Good Morning, Buffalo: Mom who lost 5 kids to fire says organ donations 'kept 5 families from feeling the hurt that I'm feeling'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 7, 2023

Mom who lost 5 kids to fire says organ donations 'kept 5 families from feeling the hurt that I'm feeling'

Aniyah Green was a "lil' momma" to everyone she met. She was 10.

Joelle Liggans went from being nonverbal to singing in a choir. She was 8.

Jalissa Liggans was a tomboy, the kind of child who would jump off a diving board without being sure how to swim. They called her "Juicy." She was 7.

Denise Keith was the quiet one – smart and always observing what was going around her. She was 4.

Nehemiah Robinson was the lone boy among his sisters and a classic mama's boy. He liked to play with cars and ate everything. He was 2.

These were the five children who perished in a New Year's Eve fire at a Dartmouth Avenue home in Buffalo's LaSalle neighborhood.

Aniyah, Joelle and Jalissa died at the scene. Denise and Nehemiah were rushed to the hospital, where they died later. One child – an 8-month-old baby girl, Ziyah Robinson – survived. Lisa Liggans, who was caring for the children, carried the baby out of the house. The baby suffered only minor smoke inhalation, but Lisa Liggans, the children's grandmother, remains in the Erie County Medical Center burn unit.

The children's mother, Kenise Robinson, now mourns her unimaginable loss as she prepares to bury their little bodies.

– Maki Becker

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, Buffalo safety FaceTimes Bills: 'Love you boys'

When the Buffalo Bills returned to practice Thursday, players held up 3's and made hearts with their hands as they thought about their friend and teammate in a Cincinnati hospital.

When Damar Hamlin finally spoke to them the next day via FaceTime, after having his breathing tube removed overnight, he needed just three words to reciprocate: “Love you boys.”

Players stood. They cheered. They called back in joy to Hamlin on the large screen in the team's meeting room.

“We got our boy, man,” left tackle Dion Dawkins later told reporters. “It's all that matters. We got our boy. The excitement was beautiful. It was amazing. It has given us so much energy, so much bright, high spirits, whatever you want to call it. It is giving it to us. To see that boy's face, to see him smile, see him (flex) in the camera, it was everything. And then to hear him talk to us, it was literally everything.

“And that's what we needed. Literally, that's all we needed.”

In an update Friday morning from the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said Hamlin “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

– Katherine Fitzgerald

Sean Kirst: For Buffalo doctor, after months of tragedy, hopes rise with Damar Hamlin

At Erie County Medical Center, emergency staff in the past seven months treated survivors of the racist mass shooting at Tops and women and men who suffered frostbite or hypothermia in a historically lethal blizzard, and the year ended with attempts to save the lives of family members from a fire on Dartmouth Avenue, where five children died.

All of that, says Dr. Michael Manta Jr. – who oversees emergency – came on top of the long struggle with the pandemic. So the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills only intensified the shadow at the hospital – until Thursday morning, when the staff in emergency finally received a flash of different news.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sheriff: One new jail would be better than struggling with the two existing ones in Erie County: Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has already succeeded in hiring more jail deputies and corrections officers, and he's negotiated higher salaries for top administrators in lieu of unlimited overtime. Now, he has one ambitious idea that he says would solve most, if not all, of the problems facing the county's jail system: He wants a new jail. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools demonstrates new walkthrough weapons detection system at I-Prep: As high school students entered International Prep on Friday morning, they were greeted by a new piece of technology: the Evolv Express weapons detection system. The school on the West Side was the test site for a high-tech security system expected to be in all district high schools by the end of February, officials said. Read more

Councilman calls for investigation into Buffalo's response to blizzard: “Our first responders and essential workforce worked tirelessly to address the needs of our residents, and we all continue to commend their work and dedication,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. “However, there were clear deficiencies in the emergency response to the December 2022 blizzard that need to be immediately addressed." Read more

Attorney General Letitia James coming to Buffalo for hearing on mental health care access: New York Attorney General Letitia James is coming to town Jan. 18 for a hearing on access to mental health services in Western New York. Those who want to speak at the hearing have until Wednesday to sign up. Read more

Teen gets probation for bringing gun to Bennett: The teen, who was considered a juvenile offender, didn't have family support leading up to and around the time the incident occurred, the judge said, but he does have that support now. There were also "a lot of other issues" the teen faced, Crystal L.M. Wentz, the teen's defense attorney, told the judge. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: For now, slim pickings for snow: “After the disastrous Christmas blizzard of 2022, January has started out to be quite the opposite,” writes Paul. “Until Friday, no snow had fallen, with the first sparse-coverage flakes arriving Friday morning.” There could be a few more light snow showers this morning. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

How much more can the 716 take? Tips to address vicarious trauma in the wake of recent events

Tragedy befell Western New York with the racially motivated killing of 10 and wounding of three May 14 in a Buffalo supermarket. It struck again in three other very public forms during and immediately after the recent holidays.

Many in the region, whether they know it or not, are feeling at least a mild form of vicarious trauma, says Karl Shallowhorn, director of youth programs with Mental Health Advocates of WNY.

Shallowhorn encourages parents to acknowledge that bad things happen, but explain that the worst of times tend to be uncommon.

“It’s important to be open and honest without oversharing,” he said, “and remind them that they are loved and supported by you the parent, their family and the community, and that they are safe.”

He provided tips this week for teens and adults who are challenged emotionally by recent events.

“Do we ever need them now, especially here locally,” Shallowhorn said. “A lot of people are struggling because it's one thing after another after another.”

– Scott Scanlon

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati: "From the mass shooting at Tops in May to the death of Dawson Knox’s brother, Luke, over the summer to the two devastating blizzards and now to one of their players suffering cardiac arrest on the field – no Bills season in history can come close to matching this amount of adversity," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

PlayAction: Talk of Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady misses the mark: Under the category of lies, damned lies and statistics, we present the head coaching record of Bill Belichick without Tom Brady: 79-87. It has become a trend on social media and sports talk shows for people to claim this diminishes Belichick’s legacy. Ridiculous. Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time, regardless of his record without Brady. Read more

SABRES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen forcing Sabres to consider a three-goalie depth chart: If Luukkonen is in goal Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, he’ll have to continue to show management that a nontraditional depth chart would benefit the Sabres once fellow goalie Eric Comrie returns. Read more

Sabres Notebook: Tage Thompson relishes 'rewarding feeling' of All-Star nod: “It’s been a tough journey, tough road, and I’ve definitely faced a lot of adversity along the way,” Thompson told reporters following practice Friday. “So, I think it just makes you grateful for where you’re at in your career now. It makes you not want to take things like this for granted. So just something I’m going to be able to enjoy, something that I’ve worked for. So, it’s going to be a rewarding feeling.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From a table for all of Bills Mafia to the Grinch who stole cleanliness, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• The Bills are now America's Team, and there's a cartoon to prove it, writes Erik Brady. Check out the work of Walt Handelsman, the editorial cartoonist for the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Advocate.

• We've already had Hertel Avenue become Hurdle Avenue in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's leaps. Now Hamlin Street in East Aurora has been renamed Damar Hamlin Street, with a photo of the injured Bills safety.

