Good Morning, Buffalo: Man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 18, 2021

Buffalo man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits

William Iannaccone alleges he was abused 53 years ago by a hospital chaplain and therapist. In 2003, he tried to convince state legislators that allowing child sex abuse victims to sue years after the crimes were committed would help bring justice for victims and accountability to the organizations that allowed the abuses to occur.

The bills that Iannaccone and others supported went nowhere at the time. But 18 years later, his lawsuit is among the nearly 11,000 cases that have flooded into the state court system over the past two years as a result of the Child Victims Act.