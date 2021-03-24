Good Morning, Buffalo: Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 24, 2021
Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'
State and local officials relaxed public health restrictions on indoor dining, large gatherings and a slate of other activities as Covid-19 vaccinations ramped up and case numbers fell.
Now, the region may be experiencing the consequences of what one expert called the “slightly premature” rush to reopen: the first sustained uptick in cases since the second wave ended.
Average daily case numbers are up almost a third over the past week across Western New York. And Covid-19 is ticking up across the state, as well, ranking New York’s new infection rate last week among the worst in the nation.
To Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the recent uptick suggests that some Western New Yorkers have embraced the so-called "return to normal" without masks, social distancing or other precautions.
– Caitlin Dewey
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
During pandemic, Buffalo's pre-K enrollment plummets by 45%: With the Covid-19 pandemic raging and the challenges of remote learning looming, thousands of parents across the state decided not to enroll their children in prekindergarten this school year. But for the students sitting out pre-K, the long-term consequences could be significant. Read more
Convention center out as vaccine site, vaccination gap continues to widen: The county’s desire to make the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center a “super mass vaccination site” has not been approved by the state. In a wide-ranging briefing Tuesday, county officials said that they are now looking to create an outdoor mass vaccination site toward the end of April, possibly, as the weather gets warmer. Read more
Erie County will wait for state guidance on 6-foot rule in schools: “If New York State changes their school guidance, then that will be the new standard for all school districts in Erie County," county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Tuesday. Read more
Parents ask court to force Grand Island schools to fully reopen: The first lawsuit to try to force a local school district to reopen five days a week was filed this week in State Supreme Court. It probably won't be the last. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Lawmakers tell Cuomo not to retaliate against staffers during impeachment probe: Lawmakers on the Assembly's Judiciary Committee got to work Tuesday looking into various scandals engulfing Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of an investigation to determine if the Legislature should move to impeach the three-term Democrat. Read more
Buffalo PBA view of city’s police plan: ‘Difficult to pinpoint just one of the many flaws’: The president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association took offense at portions of a city plan to improve policing, adding that the police union has already made efforts toward reform and should not be viewed as an obstacle. Read more
Schumer backs first African American woman for U.S. attorney in WNY: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer says he will recommend Trini Ross, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Buffalo, to become the region’s top federal prosecutor. Read more
Federal court ruling may clear the way for natural gas pipeline through WNY: The long-delayed Northern Access natural gas pipeline may have received its final approved Tuesday – from three federal judges in New York City. Read more
Despite pandemic slowdown, Williamsville co-op market reaches 500 members: The past year has been challenging for organizers of a planned cooperative market in Williamsville. Public health restrictions forced them to scale back in-person recruiting and shift to an online campaign. But the group said it has reached a milestone of 500 member-owners and is closer than ever to starting the process of selecting a site and drawing up formal plans. Read more
WEATHER
Some rain moves in: Cloudy with rain this morning and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Woof of glee: First Buffalo-area dog bar prepares to open: Barkology, owned by Megan Sitarek – with help from her fiancé Steven Morlock, will open in Cheektowaga next month. The dog-loving couple has designed off-leash indoor and outdoor areas, with local draft beer to complement the experience. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Jemal teams up with Ciminelli on Elmwood-Bidwell renovation project: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has a new partner for its West Side project. Douglas Jemal is teaming up with Paul Ciminelli’s company to restore the complex that stretches along Elmwood Avenue from Bidwell to Potomac Avenue. Read more
Coworking space comes to Seneca One tower: The newest entrant into Buffalo’s shared-workspace arena is now open for business and already starting to fill up – despite the worst pandemic in a century. Read more
POLITICS
Miller-Beaty rejoins Democratic race for Erie County Sheriff: Kimberly Miller-Beaty has re-entered a crowded contest for the county’s top law enforcement post, injecting another element of uncertainty into an already topsy-turvy race. Read more
BILLS
Bills re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie: The Buffalo Bills re-signed jack-of-all-trades wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Tuesday. And, with former return man Andre Roberts signing with the Texans, McKenzie figures to get a chance to take over that role on a full-time basis. Read more
Alabama could have record draft haul; Kiper mocks RB Harris to Bills: ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected Harris to go to the Bills with the 30th pick in his latest mock draft, released Tuesday. Read more
SABRES
As trade deadline approaches, Sabres' Eric Staal focusing on 'what I can control': The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is trying to make the best of an increasingly challenging situation. Read more
How bad? Pretty bad: The winless streak has reached historic proportions. Buffalo is 0-12-2 during this stretch and its 6-20-4 record through 30 games is by far the worst in the NHL. Mike Harrington has more on the ugly numbers. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Many Texas Hold ‘em players know that card games can be catalysts for lively banter. But a pair of sisters from Buffalo has created a game that puts a thought-provoking spin on game-night conversations. Pulling the Race Card “forces you to look at your own biases, your stereotypes,” co-creator Sarah Pearson-Collins tells WKBW’s Taylor Epps. The Pearson family has been working on the game since the death of George Floyd last May.
• Resist the temptation to brand the following club “for the birds.” The Buffalo Fancy Pigeon Club is showcased in this Buffalo Rising article. Who knew Buffalo was “once a mecca for pigeon keeping," including breeding fancy pigeons and racing pigeons? Newell Nussbaumer writes that there’s renewed hope that the city can restore some of its “pigeon mojo.”
• As a tyke, Julia Hardick would work with her grandmother to press flowers and leaves. Their “press” was pretty basic. The items would be placed between books. This childhood pastime has given birth to a business. Spectrum News Buffalo’s Ted Goldberg says the Orchard Park-based Francis Foliage can make colorful framed displays out of wedding bouquets, funeral flowers and other arrangements.
• The old saying refers to a “horse of a different color,” but how about houses of different colors? Check out this pictorial collection of 15 of Buffalo’s most colorful homes, courtesy of WYRK.
