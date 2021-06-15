Good Morning, Buffalo: Microbreweries are transforming Buffalo's neighborhoods – and more are on the way

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 15, 2021
Microbreweries are transforming Buffalo's neighborhoods – and more are on the way
Buffalo has a long heritage of brewing beer locally, and now that the microbrewing tradition is coming back, it is bringing the potential for redevelopment with it.
After decades of little to no activity, local Buffalo breweries are once again becoming a destination for city dwellers and suburbanites alike.
With their attached tasting rooms, retail sales and restaurants – not to mention the looking-glass effect of allowing patrons to see the brewing process in action – the new businesses are drawing people in, and attracting them to parts of Buffalo they wouldn't have gone otherwise. And they're giving the brewery owners a chance to participate in Buffalo's real estate renaissance.
In one of the most recent and largest examples, Buffalo Brewing Co., owned by John Domres Jr., plans to move from a small space in the Hydraulics (or Larkin) District to the giant former Schreiber Brewing Co. building in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The historic building on Fillmore Avenue once housed one of the city's best-known breweries for more than half a century. And Domres hopes it will do so again, along with a beer museum, a tasting room, commercial or incubator space and maybe an apartment or two.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Feds charge pair with fraud, allege $1 million PPP loan scam: A Cattaraugus County man and an Oklahoma woman have been charged with bank fraud and other crimes over what federal prosecutors call a scheme to illegally obtain nearly $1 million through the federal government’s Covid-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program. Read more
Almost there: Smith family ‘just trying to survive the rest of this school year’: From computers and hybrid learning to quarantines and – finally – full-time, in-person school, it has been an unforgettable year for the Smith family of Arcade. "It was a grueling year. I think we all are looking to summer and just giving our brains and our eyes some reprieve from the stress," Andrea Smith said. Read more
State Fair will be open at full capacity; Erie County Fair must wait and see: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Fair could go on at 100% capacity, in light of the low Covid-19 infection rate. Erie County Fair organizers are still waiting to hear if that guidance will be the same for the Hamburg event. Read more
New York nearly reaches 70% vaccination rate: The state’s vaccination rate has grown to 69.9%, just below the 70% threshold Gov. Andrew Cuomo said would trigger a nearly full reopening. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Billboard near Buffalo casino is a sign of times for Seneca Nation: A soaring, 80-foot billboard went live last week in downtown Buffalo on a corner of sovereign Seneca Nation of Indian territory. It is the latest development at the site that saw a Seneca One Stop convenience store and gas station open next to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. It has also prompted debate over whether the Seneca investment in the site, worth $200 million at this point, has benefited Buffalo. Read more
Three Broadway productions to launch at Shea’s: ‘Finally, live theater is back’: Three national touring Broadway shows will launch from Buffalo during the coming theater season, including Disney’s “Frozen.” Read more
Appeals Court denies release of Amherst man charged in Capitol attack: The court cited Thomas Sibick’s “repeated lies and misrepresentations” to investigators in denying pre-trial release for the man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Read more
New apartments coming to Masten Park near City Honors: Another mixed-income apartment building is coming to the neighborhood near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and City Honors School, potentially bringing three dozen new units to an area that is seeing more investment from developers. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Weather pattern change arrives with rain, cooler temps: After the long stretch of 80s, Monday’s high closer to 70 felt much cooler, and there is more to come for several days this week, writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
An Instacart for farmers markets finds a following: Creating a clearinghouse for 15 local farms and scores of artisanal food producers helps FreshFix.com bring farmers-market-fresh vegetables, fruit and artisanal foodstuffs to 1,000 customers, mostly in Erie County. Even with supermarkets reopened, strong customer interest has the company's owners considering a Rochester expansion. "This service will bring Butter Block croissants to my house, and let's be honest, everything else is just details," writes Andrew Galarneau. Read more
POLITICS
Investigative Post: Byron Brown’s 'non-campaign campaign for mayor': Geoff Kelly says the four-term incumbent is “playing it decidedly low-key” in the June 22 Democratic primary. Read more
BILLS
Mailbag: Is Jake Fromm auditioning for a job in training camp?: Whether it's Davis Webb or Jake Fromm in the No. 3 spot, will the Bills keep three QBs on the active roster? And if they don't, does that mean one of them goes? Jay Skurski leads this week's mailbag with the QB conundrum. Read more
BLUE JAYS
Just like last year, Yankees arrive in Buffalo in midst of major struggles: "When the New York Yankees hit Sahlen Field last September, they were 21-20 and in such a funk that General Manager Brian Cashman made a rare address to the troops in the right-field clubhouse that fills the Exchange Street parking lot. That crisis feeling is back again," writes Mike Harrington. The Yankees are just 33-32 and what figures to be a heavily pro-Yankees crowd in Buffalo will see their team at another critical juncture this week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Many local gardeners are lamenting the invasion of gypsy moths. Experts say New York is experiencing its first severe outbreak in about 15 years, reports WKBW’s Lilia Wood. She offers tips for protecting gardens from this invasive pest.
• "Where in the world is Niagara Falls?” That’s a headline from thehill.com in a post that examines a survey involving environmental issues. The survey reveals that some Americans don’t know much about key natural landmarks. One example? Less than a third of respondents knew the location of Niagara Falls. In fact, 22% thought the falls were in Iceland.
• Monday was Flag Day, an occasion that commemorates the adoption of the nation’s flag. But did you know that Flag Day has it roots right here in Buffalo? Sara Hinson, a teacher and principal at a school on Buffalo’s East Side, is credited for starting a tradition that later became a holiday. She is buried in Forest Lawn.
• A Tonawanda teenager has found a way to honor his grandfather who died last February. Nathan Adams, known as “the Lawn Kid,” is providing free mowing to at least 50 local veterans, reports WGRZ’s Danielle Church. Nathan’s late grandfather, Fred Adams, served in the U.S. Army.
