Good Morning, Buffalo: Masked and mostly vaxxed, college students return to in-person classes

Elections clerk placed on leave after woman says he harassed her over flag display: An Erie County Board of Elections employee has been placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation that he verbally harassed and used sexually explicit language and gestures toward a woman who had stopped to ask for help finding parking, Sandra Tan reports. Read more

Judge orders Byron Brown's name to be put on ballot in November mayoral election: U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on Friday ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Mayor Byron Brown's name on an independent ballot line for Buffalo mayor in the November general election. It was a crucial legal win for the mayor, coming less than a week before the state deadline to certify ballots. Read more