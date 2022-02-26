Good Morning, Buffalo: March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA tournament

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 26, 2022
March Madness fans will need proof of vaccination in Buffalo for NCAA Tournament
If you're vaccinated and planning to go to KeyBank Center on March 17 and 19 to watch the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, proof that you've been vaccinated shouldn't be a bother.
You may also be reassured that others nearby in the arena are also vaccinated.
But if you're not vaccinated, you're not going to be allowed in KeyBank Center to watch some of the best college teams compete in the early rounds of the tournament. That's because New York State requires indoor crowds over 5,000 to be vaccinated.
That's not the case for five of the nine locations where the tournament's first two rounds, as well as the "First Four," are being played.
There are no requirements to be vaccinated for games in Greenville, S.C., Fort Worth, Texas, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Dayton, Ohio. Those sites are all options for anti-vaxxers, or people who can't be vaccinated for health reasons, but Buffalo, as of now, won't be one of them.
– Mark Sommer
The Buffalo Next newsletter provides insights, analysis and news about the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy. Delivered to your inbox every Sunday-Thursday evening. Sign up now >>
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York State officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new tiered system for the U.S. to reflect severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in a given area and give accompanying mask-wearing guidance. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's reviewing the details. Read more
St. Bonaventure drops vaccine mandate for basketball games at Reilly Center: St. Bonaventure announced it will lift its vaccine mandate for its final home men's and women's basketball games. The St. Bonaventure women close their home schedule at noon today against George Mason, and the Bona men close their home schedule at 7 p.m. March 4 against Richmond. Read more
[Related: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Contrabassoon missing from BPO six years ago reappears in 'totally perfect condition': The woodwind instrument, owned by a Buffalo Philharmonic musician, disappeared from Kleinhans Music Hall in 2016. And now it's back, apparently found in a snow bank, but in perfect condition, says musician Martha E. Malkiewicz. Read more
Claudia Tenney tours Southern Tier, wins endorsements for NY-23: Rep. Claudia Tenney of the Utica area toured the Southern Tier earlier this month with hopes of representing it in Congress next year in the gerrymandered 23rd district. And she found plenty of support along the way, writes Jerry Zremski. Read more
Canisius College makes history as it names new president: Canisius College made history Friday in announcing its first Black president and the youngest person to lead the college in its 150 years, Janet Gramza reports. Steve K. Stoute of DePaul University welcomes the role, taking over for retiring John Hurley on July 1. Read more
From Lorne Greene to Paul Cambria: Variety Kids Telethon hits year 60: Over the past six decades, entertainers, local personalities and thousands of volunteers have helped the Variety Club of Buffalo run its annual Buffalo Telethon. The annual TV event, which has raised nearly $40 million to help ailing children, will air for the 60th time on March 5-6, writes Dan Herbeck. Read more
Byron Brown nominates Joseph Gramaglia for new Buffalo police commissioner: Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, served as deputy commissioner under Byron Lockwood, who retired as police commissioner after 38 years with the department. The Common Council must now decide whether to approve the mayor's nomination. Read more
WEATHER
A chilly Saturday, thanks to a breeze: Temperatures will start the day in the teens, WIVB forecasts, before hitting the mid-20s later in the day. The wind chill will give an icy bite, however.
GUSTO
Music speaks for itself in MusicalFare's energetic 'American Rhapsody': The production sings and dances and argues its way so effectively through its energetic 70 minutes that, after offering a standing ovation when the last piano note faded, many in the audience sat back down to catch their breath, writes Melinda Miller. Read more
Laughing at Alleyway's 'Buffalo Quickies': This able crew of zanies is called upon to perform domestic comedy, parody, character comedy, political comedy, black comedy and blue comedy, with a bit of puppetry, mime, song and amateur magic tossed in, writes News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase. Read more
Submit info for Gusto's community fish fry guide: Know of a great Lenten fish fry available from churches, community centers, fire halls or lodges/posts? Here's where to submit that information.
BILLS
Has Levi Wallace outpriced himself from the Bills' roster?: After filling in admirably as the Bills' top corner following Tre'Davious White's injury, Wallace could see a big payday, and it might not be from Buffalo, Katherine Fitzgerald writes. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres play another Cup contender tough, fall in 5-3 loss: On the road against one of the NHL’s top teams, the Sabres scored first, responded well following consecutive goals by the St. Louis Blues and challenged goaltender Ville Husso throughout the night. When the Sabres faced a deficit in the third period, Tage Thompson delivered a power-play goal to tie the score. The result didn’t provide a silver lining for the Sabres, though. Read more
Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis: At the hanger at Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport late Wednesday night, mechanics went through a mental checklist of ways to thaw a frozen piece of equipment that was vital to starting a charter plane that was supposed to carry the Buffalo Sabres to St. Louis. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Craving the peanut butter sandwich Girl Scout cookies? You'll have to nibble your Thin Mints while waiting a little longer. WGRZ reports the variety's availability is delayed for some customers.
• From a City Honors student who started the Tre the Lawn Barber lawn service to the associate superintendent of School Leadership for Buffalo Public Schools, several African American community members were recognized for their contributions to the city. Deidre Williams has the full list.
• Should you want a bobblehead of any president – say Buffalo's own Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland – that will set you back only $30, the Lighter side of The News shares.
• New legislation on the horizon could help the struggling hospitality industry, WKBW reports. The Restaurant Wages Bill is intended to help restaurants working toward paying their employees a higher wage.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.