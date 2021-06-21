Good Morning, Buffalo: Luxury student housing? It's all the rage

Pandemic Lessons: We all agree on something big, so why are we still divided? In this segment of our Pandemic Lessons series, we delve into the reasons why people can come together on a major belief, but handle it in entirely different ways. As it relates to Covid-19, if people agree that the pandemic is more dreadful than the vaccine, why is there so much societal dissension? Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

Internal Affairs says Buffalo cops lied about bogus arrest; DA sees no case

Morgan Eaton knew the substance in a vial of pills seized by police was not cocaine – they were his wife's over-the-counter suppositories – so just days after his arrest, he filed a complaint against the Buffalo cops who charged him with a drug-related felony.