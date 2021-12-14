Good Morning, Buffalo: Mask mandate kicks in statewide with counties not rushing to enforce penalties

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 14, 2021
Mask mandate kicks in statewide with counties not rushing to enforce penalties
A new statewide indoor mask mandate took effect Monday, forcing store owners to slap signs on their front doors telling people to mask up as Covid-19 cases – as well as deaths and hospitalizations – continued rising in New York.
But questions were raised about how Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed the mandate, which will call for local governments – not Albany – to enforce her order, a decision that has left some county executives saying they aren't getting their strained health agencies involved in the new state requirement.
One county executive said Hochul, who has pledged more cooperation with localities than her predecessor, left many local leaders out of the loop when she unveiled the mask mandate Friday. Hochul says that isn't true, and that it is up to counties to enforce it and she realizes that some, simply, will not.
In the end, Hochul said her mask mandate is a small inconvenience that is far better than the societal and economic shutdowns enacted last year, and that masks are just one tool in the arsenal to try to slow another wave of Covid-19.
WNY housing authorities owed millions in back rent from tenants they can’t convict: The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, trying to shed its designation by the federal government as a "troubled" agency, now must overcome more than $3 million in back rents owed by tenants who stopped paying during the pandemic. A small fraction of the nonpaying tenants applied for a piece of the $2 billion in rental assistance available through the state, and an even-smaller fraction of those who did apply received money, according to BMHA's executive director. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
The vision behind Western New York’s $100 million “tech hub” bid: The stakes are high for the region. The program offers the chance to jump-start Western New York’s undersized tech sector in a way that plays to the region's strengths in manufacturing. Read more
Storm aftermath: ‘It’s hard. People are exhausted. It’s too much’: The powerful weekend storm caused structural damage to numerous homes and businesses and knocked out power to nearly 100,000 residents across Western New York. Read more
Cash proposes big pay increases for Buffalo Public Schools’ top administrators: Superintendent Kriner Cash wants the School Board to approve raises ranging from 6% to 40% for top administrators and a few nonunion employees. Read more
Former prosecutor testifies in support of two men convicted of 1993 murder: A court hearing to consider new evidence that could exonerate two men convicted in the murder of a City of Tonawanda woman opened Monday with testimony from a former prosecutor who concluded they did not kill her. Read more
Roswell Park starts construction on $23 million Amherst cancer center: The 26,000-square-foot facility at 203 Park Club Lane is expected to open in 2023 to provide cancer care to patients north of Buffalo. The center is being named after Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, in recognition of a "significant gift" made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Read more
Don Paul: Mild pattern continues this week; quick look to Christmas week: Following a windy weekend, this week’s forecast brings a much lighter breeze by Tuesday, along with continued above-average temperatures, Paul says. Read more
At Ristorante Lombardo, luxury never went out of style: The Hertel Avenue dining room remains a reliable source for the amalgam of luxury and expertise that defines fine dining, Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more
Winter calls for great soups. Here are Andrew Galarneau's favorites in WNY: From pho at 99 Fast Food to lobster ramen at Dobutsu, don't miss this list of six soups from Western New York restaurants that soothe News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's soul. Read more
‘O’ my! Filling in candidate’s middle initial changes outcome in Lewiston race: It looked until Monday as though Lewiston Councilman John O. Jacoby Jr. had lost his bid for re-election. But that was before a judge ruled that 43 ballots, on which the voters filled in Jacoby's middle initial instead of the oval for voting, should be counted for him. He also let stand another 21 votes where the voters filled both the O and the oval. Voila: an 18-vote defeat turns into a 25-vote victory for Jacoby and another four years on the Town Board for the former Niagara County Democratic chairman. Read more
Investigative Post: ‘Where’s a cop when you need one?’ Buffalo has more police officers handling fewer 911 calls, Geoff Kelly reports. Yet response times have grown longer, and it takes the police longer to respond to calls in Black neighborhoods than white communities, he writes. Read more
Upon Further Review: Brandon Beane's roster construction falls under microscope after latest loss: The Bills have received poor return on investment across the board along their offensive line. That’s on GM Brandon Beane, Jay Skurski says. Read more
Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen day to day with a sprained foot: Coach Sean McDermott said it was too early to know whether Allen will be able to practice Wednesday, when the Bills begin on-field preparations for their Week 15 home game against Carolina. Read more
Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns: "All signs point to Luukkonen and Subban taking over as the club’s tandem until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Prospect Jack Quinn tests positive for mono, out until after Christmas: Jack Quinn's push for a spot with the Buffalo Sabres will have to wait. Quinn, 20, tested positive for mono and is unavailable to play for the Rochester Americans until after Christmas, coach Seth Appert told Amerks team reporter Suzie Cool. Read more
• Buffalo is among the 20 best cities in the country to ring in the new year, according to a new study. The personal finance website Wallethub compared 28 factors in the 100 largest cities. Buffalo is ranked as number 17, thanks in large measure to its affordability, array of restaurants and New Year’s Eve festivities. It’s no surprise that New York City snared the top spot, followed by Las Vegas.
• A dream years in the making has materialized for a family that promotes music and arts programs for people living on the autism spectrum. Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib reports on a TV pilot episode that has been produced with the help of students from the nonprofit organization Rock Autism. The pilot is called “Setlist” and places an emphasis on inclusion.
• A rapper from Buffalo is snaring national attention. “There’s a new big dog in Buffalo,” reads a headline on the 24Hip-Hop website on a feature that highlights the Black Abstract. “The hard, gritty, old-school style of New York rap is an almost lost art that has slowly but surely been back on the rise,” the article notes.
• One of Western New York’s business icons died 86 years ago this week. Darwin Martin is remembered as a patron of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Martin is buried in Forest Lawn. The cemetery’s blog examines Martin's legacy.