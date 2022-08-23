Good morning, Buffalo: Low turnout could prove key factor in Paladino-Langworthy faceoff for NY-23

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 23, 2022

Low turnout could prove key factor in Paladino-Langworthy faceoff for NY-23

For all the excitement among political insiders, the GOP primary between Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy for the 23rd Congressional District appears to have produced a yawner among voters. Ralph Mohr, Erie County's GOP elections commissioner, predicts less than 20% of Republicans in the seven-county district will vote on Tuesday.

So that means getting loyal supporters to the polls ranks as top priority for both camps. Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, will rely on the seven county organizations supporting his candidacy to mobilize their organizations and get voters to the polls. Paladino will rely on high-profile endorsements and a $2 million campaign to motivate his supporters.

Whichever candidate succeeds at the time-honored science of getting out the vote, say both campaigns, will win.

– Robert J. McCarthy

PolitiFact New York: How New York compares to other states when it comes to voter access: The Empire State has been slow to adopt voter access measures that have been passed elsewhere for decades. Read more

EEOC targets barriers to racial and economic justice: From academic requirements to transportation access, speakers at a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hearing in Buffalo outlined obstacles to getting jobs. The federal agency met at City Hall to demonstrate its commitment to fighting racism. Read more

An unexpected role: Slain woman’s family prepares to raise her infant in wake of tragedy: Akeda Howton, 40, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked at the Raintree Island Apartments in the Town of Tonawanda on July 17. Read more

DA: Attempted marijuana sale gone awry ends in shooting death of Niagara Falls girl: A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl just after midnight Friday on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Read more

Kaleida, unions united on one thing: They want more state funding for WNY hospitals: Agreements have been difficult to come by in the negotiations between Kaleida Health and two labor unions representing 6,300 of the health system's employees. But they can agree on this much: Western New York's hospitals need more state funding. And the most recent state budget agreement plans $3.9 billion in spending over the next four years for financially distressed hospitals. Read more

Buffalo’s new parking commissioner to look for ‘innovative ways’ to meet parking demands: Mayor Byron Brown struck out twice in appointing a new parking commissioner for the city. But the third time proved to be the charm. Brown tapped Raymond M. Wagner, who most recently served as associate director of parking services at SUNY Buffalo State. Read more

Former Lackawanna mayor resigns from Erie County post: A spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Geoffrey M. Szymanski resigned as executive director of the Erie County Workforce Investment Board "citing burnout from the pandemic and a desire to seek other employment." Read more

New York to ease school Covid-19 rules in line with CDC guidance: The state will stop requiring schoolchildren to undergo Covid-19 testing to return to the classroom or quarantine after exposure to someone with the virus. The policy changes, which follow new federal guidance, will be outlined in letters sent to school districts Monday from the state health and education departments. They are meant to make sure students can stay in school as much as possible, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, acknowledging the harm students suffered when they were forced to learn remotely because of pandemic-related closings and other restrictions. Read more

Thunderstorms expected again: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today, with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. A high of 78 is forecast. Read more

Bills trade guard Cody Ford to Arizona Cardinals for draft pick: Ford, 25, played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, the Bills kicked the 6-foot-3, 329-pound Ford inside, but he never found much success there. He spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons, but his lack of lateral quickness was apparent. Read more

The decision is in: Matt Araiza officially wins Bills' punter job as team releases Matt Haack: In the end, the decision came down to more than just Araiza's ability to kick the ball far. The Bills wanted to see that he would be able to serve as the holder for kicker Tyler Bass, and that has gone smoothly so far. Araiza held for all six of Bass' extra points during Saturday's win over the Broncos. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Spencer Brown's still not starting; will he be by the season opener?: "Based on Brown’s rookie season, he has long been viewed as the favorite to be the starting right tackle, and that’s still where I would bet he ends up," Jay Skurski writes. Read more

• Tim and Mary Roberts live on 10 acres in the Town of Orchard Park with their three dogs. An inviting back porch, gardens and a path through the woods are among the highlights in our latest Home of the Week.

• In a year when Buffalo has made global headlines for the tragic supermarket shooting on May 14, the Strongtowns.org website highlights the city’s “other story.” The article examines Buffalo’s “recent evolution and growth.”

• Have you seen an odd-looking vehicle with a large camera mounted on its roof? I spotted it several weeks ago parked near the Buffalo Zoo. A similar sighting occurred several days later near Ellicott Creek Park. Dave Fields of the Breeze 96.1 says the vehicle that looks like a “spaceship" is an Apple Maps car. It's part of a fleet of vehicles that is conducting a nationwide update of Apple’s GPS app.

• Jimmy Fallon owes a Buffalo TikTok star an apology, says WYRK’s Kadie Daye. She’s referring to Clarence High School graduate Jake Krantz, a social media influencer with more than 2.2 million TikTok followers. He's credited for starting a trend called “You Too.” It pokes gentle fun at those of us who sometimes respond “You too” when the reply makes no sense.

• Here’s hoping Buffalo native Mark Russell has a laugh-filled birthday. The American political satirist and comedian who delighted viewers with his comedy specials on PBS for decades celebrates his 90th birthday today. Russell shared some amusing insights with Eileen Buckley in this 2016 interview on WBFO Radio.

