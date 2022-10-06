Good Morning, Buffalo: Meet Buffalo's 'Doctor of All Shoes': How a bygone trade keeps a business on its feet

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 6, 2022

Meet Buffalo's 'Doctor of All Shoes': How a bygone trade keeps a business on its feet

The price of shoe cement is up almost $10 per gallon. Some of the material used for replacing soles went from $40 a bundle to $70, and the price of rubber has increased 20%.

"You figure 10% here, 20% there ... all that stuff adds in," said Joseph Bavisotto, who owns and operates Jimmie's Shoe Repair on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

Bavisotto, 78, has been fixing shoes since he was a teenager. He said he's so far resisted passing the inflated supplies costs to customers.

"I should, but I feel that a lot of people won't be able to – they'll look at shoe repair and say, 'Hey, you know what forget shoe repairing. I don't want that to happen," he said.

PLAYACTION

Josh Allen's numbers through four weeks are mind-boggling. Next, he faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense whose linebackers can be exploited in zone coverage. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's Bills-Steelers matchup with 14 minutes of smart, concise analysis on the PlayAction podcast.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As Micron picks Syracuse, Genesee County is still seeking its own semiconductor win: As the Syracuse area celebrates Micron's planned $100 billion investment, a business park between Buffalo and Rochester is looking to secure a semiconductor project of its own. Supporters of the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park say it has been attracting interest from prospects. Read more

‘Telling somebody is huge’: Sextortion rising in Buffalo area as law enforcement serves public warnings: Eric Schmidt, an officer in FBI Buffalo's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, said his office has received 40 complaints of sextortion in the first nine months of this year. That's an increase from last year, he said, and a troubling sign. Read more

West Seneca wants to know the cost of repairing its pool. Some residents worry where that will lead: They fought to keep the pool and have it reopen next year, but some West Seneca residents still worry that the town wants to demolish it. Read more

Village of Angola approves lifting open container law: Board members approved having open containers of alcohol in the village. Mayor Thomas Whelan was in favor of open containers, but he said, "If this turns Angola into bedlam, we will bring that law back in a heartbeat." Read more

Safety measures added after McKinley High School fights: Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams said her district is "not out of control," and that safety systems are in place to prevent large fights like the one that occurred Tuesday outside McKinley at dismissal. A 16-year-old male student was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest, Buffalo police said. Read more

FBI team reschedules visit to aid probe into CompassCare arson, CEO says: The FBI in Buffalo has declined comment on the investigation in the suspected firebombing at the anti-abortion center in Eggertsville. CEO James Harden said he recently received a call informing him the visit is back on for Oct. 18. Read more

WEATHER

Overcast, but warm: Expect it to remain cloudy today with a high of 68 degrees. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Macy's Place Pizza: The second location of the Cheektowaga original expands into Kenmore’s cuisine corridor. Watch here

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: In the ‘80s, Common Council proved what strong stadium negotiators can do: The Erie County Legislature should use its leverage in approving documents for the new Buffalo Bills stadium to make sure the package includes a strong community benefits agreement. If legislators need an example, they can look at what Buffalo Common Council members accomplished in talks over a new downtown baseball stadium in the 1980s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

California plastics maker plans to open East Coast distribution center in Angola: Professional Plastics anticipates steady growth in many of the markets it serves, prompting the new facility, which will double the company's presence in Western New York. Read more

Seal & Design plans expansion in Clarence: Eight years after it nearly doubled the size of its facility, the manufacturer of industrial gaskets, seals and O-rings wants to add about 3,200 square feet to its complex on Casilio Parkway. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs is Mr. Consistent, Mr. Indispensable and hotter than July: The 28-year-old Diggs stands second in the NFL in receiving yards (with 406), tied for second in the NFL in catches (31) and tied for first in TD catches (4). How fast is his start? His 31 catches are second most by any Bill over the first four games of a season, behind only Eric Moulds’ 33 in 2002. Read more

Bills safety Jordan Poyer's Player of Week nod a testament to deep preparation: Poyer does everything he can to match his teammates. Part of that comes from direct communication with a clear goal: Two must play as one. Read more

SABRES

JJ Peterka's learning curve looks like it will go up and down in NHL with Sabres: The most intriguing question left about the Sabres' roster is whether the club will break training camp with Peterka on the team. Or will the club decide he needs more work in the AHL, where he struggled in the pre-Christmas portion of last year's schedule but thrived in the second half of the season and the playoffs? Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A psychic medium thinks of his Cheektowaga home as “the orphanage of Ouija Boards.” Tim Shaw, a collector of unusual objects, tells WKBW’s Mike Randall that he has amassed 80 such boards from people who sent them to get them out of their homes. Another item in Shaw’s eclectic assortment of oddities: a casting of a footprint that purportedly came from Bigfoot.

• When the first Erie County Fair debuted 181 years ago today, it wasn’t quite the extravaganza we enjoy these days. The Buffalo History Gazette website writes that the inaugural fair was held in Buffalo’s old courthouse, a building that stood on the present site of the Buffalo Central Library on Lafayette Square. Check out our collection of photos that vividly illustrate how the fair has changed through the years.

• Buffalo’s success in integrating art with architecture is garnering national recognition. Architect Magazine recently highlighted innovative local collaborations between artists and building designers.

