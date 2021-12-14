Good Morning, Buffalo: Mask mandate kicks in statewide with counties not rushing to enforce penalties

FOOD & DRINK

‘O’ my! Filling in candidate’s middle initial changes outcome in Lewiston race: It looked until Monday as though Lewiston Councilman John O. Jacoby Jr. had lost his bid for re-election. But that was before a judge ruled that 43 ballots, on which the voters filled in Jacoby's middle initial instead of the oval for voting, should be counted for him. He also let stand another 21 votes where the voters filled both the O and the oval. Voila: an 18-vote defeat turns into a 25-vote victory for Jacoby and another four years on the Town Board for the former Niagara County Democratic chairman. Read more