Good Morning, Buffalo: Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 17, 2021

'Momentum in the City of Buffalo is strong'

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals.

This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.

"Look at all the great proposals that came in. I was shocked," said Jeffrey Wynn, co-owner and head of Toronto-based developer Wynn Group of Companies and its Gold Wynn Residential. Wynn wants to work with Colby Development to turn the drab 62-year-old parking ramp into a new 20-story mixed-use project, with a 15-story glass tower at its top.

But it is no coincidence that six teams of national and local developers – with decades of experience among them – are vying for the right to buy and remake the squat facility into something much grander at the center of downtown Buffalo.