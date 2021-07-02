Good Morning, Buffalo: Mayor Byron Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 2, 2021
Mayor Byron Brown launches lonely campaign as most Democrats abandon him
When Byron W. Brown on Monday launched a write-in campaign after losing the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor, the cramped Statler stage he chose for his announcement seemed to reflect confidence and all kinds of support.
The selected assemblage of about two dozen obliged with cheers and high fives for his challenge to primary winner India B. Walton.
But among all the beaming faces, only three elected officeholders stood with him to support his Nov. 2 general election bid. Most of the four-term mayor's old friends and political allies, more loyal to the party than to him, were conspicuous by their absence. Few even return phone calls asking where they stand.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 REOPENING COVERAGE
Fourth of July fireworks back after Covid-19 hiatus – just not everywhere: The tradition of fireworks on the Fourth of July, largely canceled by the pandemic in 2020, returns to the skies across much of Buffalo Niagara this holiday weekend. However, a number of the largest displays in the area, including those at Canalside in Buffalo and at the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst, aren't back in 2021. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Q&A: Gene Staples, new owner of Fantasy Island, 'fell in love with' the park: Purchasing a gutted Fantasy Island is equal parts opportunity and risk for new owner Gene Staples, who has snapped up deteriorating parks in other cities to reinvigorate, yet faces a steep path to restoring the Grand Island amusement park due to past vandalism. The News' Samantha Christmann interviews Staples on his progress. Read more
Legislators argue over fairness of Poloncarz's $127M 'once in a lifetime' spending plan: Erie County legislators met for the first time Thursday to review and question the county executive's $127.3 million spending plan for federal and state money that represents the biggest one-time allocation of funds in decades. It was not a happy meeting. Read more
Former Hideaway Bay restaurant targeted for glamping reuse: A long-vacant lakefront restaurant in Silver Creek that was destroyed in a fire 18 months ago is poised to become a "glamping" and entertainment resort. Adventure Sports Development, a recreational space developer based in Silver Creek, is teaming up with Tundo Construction & Design of Blasdell to acquire the remains of the Hideaway Bay restaurant from the Chautauqua County Land Bank in mid-September. Read more
Banks see new city branches as stepping stones for investment: Small and midsize banks like Five Star, Evans Bank, Bank on Buffalo and more are trying to tap into the new wave of economic activity in Buffalo over the past several years, and in some cases, establish a physical presence in places where banks have been absent, Matt Glynn reports. Read more
First six months of 2021 in Buffalo more than twice as deadly than average: Over the last decade, Buffalo has had about 21 homicides from January through June. According to the latest data from the Buffalo Police Department, the city saw 46 criminal homicides in the first six months of this year. Read more
WEATHER
Cool, cloudy Friday: Occasional rain showers will develop, too, with a chance of a downpour. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, WIVB reports.
GUSTO
Remembering Tony Weiss, a pillar of the farming community, during strawberry season: The late Tony Weiss, the third-generation owner of Weiss Farms, was instrumental in the blossoming of the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market and the Lexington Co-op, working tirelessly to connect farmers with consumers. He's missed especially during this strawberry harvest. Read more
'A Midsummer Night's Walk': An enchanted Shakespearean tour through Delaware Park: For its first production of the 2021 season, Shakespeare in Delaware Park is doing something different. Instead of the audience sitting while watching the performance, they are taken on a tour of Delaware Park where scenes from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" are played out. Reviewer Anthony Chase calls it enchanting. Read more
6 beers to stock up on for National Beer Run Day: Yes, there's a "National Day" dedicated to a trip to the beer store. To celebrate, News contributor Brian Campbell suggests brews from West Shore, Pressure Drop, Buffalo Brewing Company and more. Read more
Jeff Miers: Immersive experience at Artpark's Sonic Trails leads to moment of connection
It had been 15 months since I had engaged with music and nature in any public fashion. I was ready to stick my toe back into the pool in some way.
I chose to do so by embarking on Sonic Trails, Artpark’s inventive summerlong curatorial experience that seeks to marry music, technology and nature, employing the breathtaking beauty of the Niagara Gorge and the state park that houses the venue to underline the primordial connection between sound, song, history and the rhythms of the earth.
There are five audio tours you can choose from; each will guide you on a different trail through the park. All you need to do is download the app that will act as your private tour guide and bring headphones. Once arriving at Artpark, you literally just park your car and go.
– Jeff Miers
BILLS
Training camp question: Should Bills keep two or three quarterbacks on active roster?: Excluding last year’s special circumstances, keeping three quarterbacks has not been coach Sean McDermott’s preferred method of roster construction. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: It's July and it seems the Jack Eichel drama has to end soon: The Buffalo Sabres want you to believe that there's nothing going on with Jack Eichel, and a non-update from GM Kevyn Adams Thursday supports that stance. But Harrington writes that, with roughly three weeks until draft night, movement will likely happen soon. Read more
Seven takeaways from Don Granato's first press conference as Sabres head coach: With the interim tag removed, Granato elaborated on several subjects – his relationship with ownership, potential offseason trades and the nature of the Atlantic Division – in his presser. Mike Harrington passes along the most pertinent quotes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Keith Radford's farewell from WKBW on Wednesday came with tears, a solid dose of his dry sense of humor and fond memories from his 33-year career at the station. The News' Alan Pergament recounts the final celebration.
• Food prices have risen more than 2% in the last 14 months, with further increases on the way. Discount Diva Samantha Christmann lends tips on how to avoid the sticker shock that may accompany a quick trip to the grocery store.
• Wait, Williamsville has a waterfront? Village administrators will host three outreach sessions to discuss plans for revitalizing areas along Ellicott Creek. The News' Keith McShea has further details.
• What are the major elements to the Ohio Street Boat Launch project, part of Buffalo Blueway, that will be completed this fall? Buffalo Rising describes the setup of the new boat launch and passes along details on a wheelchair-accessible fishing area, a pedestrian walkway and more.
