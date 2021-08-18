Good Morning, Buffalo: Man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 18, 2021
Buffalo man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits
William Iannaccone alleges he was abused 53 years ago by a hospital chaplain and therapist. In 2003, he tried to convince state legislators that allowing child sex abuse victims to sue years after the crimes were committed would help bring justice for victims and accountability to the organizations that allowed the abuses to occur.
The bills that Iannaccone and others supported went nowhere at the time. But 18 years later, his lawsuit is among the nearly 11,000 cases that have flooded into the state court system over the past two years as a result of the Child Victims Act.
The News’ Jay Tokasz reports that the volume of cases in New York was 10 times the number of lawsuits filed in other states that opened similar windows suspending the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse crimes from years ago. He analyzed lawsuits that have been filed in Erie and Niagara counties and shares his findings here.
Covid-19 at 'substantial' rate of spread in Allegany County
Covid-19 is spreading through Allegany County at a "substantial" rate and most recent cases are driven by close household contacts, the county Health Department announced Tuesday.
Six of the eight counties in Western New York are now at a substantial rate of transmission. Orleans was at a “high” level and Wyoming remained at a "moderate" level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rate in Allegany increased Tuesday from moderate to substantial, which is measured by federal health officials as between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents. Allegany County continues to have the lowest vaccination rate of any of New York's 62 counties.
– Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Parents, civic leaders push for remote option in Buffalo Public Schools: Some BPS students benefited from more than a year of remote learning during the pandemic. And that's why some parents and community leaders say the district should provide a remote instruction option. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
One week before becoming governor, Hochul woos rivals and raises money: Kathy Hochul will be in Western New York today for a political fundraiser to bring in cash for what she said will be her campaign next year for a full, four-year term as governor. Read more
Fired for instigating bar fight, Buffalo cop goes to court in bid to rejoin force: The punch that Andrew Rechin threw in October 2018 did more than touch off a bar fight and cost him his job as a Buffalo police officer. Even though Rechin beat the charge lodged against him, the episode still casts a long shadow over his life. The city says Rechin should remain disqualified from rejoining the police force. His lawyer has filed a court case to lift the city's ban. A judge will decide Rechin's chance for reinstatement. Read more
Crime causes closure of branch of Niagara Falls’ iconic DiCamillo Bakery: The Pine Avenue location in Niagara Falls has been robbed five times in the past 2½ years. A Saturday holdup led to the company's decision to close the store that had been in business for the past 35 years. Four other DiCamillo locations, including two in the Falls, will continue to operate, but vice president Matthew DiCamillo said it's hard enough to find retail workers these days without exposing them to danger. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Tucker Curtin closing and selling the Steer, Lake Effect Diner: Curtin says he’s tired of the restaurant life, and pandemic-related changes have contributed to his decision to call it a career in restaurants. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Developer Nick Sinatra wants tax breaks for Elmwood apartments: Sinatra & Co. Real Estate wants to renovate a vacant "midcentury modern" building at 257 Elmwood Ave. into the Walcott Apartments, with 12 market-rate residential units in the four-story building. Read more
POLITICS
India Walton gets nod from Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera: The state lawmaker endorsed Walton for Buffalo mayor, calling her a “dynamic and engaging leader” who exudes “bold and innovative energy.” Read more
BILLS
Dion Dawkins describes his harrowing battle with Covid: The Buffalo Bills’ left tackle revealed he spent four days in Buffalo General Medical Center right around the start of training camp after he contracted the virus. “I don't want to, like, scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don't know if I'm gonna make this,” Dawkins said. Read more
Bills' training camp observations: Josh Allen went on a hot streak: Don't miss Mark Gaughan's top observations from the latest day of practice at training camp. Read more
SABRES
Sabres round out development staff by hiring Tim Kennedy, Nathan Paetsch: With collegiate and junior hockey seasons drawing near, the Buffalo Sabres hired former players Tim Kennedy and Nathan Paetsch as development coaches on Tuesday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• When Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension earlier this month, many longtime Buffalo football observers reflected on the day 35 years ago when hungry fans lined overpasses along the 33 to welcome Jim Kelly to the city as the Bills’ new million-dollar arm. This edition of [BN] Chronicles looks back on that momentous day in local sports history.
• Some Western New York residents who emigrated from Afghanistan are worried about relatives who remain in the Taliban-occupied nation. WBFO’s Emyle Watkins reports on a man who came to the U.S. in 2014 whose mother, brother and sister are still in Afghanistan.
• It’s hard to believe that we will soon bid farewell to summer. Step Out Buffalo suggests creative date options ideal for the waning weeks of summer, including cycleboating on Lake Erie, yoga at the Outer Harbor and perhaps a movie under the stars.
• Ask a dozen people to share their visions of a perfect day in Niagara Falls and you’ll likely get a dozen answers. The Daily Hive recommends an itinerary for morning, afternoon and early evening activities. The agenda includes stops at a power station, the Niagara Gorge and a couple wineries.
