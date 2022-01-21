Good Morning, Buffalo: Localities see near 'seismic' shift' in Hochul's first state budget plan

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 21, 2022

Localities see near 'seismic' shift' in Hochul's first state budget plan

Local governments have grown weary over the decades at seeing state aid cuts, funding shifts, money intercepts from Albany and any assorted ways for the state to keep more cash for itself at the expense of cities, towns, villages and counties.

But the budget proposed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul is putting something on the faces of local officials that they aren't often accustomed to at this time of year: smiles.

The News’ Tom Precious reports that Hochul’s first budget plan proposes to spend huge new amounts of money on all levels of local governments, from schools, to counties, cities, towns and villages.

“The executive budget is a positive and nearly seismic shift in the state’s approach to local governments,” said Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.

The head of a group that represents 932 towns across the state also praised Hochul's spending plan.