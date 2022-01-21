Good Morning, Buffalo: Localities see near 'seismic' shift' in Hochul's first state budget plan

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 21, 2022
Localities see near 'seismic' shift' in Hochul's first state budget plan
Local governments have grown weary over the decades at seeing state aid cuts, funding shifts, money intercepts from Albany and any assorted ways for the state to keep more cash for itself at the expense of cities, towns, villages and counties.
But the budget proposed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul is putting something on the faces of local officials that they aren't often accustomed to at this time of year: smiles.
The News’ Tom Precious reports that Hochul’s first budget plan proposes to spend huge new amounts of money on all levels of local governments, from schools, to counties, cities, towns and villages.
“The executive budget is a positive and nearly seismic shift in the state’s approach to local governments,” said Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.
The head of a group that represents 932 towns across the state also praised Hochul's spending plan.
“Overall, this is one of the most favorable Executive budgets for local governments in several years," said Gerald Geist, executive director of the Association of Towns of the State of New York.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
U.S. to require foreigners entering by land to be fully vaccinated: Beginning Saturday, the United States will require all foreign travelers – including essential workers such as truck drivers – who enter the country by land from Canada or Mexico to be fully vaccinated, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Read more
Burden for implementing test-to-stay program for schools gets lighter: School officials generally agree that the test-to-stay program to keep students from being unnecessarily quarantined is a good thing. But it's also a pain to administer. New efforts are underway to make that burden lighter. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: Even before Omicron hit, hiring in Buffalo Niagara was getting weaker: New data from the State Labor Department shows that hiring plateaued during December as the job market lost most of the momentum it gained from the solid job gains in November. The region added just 500 jobs during December, after gaining 3,400 jobs during November. Read more
Sean Kirst: In Cuba, celebrated artists team up to honor All-Snow Bills quarterback: While a new snow sculpture of Josh Allen is big enough to immediately command attention in the Allegany County town of Cuba, the brilliant colors that make it pop out from a field of white are the result of a kind of Marvel team-up between celebrated Western New York street artists with a shared passion for the Buffalo Bills. Read more
Falls Council limits short-term rentals as foes fear gentrification, charge racism: As a tourist capital, Niagara Falls has been a hotbed in recent years for short-term rentals available on Airbnb and other websites. The Council voted 4-1 this week to limit new short-term rentals to a zone in and around downtown. Opponents, who were chiefly rental owners, told the Council that the limitation will lead to gentrification in the zone, which includes some of the Falls' most run-down areas, as well as the tourist core. Read more
Albright-Knox teams up with Smithsonian museum to acquire Yayoi Kusama installation: The psychedelic colored, polka-dotted works by the 92-year-old famed Japanese artist have drawn record-breaking crowds to venues across the United States. Read more
Great Northern supporters call for independent evaluation of historic grain elevator: A rally Thursday found fault with an engineering report conducted by Archer Daniels Midland that factored into a decision by the city to demolish the locally designated historic structure. They called for an independent evaluation. Read more
Erie County won’t prosecute City Hall arsonist after his federal conviction: District Attorney John Flynn directed a county prosecutor to move for a dismissal of the indictment against Courtland Renford, 22, "in the interest of justice," after Renford was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the same criminal conduct. Read more
Utility regulators cut National Grid rate request: The state Public Service Commission approved rate hikes for National Grid's upstate New York customers for the next three years, but only after slashing the company's proposed request by more than one-third. It’s also mandating additional steps to comply with the Climate Act's goals of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and advancing clean-energy targets. Read more
WEATHER
Below freezing temperatures – and some subzero – expected through weekend: Expect a deep freeze through the weekend, with lows in the negative territory. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Refresh Takes: ‘The sky is the limit,’ paralysis center founder says of partnership with UB: Natalie Barnhard realized an important dream last fall when she opened a center to help those with paralysis thrive. Her Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga has now forged a partnership with the University at Buffalo to provide clinical experience for a students in the school’s Department of Rehabilitation while conducting important research. Read more
Going mobile: More health care clinics driving directly into WNY communities: An increasing number of mobile health clinics are popping up across Western New York. The latest: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has rolled out a mobile health van, seeking to boost health care access for difficult-to-reach populations in the city. Read more
BILLS
Bills WRs must contend with Chiefs' 'sticky' press coverage: You’ll recall last year’s AFC championship game, when CBS analyst Tony Romo used the phrase “sticky” umpteen times to describe the press coverage (and grabbing) the Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerbacks were employing on the Buffalo Bills’ wideouts, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
How we see it: News' writers predict Bills-Chiefs in AFC divisional game: The Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite. Do The News' sports writers think the Bills can pull off the victory? Read more
Bills roundtable: Do Bills need to beat Chiefs for season to be a success?: How does a Buffalo Bills organization on the ascent and its fans measure success, and how will the 2021 season that began with Super Bowl aspirations be viewed based on Sunday's results? Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres' young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson: Some significant mistakes led to the 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars, but Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens tallied goals as the Sabres showed the outlook is bright for a franchise that’s in jeopardy of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a record 11th season. Read more
Casey Mittelstadt close to return, but Sabres' injury report continues to grow: Mittelstadt, 23, joined the Sabres for their morning skate Thursday, as the club prepared to host the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center. He underwent surgery on an undisclosed upper-body injury last month and hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 7. Mittelstadt will practice Friday with the Sabres and there is optimism he will return within "the next couple" games, coach Don Granato said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• True, Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia was a private person who stayed in his apartment much of the time. But he was also a revered figure in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood who brought smiles to countless faces. Perhaps you heard that the man known as the "Bubble Man" died Tuesday at the age of 75. Enjoy this feature produced in 2006 by WKBW’s Keith Radford. And here’s a YouTube video that captures Incorvaia's bubble magic one evening a decade ago.
• Buffalo is being lauded as one of the top 15 cities in the nation for having the most green space when compared to population size. Stacker.com crunched data and compiled a list of cities that have made impressive efforts to “keep green space within their borders.”
• One of Buffalo’s cultural icons opened 96 years ago this week. Shea’s Buffalo Theatre made its debut in 1926 as “The Wonder Theater.” This video showcases the landmark’s distinctive architecture.
• Who says bone-chilling temperatures don’t have a glorious side? Check out these photos on NYup.com that capture waterfalls that are “frozen in time” by subfreezing weather. Included in the gallery are scenes from Letchworth State Park, Akron Falls and Eternal Flame Falls in Chestnut Ridge Park.
Have fun – and stay warm – this weekend!
