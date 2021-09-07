Good Morning, Buffalo: Looking forward to the new year: 'I hope school stays open'

Julie Pace’s ‘adventurous life’ leads her to the top of the news business: Pace, a graduate of Amherst High School – who also happens to be a former teen correspondent for The Buffalo News – was promoted last week to the No. 1 news job at the Associated Press. In terms of pure decision-making authority in the field of journalism, it arguably places Pace higher than anyone on the impressive list of Buffalo-bred journalists. Read more

Fired Lockport officer, involved in man’s death, sues to win job back: The charge against Marissa Bonito was that she went on an unauthorized vacation to Brazil in March, while she was on paid administrative leave as a result of the death of Troy A. Hodge. Read more

