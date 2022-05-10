Good Morning, Buffalo: Mayor's pitch for extra police spending: a quicker response to shootings and solving them

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 10, 2022

Buffalo mayor's pitch for extra police spending: a quicker response to shootings and solving them

The city of Buffalo has not been a part of the “defund the police” movement like some cities following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And this year, Mayor Byron Brown is proposing to increase funding for the Buffalo Police Department by more than $5 million as the city grapples with an outbreak of gun violence that skyrocketed during the pandemic.

The proposed spending would enable officers to respond more quickly when shootings occur, investigate cases more thoroughly, resolve them faster and deter violence in our neighborhoods, Brown said.

Some community leaders, organizations and even some lawmakers say it’s good the city is allocating more funds to address those issues.

But there must be some checks and balances before they are completely on board.

Study: Roundabout – rejected in 2020 – would nearly eliminate crashes near VA cemetery where 2 died: Eight months after two vets were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, a VA study suggested that a roundabout at the intersection where the crash happened would prevent most future crashes there. Read more

Metro Bus to restore express routes, add free service to parks: Commuters affected by the Metro Bus move to cut express routes back in February should be heartened by the system's success in hiring new drivers. With many new drivers on board, Metro Bus says it will restore the nonstop trips between downtown and several suburban locations on June 19. Read more

Resentment blossoms as feud over lawn care in Kenmore gets into the weeds: A dispute over who will care for a few patches of grass in Kenmore is heating up with the springtime thaw. Joseph P. Farage Sr., an Elmwood Avenue business owner, has revived his feud with village officials over a landscaping project that has left him with several weedy, muddy strips in the right of way in front of his business. He's refusing to maintain the sections, which the village says is his responsibility to take care of, and he could be fined if he continues to refuse to do so. Read more

DA: New Era Cap CEO tried to run over girlfriend’s ex following confrontation outside restaurant: One of Buffalo's most prominent business executives was charged over the weekend after authorities say he tried to run over his girlfriend's ex-husband following a parking lot altercation. New Era Cap Co. CEO Christopher H. Koch is facing a charge of felony reckless endangerment in the incident Saturday outside Oliver's Restaurant. The man who went to the restaurant to confront Koch and his ex-wife was injured in the hand. Koch through his attorneys has denied wrongdoing. Read more

Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd’s gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer. Read more

Federal complaint spotlights Starbucks’ Buffalo activities in union battle: The National Labor Relations Board's regional director in Buffalo has filed a complaint against Starbucks, alleging violations of labor law at its Buffalo-area stores. Starbucks has denied any anti-union or illegal activities. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The week we’ve been waiting for: The drying will last for some time to come. There is virtually no chance of rain through Wednesday. That streak looks as though it will stretch at least into Saturday morning. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Watch Now: Look Inside bb.q Chicken: Devotees have been digging the sweet-spicy combinations at this Millersport Highway restaurant. Maple crunch chicken, anyone? Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Critics bite back at Shatkin dental school proposal: Dr. Todd E. Shatkin's project is drawing criticism over the unusual structure of the relationship with Daemen University, and his bid for nearly $400,000 in sales tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency. Read more

BILLS

Reports: Bills losing one member of personnel department, gaining another: The days and weeks following the NFL draft is frequently a time of change in personnel departments throughout the league. In the case of the Buffalo Bills, that looks to be no different, according to two separate reports Monday. Read more

SABRES

Sabres will learn at NHL Draft Lottery if they'll own two early picks in first round: Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager, has a 5% chance of winning the first overall pick for a second consecutive year when the NHL Draft Lottery is held at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A math teacher in North Tonawanda is a TikTok influencer, having racked up more than 20 million views of her “math rap.” WGRZ’s Alexandra Rios reports that sixth grade teacher Kristie Keidel is turning heads, getting people dancing and teaching kids how to solve math problems.

• Even some folks in Syracuse appreciate the Buffalo Zoo. This post on CNY News showcases 16 zoos across the state that are fun places for animal adventures. It calls the Buffalo attraction “one of the great American zoos,” and one of the oldest.

• Could it really have been 57 years ago this week that Tom Jolls began his adventure at WKBW-TV? The man who made Commander Tom and the Weather Outside famous in our region started at Ch. 7 on May 10, 1965, where he spent 34 years on the air. Check out this 2019 report that chronicles Jolls’ induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

• As we pay tribute to local residents with famous voices, let's give another shoutout to RJ. Rick Jeanneret may have ended his 51-year legacy as the Buffalo Sabres’ play-by-play announcer, but bubble hockey fans can still hear him calling the action. WYRK’s Clay Moden talks with the marketing chief of Home Arcade Games about how Jeanneret’s booming presence continues to delight bubble hockey players.

