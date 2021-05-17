Good Morning, Buffalo: Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 17, 2021
'Momentum in the City of Buffalo is strong'
When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals.
This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
"Look at all the great proposals that came in. I was shocked," said Jeffrey Wynn, co-owner and head of Toronto-based developer Wynn Group of Companies and its Gold Wynn Residential. Wynn wants to work with Colby Development to turn the drab 62-year-old parking ramp into a new 20-story mixed-use project, with a 15-story glass tower at its top.
But it is no coincidence that six teams of national and local developers – with decades of experience among them – are vying for the right to buy and remake the squat facility into something much grander at the center of downtown Buffalo.
While downtown projects used to be widely seen as being especially risky and requiring a leap of faith, now developers are showing more comfort in tackling big projects, with the belief that they can be financially viable, too.
Jonathan D. Epstein
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo reports positive Covid data but avoids question of mask mandate: Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday offered all kinds of positive reports in the state's battle against Covid-19, but has yet to make definitive statements on wearing masks in public places. After federal officials relaxed mask requirements, Cuomo said state experts will study the new recommendations before issuing any new opinions. Read more
UB's international enrollment fell 12% during pandemic, costing it millions: International student enrollment at the University at Buffalo in fall 2020 declined by 12% from the previous year to 5,203, the smallest number in more than a decade. The slide cost the university $6 million in international student tuition revenues, although UB officials said federal aid will cover those losses. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Student names, vendor bank account info exposed in BPS cyberattack: Two months after the Buffalo Public Schools was hit by ransomware, students, parents and teachers have learned that their personal information was exposed in the attack. So, too, was bank account information for the district's vendors. Read more
Stories of Honor: Buffalo man who went ashore on D-Day simply 'did the job': As an artilleryman, Theodore W. Balliett saw nearly a year of combat in France and Germany and won a Bronze Star for courage under fire. Today, as he prepares to celebrate his 98th birthday in June, Balliett says his wartime experiences were no big deal. "I'm not a hero. The real heroes are dead," Balliett said during an interview in his Buffalo home. Read more
'Defund the police' movement isn't why mayor wants to spend less on Buffalo police: The $85.3 million Mayor Byron W. Brown proposes for the police department is $743,139 less than its current budget. New police officers joining the force at a lower salary account for the reduced spending, city Finance Commissioner Donna J. Estrich said during budget hearings. Read more
Red Jacket Medal's long journey ends at Seneca museum: It is said that the famous Seneca Chief Red Jacket always wore the medal of peace given to him by President George Washington in 1792. Since then, the silver ornament has made many stops, including the Buffalo History Museum since 1895. Now it will be repatriated to the Seneca Nation in a special ceremony today at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca. Read more
Buffalo post office named after WWII Women's Army Corps member: Indiana Hunt-Martin was one of 800 Black women who sorted through thousands of pieces of undelivered mail to GIs overseas during World War II. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has introduced legislation that designates the Central Park Post Office, 179 Manhattan Ave., in honor of the Buffalo veteran. Read more
WEATHER
A ‘taste of summer': WGRZ calls this week a “taste of summer.” Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria: “If you’ve not been since Harry Zemsky reopened the place to customers in January, here’s the new deal: Find a seat, decide what you want, order at the bar. Help yourself to plates, cutlery and napkins on the way back,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Stools at the pizza bar offer views of the oven, where chef Atticus Wooden and crew stretch dough behind clear plastic, and the fastest delivery possible of Hydraulic Hearth’s blister-rimmed brick-oven pies.” Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Low-round draft status doesn't temper Rachad Wildgoose's high expectations with Bills: "In his mind's eye, Wildgoose is already focused on something far greater than merely dipping his toe in the massive pool that is the NFL," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
SABRES
Assessing possible candidates to coach the Sabres in 2021-22: General Manager Kevyn Adams plans to conduct a thorough search that will include candidates from “a lot of different backgrounds,” but he said coaches with a strong track record in player development will have an edge. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “I’ve long planned out the music to be played during summer hangs,” writes Jeff Miers. “This year, I’ll focus on playlists for safe outdoor gatherings with friends with an additional focus on seasonal themes – rebirth, hope, levity, gratitude and belief in a better tomorrow.” With that in mind, The News’ music critic shares his go-to summer songs.
• The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Buffalo, headlining the first Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show on June 19 and 20. Dale Anderson has more on the event, which takes the place of the annual Thunder of Niagara Air Show.
• For most, a 4-mile run is a solid day’s workout. For Bradley Poole, it’s only a small portion of his latest effort to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis. Poole plans to run 300 miles over the course of three days in June, traversing a 4-mile loop in the Village of Ellicottville 75 times, WGRZ’s Heather Ly reports.
• For many families, this past weekend was a time to celebrate college graduations. The celebration spanned generations for the Galarza family. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley shares the story of Cesar and Clarimar Galarza, a father-daughter duo that graduated with honors from SUNY Buffalo State.