Good Morning, Buffalo: Memorial commission will explore permanent memorial to Tops massacre victims

COMPILED BY STAFF

Oct. 22, 2022

Memorial commission will explore permanent memorial to Tops massacre victims

They don't yet know exactly where it will be built, or what it will look like, how much it will cost or when it might open.

But on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced that there will be a permanent memorial to the victims of the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and that a commission is being formed to lead the way.

"We want to work with the families, and we want to work with the community," Brown said. "We don't want to come in with preconceived notions."

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County sheriff's deputies honored for rescues on Grand Island bridge, grain elevator: Four Erie County Sheriff's deputies – along with 16 other deputies, detectives, officers and Sheriff's Office staffers – will be honored today at the agency's annual Badge & Shield Club awards ceremony. Read more

A few changes planned for the new Bills stadium should make it easier for fans to come and go: The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people than Highmark Stadium, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access, a new report said. Read more

'Stuff of nightmares': Man indicted on charges he killed estranged wife in front of children: Three children younger than 10 – including a 6-month-old – were in the back seat of their mother's SUV when she was fatally shot, Erie County prosecutors said Friday, calling the alleged crime "horrifying." Adam R. Bennefield pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Read more

Niagara Falls Memorial remains independent. But after Covid, can it stay on its own?: Fewer independent hospitals remain today and the pandemic's lingering financial effect could bring facilities still going it alone under the umbrella of larger health networks, which are always eager to gain scale, market share and leverage that can be deployed when negotiating payment rates with insurers. Read more

Michael Murphy is out as Shea's president: Murphy and the theater board have been under pressure in recent months after numerous staff complaints were leveled against Murphy for creating a "toxic" work environment. The complaints included accusations of harsh treatment of employees and angry outbursts. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The new NOAA winter outlook; our non-wintry, near-term forecast: After enduring the predicted almost-wintry last four days, the warmup has arrived precisely on schedule, Paul says. Read more

BILLS

Mailbag: Is OBJ coming to Buffalo, and plenty of music questions and answers: With Jay Skurski getting some time off during the bye week, Bills beat writer Katherine Fitzgerald steps in to answer your questions and inspire your playlists. Read more

SABRES

Sabres recall Lawrence Pilut from Rochester with defensemen on the mend: The club announced Friday afternoon that defenseman Lawrence Pilut was recalled ahead of the 10 p.m. game today against the Vancouver Canucks in Rogers Arena. Pilut, 26, had two assists in three games with the Rochester Americans. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL regular-season game since March 5, 2020. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Oishei Children’s Hospital – like many of its kind across the country – has spent the last few weeks grappling with a record number of visits and admissions for a similar condition caused by the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. Here's what parents need to know.

• From Zombie Appreciation Day in North Tonawanda to some pot humor among realtors, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

