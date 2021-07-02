Good Morning, Buffalo: Mayor Byron Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Mayor Byron Brown launches lonely campaign as most Democrats abandon him

When Byron W. Brown on Monday launched a write-in campaign after losing the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor, the cramped Statler stage he chose for his announcement seemed to reflect confidence and all kinds of support.

The selected assemblage of about two dozen obliged with cheers and high fives for his challenge to primary winner India B. Walton.

But among all the beaming faces, only three elected officeholders stood with him to support his Nov. 2 general election bid. Most of the four-term mayor's old friends and political allies, more loyal to the party than to him, were conspicuous by their absence. Few even return phone calls asking where they stand.

– Robert J. McCarthy