Good Morning, Buffalo: Mayor's team says Steve Casey was on his own time when federal law was broken

Aug. 3, 2021
Mayor's team says Steve Casey was on his own time when federal law was broken
When Steven M. Casey, through his political consulting company, was violating federal law in a campaign kickback scheme in 2012, he was also working as deputy mayor for New York's second-largest city.
Casey days ago admitted that his company was guilty of wire fraud, just as his former boss, Mayor Byron W. Brown, fights for his political career by waging a difficult write-in campaign for re-election.
“Employees are permitted to use their personal time on outside activities that they choose," a mayoral spokesman said when asked how the mayor viewed Casey's dual roles in 2012, as a top City Hall official and as a strategist for a campaign unconnected to the mayor.
"The business of governing takes place in City Hall, and any non-government activity occurs on one’s personal time,” Brown aide Michael DeGeorge said.
Vaccine mandates for health care workers draw praise, criticism: More health care providers, including the Veterans Affairs agency and hospitals operated by New York State, are requiring front-line employees get the Covid-19 vaccine. But a rule that students and faculty passing through hospitals in Buffalo on clinical rotations get the vaccine is frustrating some of those subject to the requirement. They say they don't understand why the mandate applies to them but not to regular employees at the hospitals. Read more
Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies: The push for more people to resume wearing face masks continued Monday, as the University at Buffalo imposed an indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged private businesses, schools and hospitals to require vaccinations. Read more
Cuomo’s call for vaccine mandate for teachers is non-starter: The state's largest union, New York State United Teachers, issued a statement opposing mandated vaccinations of K-12 school staff. Read more
Beer giant Molson accuses Buffalo company of trademark infringement: Molson Coors has filed a federal lawsuit against a Buffalo company it says is selling beverages and falsely claiming to be connected to the family that founded the Molson brewery. "Generations later a NON-ALCOHOLIC African-American Molson Beer beverage is developing in America," the Buffalo company has claimed online, according to the lawsuit. Read more
WIVB anchor-reporter Erica Brecher exiting station to take a public relations job: Brecher’s decision to leave came less than a week after her husband, WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini, announced that his final day at the station is Wednesday. “We’re not leaving Buffalo,” said Brecher, whose final day is Friday. Read more
Second half of Abbott Road makeover to begin later this year: The first phase of the $11.2 million Abbott Road makeover in South Buffalo is about halfway done. Design for the second phase is scheduled to begin later this year. Read more
Affordable housing project on Jefferson Avenue has 400-plus waiting list: People Inc.'s affordable housing complex for seniors and those with disabilities in the Masten Park neighborhood shows the demand for more low-cost housing around the city. Read more
Jury deliberations to begin in trial on slaying of Falls shopkeeper: When a State Supreme Court jury in Lockport begins deliberations Tuesday, it will face diametrically opposed versions of the evidence in the death of Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid. Read more
Don Paul: Summer is coming back strong in WNY: "This stands to be the driest week the Niagara Frontier has had since at least June," writes Don Paul. Read more
At Roman’s, crisp-edged pizzas challenge Neapolitan supremacy: "Roman’s pizzas are distinguished by their cracker-crisp corniciones, the farthest thing from the poofy char-bubbled dough handles of the Neapolitan school," writes Andrew Galarneau. Read more
Devin Singletary, Zack Moss unconcerned with who will start at running back for Bills: “We know what the end goal is,” Moss said Saturday. “If he’s the starting running back, and we win the Super Bowl, fine. If I’m the starting running back, and we win the Super Bowl, fine.” Read more
Mitch Morse knows with continuity comes increased expectations for Bills' offensive line: “I think it’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “We know the possibility that we have. We know the pieces that we have, but just because we have it on paper doesn’t mean anything. You can get beat by anyone badly in this league. For us, it’s just a sense of urgency and understanding that we have a long way to go," the Buffalo Bills center said. Read more
• Urban farming has grown in popularity in recent decades, reports WGRZ’s Terry Belke. He visits Common Roots, an urban farm founded 10 years ago on Buffalo’s East Side.
• “Crystal Beach’s amusement park may have shuttered decades ago, but its famed signature beverage lives on in restaurants and grocery stores throughout Western New York,” Janelle Harb writes in Buffalo Spree. She profiles several eating establishments that are making creative use of loganberry in recipes and specialty drinks. How about an order of loganberry BBQ wings?
• If you’re looking for an August adventure that starts with a pleasant drive and ends with a dip in a picturesque waterway, Step Out Buffalo showcases a half-dozen swimming holes within an hour or two from Buffalo. Included in the list are venues in Westfield, Dansville and Portageville.
• Some leaders in Buffalo’s dance community are looking for ways to make it a more vibrant network that offers expanded opportunities for dancers. The Challenger takes a closer look at efforts to “reimagine” the region's dancing environment.
