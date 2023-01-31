Good Morning, Buffalo: Looking for a job in the pot industry? Don't say cannabis

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 31, 2023

Looking for a job in the pot industry? Don't say cannabis

In some ways, applying for a job in cannabis is like applying for a job in any other industry. In other ways, it's like nothing any job seeker has ever done before.

That's because the industry is brand-new in the state and, though it is legal in New York, cannabis is still federally prohibited. That brings a host of complications and pitfalls, and has companies walking a legal tightrope that makes for some important distinctions job seekers should be aware of.

But it hasn't stopped companies from champing at the bit to get their piece of the pot pie, or the experts from predicting lucrative things to come. The cannabis industry could add nearly 51,000 jobs in New York State, earning $2.2 billion a year by 2027, according to cannabis education website Leafly. That includes both plant-touching and ancillary jobs supporting the market.

And because social justice has been such a big part of New York's efforts, those jobs are largely well paying – even entry level positions. Unions have been heavily involved in worker advocacy among cannabis employers, and each company by law must sign a labor peace agreement, saying they will not stand in the way of union organizing. Jobs in the state's medical marijuana industry average $65,000, according to job search site ZipRecruiter.

But starting a career in the industry is not as easy as simply searching "cannabis jobs" on the internet.

Who killed the monsignor? A priest becomes a suspect in the monsignor’s murder: Day 10: The 56-year-old reports obtained by The Buffalo News revealed for the first time that the Rev. John D. Lewandowski was considered a suspect by police. Read more

Feds say texts show killer's girlfriend knew about his crimes; she says 'I just want my life back': To law enforcement officials, Deshema Clark's text messages and online searches look like proof she somehow helped her boyfriend, Deandre Wilson, after his heinous crimes – killing three Florida residents in a 2019 drug robbery and then burning their bodies – and later lied to the FBI and police to create a false alibi for him. Clark denied the charges in an interview with The Buffalo News. Read more

Hochul, lawmakers fail to reach compromise on wrongful death expansion: Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature appeared unlikely to reach a compromise on a bill to allow families that have lost a loved one due to misconduct to sue for “emotional” losses. Among proponents were families of the 10 victims of the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops. Read more

New York’s Board of Elections grows heated over ‘leak’ of stalled Zeldin campaign subpoena: At two recent state Board of Elections meetings, the body’s Republican commissioners pressed for an investigation into how confidential information concerning a subpoena aimed at Lee Zeldin's GOP gubernatorial campaign was “leaked” to the media. Read more

Rep. Brian Higgins introduces federal bill that aims to make border crossing easier for trusted travelers: The “Make NEXUS Work Act” bill would result in expedited processing for those carrying a NEXUS card when entering the two countries. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Why does it seem even cloudier than usual? Most meteorologists believe this has been a more persistently cloudy cold weather season compared to normal climatology. Read more

The Editorial Board: Nichols’ killing underscores need for change in police culture: While it’s true that video footage of the savage beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers can’t help but provoke outrage, shock, horror and disgust, the next step after reaction must be action – drastic action. What’s also urgently needed is a brutally honest analysis of the culture of policing in America. Read more

Cleveland car dealer modifies plan for proposed South Buffalo dealership: Mark Sims and his Brendan Properties NY – which are acquiring the former Parker's Great British Institution property on South Park Avenue across from the Tesla plant – want to redevelop the 7-acre site and a warehouse into a car dealership. Plans call for reusing the building as a showroom, customer delivery space and car maintenance facility. Read more

Defensive analysis: Bills' 4-man rush was great ... until it wasn't: The problem at the end of the season for the Bills was the four-man rush had a lot less teeth after Von Miller went out with torn knee ligaments against Detroit in the 11th game. Read more

They're talking about practice: The Sabres finally had one after more than two weeks: The Sabres hit the ice Monday morning in LECOM Harborcenter to have a workout for the first time in 15 days, an unheard-of stretch in recent franchise history. Read more

• It’s Christmas again inside Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell as prolific filmmaker Fred Olen Ray returns to make his sixth holiday movie in the region. The working title of Ray’s new film is “A Royal Christmas on the Air.” Click here to see photos from the movie set.

• The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor was the focus of attention recently as some members of the Smithsonian Institution visited Buffalo. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley talked with planners who have been working to build the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum in Washington, D.C.

• “If you had a time machine and went back to the Niagara Falls of 1925, you might think it dropped you off at the wrong place,” writes Don Redmond on insauga.com. He points out that a century ago, there were virtually no businesses, no high-rise hotels, “no real tourism culture.” The article includes images from the 1920s.

• Have you ever wondered where insects go during harsh winters? A feature by gardening expert Rosanne Loparco in the Hornell Evening Tribune provides answers.

