Good Morning, Buffalo: Masked and mostly vaxxed, college students return to in-person classes

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 4, 2021
Masked and mostly vaxxed, college students return to in-person classes
With classrooms, laboratories and dining halls full again, the region’s college campuses are counting on high vaccination rates and indoor masking policies to keep Covid-19 at bay and continue in-person instruction.
University at Buffalo officials said this week that 99% of students are fully vaccinated or within days of being so, and vaccination rates are 80% or higher on several other campuses – well above rates for the general population in Western New York and across the state.
Area colleges and universities also are insisting that everyone wear a mask inside campus buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.
“We feel very, very strongly that the campus is one of the safest places in Western New York to be,” said UB Provost A. Scott Weber.
– Jay Tokasz
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid outbreak at Niagara County Jail halts visits, court trips: Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Friday that 25 inmates and three employees at the county jail have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks. He said one inmate has been hospitalized. The outbreak has led to quarantines, the end of visits from members of the public and a resumption of some court appearances for incarcerated defendants by video links instead of in person. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Monroe County lawsuit alleges former Bills LB Cornelius Bennett sexually assaulted teen in 1992: A lawsuit accuses former Buffalo Bills star Cornelius Bennett of molesting a 17-year-old girl who was selling flowers in a bar near Rochester in 1992, Dan Herbeck reports. It could not be determined on Friday why the lawsuit was filed more than 28 years after the alleged incident. Read more
Elections clerk placed on leave after woman says he harassed her over flag display: An Erie County Board of Elections employee has been placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation that he verbally harassed and used sexually explicit language and gestures toward a woman who had stopped to ask for help finding parking, Sandra Tan reports. Read more
Judge orders Byron Brown's name to be put on ballot in November mayoral election: U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on Friday ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Mayor Byron Brown's name on an independent ballot line for Buffalo mayor in the November general election. It was a crucial legal win for the mayor, coming less than a week before the state deadline to certify ballots. Read more
PUSH Buffalo cited by National Labor Relations Board for violating employees' rights: PUSH Buffalo, a local activist group known for advocating for workers and the underprivileged, is under fire for violating workers' rights. An administrative law judge for the NLRB has found that PUSH Buffalo broke federal law when it effectively forced out one employee and fired another for writing an email to the group's board about its budget. Read more
WEATHER
A pleasant Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by high temperatures in the mid-70s, WIVB forecasts. Also read Don Paul's detailed breakdown of Hurricane Ida and its causes – of which the climate's warming is only one.
GUSTO
An altered theater scene gradually resumes in Buffalo, again giving us a gathering space: Buffalo News contributing theater reviewer Anthony Chase is looking forward to the return of local live theater this fall not only for its entertainment value, but also because it will allow people to engage with each other again. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen and Tre White, who are Bills' most indispensable players?: Jay Skurski answers that and more in this week's edition of the Mailbag. Read more
Bills hope Matt Haack can keep pinning teams deep: Haack, the Bills' punter, is really good at the Aussie kick, the end-over-end boot that punters use to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Corey Bojorquez, a talented punter, left the Bills in free agency in March, but Haack has been one of the league's best in recent years. Mark Gaughan takes a look at Haack's skills. Read more
SABRES
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Mike Robitaille struck a chord on Sabres games: Robitaille is one of 12 inductees to the Class of 2021, which will be honored at the annual induction dinner Oct. 13 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The News' Mike Harrington details Robitaille's accomplishments and influences in this profile. Read more
Sabres set Prospects Challenge for Sept. 17-19 at LECOM Harborcenter: The Sabres will be competing with prospects from the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils in a round-robin affair that will see each team play two games, Harrington reports. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Former WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini has landed on his feet, The News' Alan Pergament reports, as a marketing specialist for 26 Shirts, the charitable T-shirt company founded by Del Reid and Dan Gigante.
• The outgoing dean of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine received a special – and appropriately miniature – gift as a sendoff. The News' Eric DuVall leads the Off Main Street column with how Dr. Michael E. Cain was honored by anesthesiologist/professor Stacey A. Watt.
• Few likely remember that hip-hop celebrity Drake performed at Daemen College Springfest in 2009 before he became a household name, but the Amherst college earned a surprise shoutout in Drake's just-released album, WIVB reports.