Good Morning, Buffalo: March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA tournament

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Feb. 26, 2022

March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA Tournament

If you're vaccinated and planning to go to KeyBank Center on March 17 and 19 to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, proof that you've been vaccinated shouldn't be a bother.

You may also be reassured that others nearby in the arena are also vaccinated.

But if you're not vaccinated, you're not going to be allowed in KeyBank Center to watch some of the best college teams compete in the early rounds of the tournament. That's because New York State requires indoor crowds over 5,000 to be vaccinated.

That's not the case for five of the nine locations where the tournament's first two rounds, as well as the "First Four," are being played.

There are no requirements to be vaccinated for games in Greenville, S.C., Fort Worth, Texas, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Dayton, Ohio. Those sites are all options for anti-vaxxers, or people who can't be vaccinated for health reasons, but Buffalo, as of now, won't be one of them.