Good Morning, Buffalo: McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police say

Feb. 10, 2022
McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police now say
A fight that led to a 14-year-old student being severely stabbed and a security guard shot in the leg outside Buffalo’s McKinley High School shortly after classes let out Wednesday afternoon led to an hourslong manhunt and a school lockdown.
A police source and school official late Wednesday confirmed that the student had been stabbed, not shot, which police on the scene had said earlier in the day.
The incident prompted a large police response, when local, state and federal law enforcement, some in SWAT team gear with assault rifles, surrounded the campus, and more than 100 students still inside at the time of the incident were placed on lockdown.
No arrests had been made late Wednesday.
Parents, asked to wait outside the school for hours with few updates from Buffalo police and school officials, connected with their children through calls and texts, while expressing both concern and frustration during the lockdown.
"I'm worried about my child, said Markiel Hall, a McKinley parent. "People are shooting up schools for no reason."
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday: Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement means you'll no longer have to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when going into a restaurant or grocery store or just about any other business in the state of New York. "New Yorkers, this is what we've been waiting for," Hochul said in a news conference from Manhattan, ahead of her declaration. Read more
Mixed reactions as mask mandate continues in schools, but it could end in early March: The mask mandate in New York schools will continue until at least early March, and that's disappointing to some school leaders who were hoping for a firm date and metrics for lifting the mandate. Others see wisdom in waiting until after the midwinter break to take the Covid-19 pulse of students and teachers, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'Hold the line': Amherst woman who stormed Capitol recommended for 14-day jail sentence: Federal prosecutors recently filed a court document indicating they are seeking a 14-day jail sentence for Traci J. Sunstrum, the first of four Western New Yorkers who have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Capitol riot charge, writes The News' Patrick Lakamp. Read more
Buffalo Diocese negotiating to settle attorney general's lawsuit: The Buffalo Diocese appears to be closing in on a negotiated settlement of the state attorney general's 2020 lawsuit over the diocese’s decadeslong cover-up of child sexual abuse allegations against clergy. Lawyers for the diocese and the Attorney General’s Office have been going back and forth for months on a draft settlement agreement, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Read more
Buffalo residents speak out on city's snow-removal plan: Buffalo residents didn't mince words when asked for their input on the city's snow plan and ideas for improvement. About 70 people were signed up to speak during Wednesday’s special Common Council meeting, and the Council also received about 300 written comments, said University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt. Read more
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 'encouraged' by Bills' stadium negotiations with New York State: At his state of the league press conference Wednesday, Goodell complimented New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on her leadership and said he’s “encouraged by the progress that’s being made” in the Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with the state to finance a new stadium. Read more
Rod Watson: 'Facing Our Truth' puts art to good use to probe race, bias, violence: Given the challenges much of Buffalo faces today, "art for the community’s sake" could be the premise of "Facing Our Truth," a series of three short plays, followed by a “talk back” between audience members and performers, that kicks off Friday with a three-weekend run at the African American Cultural Center. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Some melting and refreezing in our future: Snow melting will slow on Thursday, with cooler temperatures returning, along with some scattered light snow showers and a brisk breeze, Paul writes. Little accumulation will occur with daytime highs dropping back only to the mid 30s. Read more
GUSTO
As accolades rise, Billie Eilish stays down-to-earth with her fans: Eilish may be only 20, but she has separated herself from other young musicians through deeply felt, mature lyrics and music that speak to multiple generations. When she plays KeyBank Center on Saturday, it will be a full house. News contributor Johanna Sommer sets the stage. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Big Mama's Hustle and Soul: Family history is at the heart of Big Mama's, which opened in September in the former Partner's Pizza. Owners Christopher Brown and his daughter Chantelle pay tribute to two of their family members – Lula Mae Brown and Sharon Brown – through the restaurant's barbecue sauce, grilled ribs and soul food. Read more
POLITICS
Rep. Claudia Tenney wins Trump's endorsement, clearing path to nomination in new 23rd District: It comes as no surprise, but former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican, in her move to the Southern Tier's 23rd District seat in the House. The News' Jerry Zremski explains what Trump's endorsement means. Read more
GOP hopes Working Families' Jumaane Williams will diffuse Dem vote for governor: Republicans this year could only hope that a liberal Democrat like Jumaane Williams would occupy the Working Families line in the November election for governor. Now they see his candidacy on the left-leaning line as helping their expected candidate – Rep. Lee Zeldin – by diffusing Democratic votes. Read more
BILLS
Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release: The Cincinnati Bengals’ veteran guard left the Bills last season under somewhat mysterious circumstances. He had started 16 games for the Bills during the 2019 season, leading to the team giving him a three-year contract extension worth up to $15 million. He made it just seven months into that deal, however, before being cut loose. During his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI with his new team, Spain shed some light on what happened. Read more
SABRES
Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting: Anderson is 5-3 in eight games this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. That has him at 296 career wins and he's racing with Dallas' Braden Holtby (298) to become the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Aquarium of Niagara plans to acquire new aquatic creatures and exhibit them in a state-owned building it intends to lease and renovate. The $4.5 million project received a boost Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which gave the Aquarium a $900,000 grant from its Cataract Tourism Fund. Thomas J. Prohaska shares details.
• The Buffalo Bisons have announced the return of two fan-favorite theme nights for the 2022 season, Mike Harrington reports. Star Wars Night roars back full force, while the typical Independence Day Eve festivities, which include a performance by the BPO and postgame fireworks, has been moved to July 4.
• Col. Lara B. Morrison is the first woman to be named commanding officer at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, the base's public affairs office announced. Thomas J. Prohaska has the full story.
• The nightclub Club Marcella will move from the Theater Place to the Cobblestone District, just across from the Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo Rising reports.
