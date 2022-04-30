Good Morning, Buffalo: Mayor says his proposed 5% tax hike is 'prudent' after criticizing rival's more modest plan

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 30, 2022

Brown: Tax increase 'necessary' given present conditions

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s $568 million budget proposal for 2022-23 increases residential and property taxes by about 4.4%.

But Brown lambasted his mayoral opponent last year for proposing what she called a “modest” property tax increase of 3% during the campaign.

India Walton said the incremental tax increase was necessary to balance the city’s books.

Brown shot back that under his fiscal management he held the line or cut taxes during his tenure. (That is except in the 2018-19 budget when the city increased residential property taxes by 3.4% and commercial property taxes by 5.5%.)

The increases he’s proposing now are necessary given present conditions, not where we were a year ago, he said. “One example of that is the rate of inflation is now 8.5%. I don’t think anybody could have estimated or predicted that that would be the rate of inflation in 2022.”

– Deidre Williams

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Appellate court orders new hearing on Great Northern demolition request: An appellate court ruled Friday that a State Supreme Court justice erred in refusing to consider a preservation group's evidence at a hearing to determine whether the City of Buffalo legally granted an emergency permit to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator. Read more

Progress reported at the USS The Sullivans; its stern has begun to float again: Positive news abounded Friday at the Buffalo Naval Park, where the USS The Sullivans' list had improved significantly and plans to pump more water from the ship were approved and commenced. Even greater progress could happen by early next week. Read more

Judge moves New York congressional, State Senate primaries to Aug. 23: The congressional and State Senate contests were originally scheduled for June 28, the same day that primaries for governor, State Assembly and other state offices have long been scheduled. But now, New York voters could very well find themselves in the unprecedented situation of having two sets of primaries less than two months apart. Read more

Criminal investigation underway into death of retired police K-9 found Friday: The frantic search for Haso – a retired K-9 credited with saving many lives during his four years as an active duty member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office – has come to a shocking end. Haso was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office suspects the dog may have been deliberately harmed. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: After frosty start, a weekend warmup: “After another frosty start, Saturday brings more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures,” Paul writes. “A fairly light northeast wind will keep locations near Lake Ontario and the Chautauqua County shoreline in the 50s, but interior sections will reach the low 60s. It will be a beauty.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Report: SUNY ECC should reduce staff, physical footprint to serve students, stay viable: The report by education consultant RPK Group confirms more cuts are likely in store for ECC’s South Campus, but does not mean ECC will shut down the Orchard Park campus completely, ECC President David Balkin said. Read more

Preservation Board denies Douglas Jemal's application for Richardson porte-cochère entry: In a surprise move that caught the developer slightly off-guard, the Buffalo Preservation Board denied the application by Douglas Development Corp. for a porte-cochère entry at the north entrance of the Richardson Hotel & Conference Center. But the rejection was done in a way that allows Jemal to come back later with a revised proposal. Read more

Moog Inc. shuts Russia office over invasion of Ukraine: Moog Inc. has shut a small office it had in Russia, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Elma-based company opened the office in 2004 and expects the decision to cost the company "a few million dollars" in sales this year. Read more

ILDC authorizes new road in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park: A second public road will be built in the new Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna, providing a rear truck access for two new planned warehouses on the former Bethlehem Steel site while extending the infrastructure needed for future redevelopment of the interior part of the site. Read more

BILLS

Day 3 preview: A look at some late-round prospects for Bills: The Buffalo Bills have six picks on the third day of the NFL draft. They have none in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Last Call goes to ohhhhhhhhhh-vertime for Rick Jeanneret: The sounds. That voice. We'll never forget it. Rick Jeanneret got to call one last winning goal from the Buffalo Sabres in the final game of his career, a Casey Mittelstadt rebound off a Dylan Cozens shot 2:07 into overtime that was the margin in a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From a big April Fools' Day payout that was no joke to some Buffalo-inspired tears, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• "Top shelf where Mama hides the cookies" will forever be one of Rick Jeanneret's famed calls. "Top shelf" is also a good way of describing the Sabres play-by-play announcer's legendary career. The News' Adam Zyglis pays tribute to RJ with this cartoon.

• Rick Jeanneret wasn’t the only one to receive a rousing ovation Friday night at KeyBank Center. Bills first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam got his first exposure to Buffalo fans at the Sabres' regular season finale. Watch here.

• Three Town of Tonawanda police officers were commended by their chief Friday, a day after they worked together to pull a driver out of a burning vehicle. Maki Becker has the details.

