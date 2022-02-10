Good Morning, Buffalo: McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police say

GOP hopes Working Families' Jumaane Williams will diffuse Dem vote for governor: Republicans this year could only hope that a liberal Democrat like Jumaane Williams would occupy the Working Families line in the November election for governor. Now they see his candidacy on the left-leaning line as helping their expected candidate – Rep. Lee Zeldin – by diffusing Democratic votes. Read more

BILLS

Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release: The Cincinnati Bengals’ veteran guard left the Bills last season under somewhat mysterious circumstances. He had started 16 games for the Bills during the 2019 season, leading to the team giving him a three-year contract extension worth up to $15 million. He made it just seven months into that deal, however, before being cut loose. During his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI with his new team, Spain shed some light on what happened. Read more