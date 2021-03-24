Good Morning, Buffalo: Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Moderate uptick in new Covid-19 cases should be a 'wake-up call'

State and local officials relaxed public health restrictions on indoor dining, large gatherings and a slate of other activities as Covid-19 vaccinations ramped up and case numbers fell.

Now, the region may be experiencing the consequences of what one expert called the “slightly premature” rush to reopen: the first sustained uptick in cases since the second wave ended.

Average daily case numbers are up almost a third over the past week across Western New York. And Covid-19 is ticking up across the state, as well, ranking New York’s new infection rate last week among the worst in the nation.

To Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the recent uptick suggests that some Western New Yorkers have embraced the so-called "return to normal" without masks, social distancing or other precautions.