Good Morning, Buffalo: Major change sought in overtime rule that farms say will force some out of business

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 4, 2021
Major change sought in overtime rule that farms say will force some out of business
Proponents of a push to lower the state's overtime threshold for farm workers – from 60 hours now to as low as 40 hours – say it is a fight over fundamental fairness and equity for workers in a sector of the economy not being treated the same as those outside agriculture.
But farmers say while they would like to pay their employees more for what they know is long and hard work, the economics of agriculture in New York State make the idea unaffordable and, if OK'd this month, will drive many more family farms to close.
– Tom Precious
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Amid Covid surge, some WNY hospitals require visitors to be vaccinated: Starting Monday, visitors coming to see inpatients at Roswell Park will be required to show proof of vaccination or, if they're unvaccinated, have a negative PCR test result. Roswell Park is just the latest local hospital to update its patient-visitation policy amid the latest Covid-19 surge, The News' Jon Harris writes. Read more
Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces: The Democratic town supervisors of Amherst and Tonawanda held a news conference urging people to wear masks and follow other best public health practices while supporting local businesses. They also encouraged people to get vaccinated, boosted and tested for Covid-19. Soon after, two Republican Grand Island Town Board members said they would vote Monday on a resolution directing county and state health employees to refrain from enforcing the mandate on the island. Read more
[More: Stay up to date with Covid–19 statistics in Western New York]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A probation sentence for a rapist provoked outrage. But it's far from unusual: A Niagara County judge's decision not to imprison Christopher J. Belter Jr., 20, for sexual assaults on four girls was heavily criticized, but it turns out it's not that unusual. State data shows that since 2018, 164 defendants age 21 and under have been charged with third-degree rape as the most serious charge against them, and only 29 went behind bars, with five going to state prison. Read more
New U.S. attorney Trini Ross made her name prosecuting bad cops: Ross is the new U.S. attorney for Western New York – and the first woman of color to hold the office. The Buffalo native spent two decades building cases against cops who crossed the line – even as she displayed a picture of her son in his trooper uniform on her desk. Read more
Looking to tackle health inequities, Highmark gives $2.7 million in Buffalo, Albany: Highmark Western and Northeastern New York on Friday awarded grants to Buffalo and Albany entities to tackle racial and health inequities. It's one part of the health plan's commitment to invest $70 million in its communities over the next decade. Read more
Man accused of Tonawanda killing told police he's 'not a bad person': Jurors in Jevon Gaiter's murder trial on Friday watched a video of his interview with police, an interview conducted three days after Mark Bottita was killed in front of a mini mart in the Town of Tonawanda. Gaiter is accused of slashing Bottita's neck with such force it damaged part of his spine. Read more
Falls mayor unveils plans for $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan money: In addition to new vehicles and equipment for the city, the single largest expenditure of the federal pandemic stimulus funds would be more than $10 million for a citywide conversion to LED street lights, making the Cataract City a brighter place after dark. Mayor Robert M. Restaino also proposed plans to help residents repair their houses and sewers, and to help businesses install security cameras. Read more
Public hearings on Bills stadium lease negotiations begin next week: Instead of in person at the three Erie Community College campuses, all three public hearings will be held virtually on Zoom. They will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, The News' Sandra Tan writes. Read more
WEATHER
Fairly quiet Saturday: WIVB forecasts some sprinkles or snow showers passing through in the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s. Read more
GUSTO
Jeff Miers: Peter Jackson's 'The Beatles: Get Back' hit me where I live: The arrival of Peter Jackson’s three-part, eight-hour Disney+ docuseries on the Beatles was not something Miers was going to greet with casual offhandedness. "This is deep stuff for me," The News' pop music critic writes. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding: "It’s no surprise to anyone. Jones completed 77.4% of his passes last season for Alabama and led the nation in accuracy within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Bills' Q&A: Disruptive Ed Oliver credits equipment change for rising play: The big man talked to The News about why he's playing more freely, his horses and more. "If I had my own barn in my own backyard, and I didn’t have to go that far, or see nobody or nothing, just me and my horses, that'd be cool. But I don't have that right now." Read more
SABRES
With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres: After watching Subban stop shots during practice in PNC Arena, coach Don Granato said he’s “comfortable” starting his new goalie Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Stormy skies and gusting winds are ingredients of powerful photos. Mother Nature flexed her strength in this week's #EveryDayAPhoto entries, compiled by The News' staff photographers. (If you love the photos, don't miss the weekly photography newsletter).
• Cliché confusion from a Bills wide receiver, a new Bills ice cream flavor, rumors of a past boyfriend squashed by Kathy Hochul and a Williamsville superintendent on "Family Feud" are high points of the newest edition of Off Main Street. Where else can you get Steve Harvey, Holsteins and nougat ice cream in one column?
• Holiday Valley is open for winter fun, WKBW reports, and includes Canadians for the first time in nearly two years. The conditions are expected to be favorable for this weekend, but Monday could be rockier, according to Jane Eshbaugh, the marketing director for Holiday Valley.
• How could the former Buffalo police headquarters be reimagined as downtown apartments? The News' Derek Gee presents a photo gallery that shows off the transformation, which includes lockups converted into novelty workspaces.
