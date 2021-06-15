Good Morning, Buffalo: Microbreweries are transforming Buffalo's neighborhoods – and more are on the way

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 15, 2021

Microbreweries are transforming Buffalo's neighborhoods – and more are on the way

Buffalo has a long heritage of brewing beer locally, and now that the microbrewing tradition is coming back, it is bringing the potential for redevelopment with it.

After decades of little to no activity, local Buffalo breweries are once again becoming a destination for city dwellers and suburbanites alike.

With their attached tasting rooms, retail sales and restaurants – not to mention the looking-glass effect of allowing patrons to see the brewing process in action – the new businesses are drawing people in, and attracting them to parts of Buffalo they wouldn't have gone otherwise. And they're giving the brewery owners a chance to participate in Buffalo's real estate renaissance.