Good Morning, Buffalo: Major change sought in overtime rule that farms say will force some out of business

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Dec. 4, 2021

Major change sought in overtime rule that farms say will force some out of business

Proponents of a push to lower the state's overtime threshold for farm workers – from 60 hours now to as low as 40 hours – say it is a fight over fundamental fairness and equity for workers in a sector of the economy not being treated the same as those outside agriculture.

But farmers say while they would like to pay their employees more for what they know is long and hard work, the economics of agriculture in New York State make the idea unaffordable and, if OK'd this month, will drive many more family farms to close.

– Tom Precious

