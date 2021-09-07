Good Morning, Buffalo: Looking forward to the new year: 'I hope school stays open'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 7, 2021
Looking forward to the new year: 'I hope school stays open'
“After two school years like no others, families and educators are starting yet another unique educational experience,” writes The News’ Barbara O’Brien.
She asked a parent, student, teacher and superintendent to share their hopes and fears for this school year, which in some cases already has started – and in others starts this week.
Camden Church, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Charter School for Applied Technologies, remembers all too well March 2020, when school shut down and everyone hoped it would only be for two weeks. It remained closed until the end of the school year. His biggest concern this year is that schools could close again because of Covid-19.
“I hope there won’t be any shutdowns or quarantines. I hope school stays open,” he said.
Hochul announces worker protections against Covid-19: Employers in New York State are now required to implement workplace safety plans to protect workers from the airborne transmission of Covid-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul says it marks the first time that the state’s Hero Act, a law adopted in May to provide greater protections to workers, will be used to combat the highly contagious communicable disease. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
'That house sold for how much?' Sizzling housing market pushes prices to new highs: With homes for sale more scarce than they've been in decades, the competition among buyers, especially for homes in good condition in sought-after neighborhoods, has been intense. Read more
Gov. Hochul, other politicians gather in South Buffalo for Labor Day Parade: Organized labor, elected officials and candidates for public office gathered Monday for the annual Labor Day parade in South Buffalo. The event marks the home stretch for election season with Election Day less than two months away. Also, check out our photos of the parade that feature Irish dancers, twirling batons and even a plodding steamroller. Read more
Buffalo attorney Paul Cambria participates in high-profile trial in Arizona: One of Buffalo's best-known attorneys is defending a client in a high-profile trial at federal court in Phoenix. Paul J. Cambria represents Michael G. Lacey, a journalist and businessman who co-founded an advertising website called Backpage.com. Federal prosecutors allege that the website was used to promote prostitution and sex-trafficking and that millions of dollars in illegal profits were laundered. Lacey denies the allegations. Read more
Julie Pace’s ‘adventurous life’ leads her to the top of the news business: Pace, a graduate of Amherst High School – who also happens to be a former teen correspondent for The Buffalo News – was promoted last week to the No. 1 news job at the Associated Press. In terms of pure decision-making authority in the field of journalism, it arguably places Pace higher than anyone on the impressive list of Buffalo-bred journalists. Read more
Fired Lockport officer, involved in man’s death, sues to win job back: The charge against Marissa Bonito was that she went on an unauthorized vacation to Brazil in March, while she was on paid administrative leave as a result of the death of Troy A. Hodge. Read more
Don Paul: Ups, downs, then another up this week: Tuesday will be a bright, sunn, and markedly warmer day on a downslope, south-southwesterly flow. That should bring the Niagara Frontier and Buffalo high close to 80, with low 70s on the hills. Read more
Andrew Galarneau's ribs: How one man found his preferred method: “My spare ribs recipe was born of two main ingredients: hunger and poverty,” Galarneau discloses. Read more
Bills roundtable: Under/Over 10.5? Biggest challenge? Surprise player?: With days until the Buffalo Bills open a season of high expectations, The Buffalo News' Bills writers weigh in on some key issues. Read more
• A former Afghan translator who worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan for several years recently moved to Buffalo with his wife. CNN examines their "first day in a new life” and mentions Journey’s End Refugee Services, the Buffalo resettlement agency that has provided assistance to the couple and other Afghan refugees.
• Some middle schools and high schools in the region are providing expanded mental health support services to students, WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports. She takes a closer look at Compeer Buffalo, a program that pairs college-age mentors with students in grades six through 12 as a way to help ease stress or anxiety.
• If you’re a fan of live theater, you’ve probably heard that the first national tour of the Tony-nominated musical “Tootsie” launches next month right here in Western New York. Playbill reports that casting for the tour was recently announced.
• Grassroots Gardens WNY has earned national recognition as an accredited land trust. Newell Nussbaumer of Buffalo Rising says the recognition is due to the group’s “strong bent on conservation, ethical conduct, responsible governance” and other attributes.
