contingent of supporters from Roswell Park, including staff and former patients whom he met through his years in Buffalo. Read more
• Artpark's concert season is quickly filling up, with three new shows announced this week. Toni Ruberto highlights the trio of new additions and updates readers on the Lewiston venue's season so far.
• Kavinoky Theatre's "Pride & Prejudice" strays from the Jane Austen novel, with "the social ties that corseted the action gleefully severed," writes News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller. Playwright Kate Hamill's adaptation is a parody filled with flirtatiousness and near-outrageous comedy.
• The Nielsen ratings leaned strongly in favor of WIVB, the area's CBS affiliate with well-known anchors Jacquie Walker and Don Postles, writes Alan Pergament. WGRZ was competitive in a few areas, but struggled due to schedule changes involving the Olympics and the cancellation of "Most Buffalo" for most of the month.
• Love the Bills and can't wait for tomorrow's Wordle? WIVB's Nick Veronica introduces Albany-area software developer Hans Hansen, who's launched Hurdle, a word challenge similar to the New York Times' game but instead based on Bills and football terms.