Good Morning, Buffalo: Luxury student housing? It's all the rage

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 21, 2021
Luxury student housing? It's all the rage
When someone mentions “off-campus student housing,” what images pop into your mind?
Shared bathrooms? Tiny, roach-infested units? Slumlords?
Think again.
Picture granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, private bathrooms, even a swimming pool and fitness center. Oh, yeah – and there’s indoor parking and a shuttle bus.
“Your parents won’t recognize today’s off-campus student housing,” Jonathan D. Epstein writes in an article that takes a closer look at Auden Buffalo, a $32 million complex that’s slated to open in August near University at Buffalo’s North Campus.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Fans won’t need Covid-19 shots to go to games at Highmark Stadium: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Bills games or other stadium events. The announcement ends a restriction that had stayed in place after Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted most of the state’s rules on gatherings and social distancing Tuesday. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: We all agree on something big, so why are we still divided? In this segment of our Pandemic Lessons series, we delve into the reasons why people can come together on a major belief, but handle it in entirely different ways. As it relates to Covid-19, if people agree that the pandemic is more dreadful than the vaccine, why is there so much societal dissension? Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Internal Affairs says Buffalo cops lied about bogus arrest; DA sees no case
Morgan Eaton knew the substance in a vial of pills seized by police was not cocaine – they were his wife's over-the-counter suppositories – so just days after his arrest, he filed a complaint against the Buffalo cops who charged him with a drug-related felony.
As an Internal Affairs investigation churned forward, the officers were unwilling to admit what their body cameras captured during Eaton's traffic stop and subsequent arrest: Their field test told them the substance was not cocaine, or a controlled substance. Yet the officers charged him with cocaine possession anyway.
In his formal interview, Officer John M. Davidson said he couldn't remember if a field test had been conducted. Officer Andrew T. Moffett said the field test came back positive, not negative.
After seeing the video, Internal Affairs accused them of perjuring themselves and lodged internal charges, records obtained by The News show.
But Davidson has already been cleared. An arbitrator has yet to hear Moffett's case, but he might be cleared, too. And District Attorney John Flynn said he doesn't see enough to charge either officer with perjury.
– Matthew Spina
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Niagara Falls tries again to limit short-term rentals like Airbnbs to downtown: This is the second year in a row that the City Council has considered a law limiting the location of short-term rentals and imposing taxes and fees on them. A public comment session is scheduled tonight in Niagara Falls City Hall. Read more
Little Africa Culture Club ordered to vacate after neighbors cite crowds, loud music: The club faces a hearing in Buffalo Housing Court today. Supporters of the club say it provides a much needed venue where young Blacks and other people of color can perform live music and discover other talents they may possess. Neighbors who live near the South Elmwood Avenue location say it generates large crowds, noisy music and parking congestion that impacts quality of life, according to the landlord. Fillmore District Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski says he is willing to help find a solution so that both sides can live in harmony. Read more
Saturday’s disappointed air show patrons delighted on Sunday: Dazzling feats come to those who wait. People who were disappointed on Saturday when the Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show was delayed and then cut short because of weather returned on Sunday for the second show. Spectators were delighted as they took part in the air show held on Buffalo’s waterfront. Read more
Stories of Honor: WWII vet haunted by memory of young German soldier dead in field
On the day after Father’s Day, the story honoring World War II veteran Donald Howland reflects the patriotism of his father.
Howland's dad had wanted to cross the Atlantic and fight in World War I. But when he enlisted, he ended up serving in Texas cowboy country with a cavalry unit in which soldiers were assigned horses.
When America entered the Second World War, Howland's father saw his patriotism on display in his three sons.
Not only did Donald enlist and cross "the pond" to defend America, but brothers Benjamin and Jimmy also took up arms in service to the country.
And while all of this rings with glory, Howland shares a deeply personal story that tells of the horror of war and how, in a field, he saw a slain German soldier and, in a sense, saw himself.
– Lou Michel
WEATHER
Stormy start to the week: Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Highs near 80. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At As-Salam, new neighbors offer Bangladeshi flavors in old spot: As-salam means “peaceful greeting” in Arabic, and the reception follows suit at this restaurant on Bailey Avenue in Lovejoy. Read more
BILLS
Inside the Bills: 53-man roster projection following minicamp: Jay Skurski shares his predictions for the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster when the 2021 season kicks off in September. Read more
SABRES
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams applying lessons learned from difficult first year on the job: Don't miss Lance Lysowski's second story in a two-part series looking at the firings of Buffalo Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill and 21 members of the hockey operations department last June and Kevyn Adams' first year as the franchise's GM. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• There’s a new local twist involving the e-bike craze. A pilot program will give residents free access to battery-charged bikes using a library-like checkout model. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall talks with project coordinators about efforts to promote the use of bikes that offer a pedal assist feature and are easier to ride longer distances.
• Juneteenth celebrations were especially significant this weekend, given that it is now a federal holiday. Spectrum News’ I’Jaz Ja’Ciel shares this roundup of local events that observed the end of slavery in the U.S. She also explains why Western New York might become the site of even more Juneteenth-related activities in future years.
• A summer program that promotes digital literacy is looking for 55 students to hone their skills in science, engineering, technology and math by creating prosthetic hands and other adaptive devices for children. Buffalo Rising takes a closer look at the AT&T Hand in Hand program.
• From farmland to funerals. One of the region’s oldest cemeteries that's operated entirely by volunteers has been offering a glimpse into its history. Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo is on the National Register of Historic Places. WIVB showcases a recent event that examined the site’s storied past.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.