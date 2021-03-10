Good Morning, Buffalo: Local officials look to federal bounty to fill deficits, expand broadband

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• When the words Elmwood Village and toys land in the same sentence, many people instantly think of the TreeHouse Toy Store. The shop at Elmwood and Auburn has been serving customers for a quarter century. Owners Gaetana and David Schueckler announced this week that the store is closing. WKBW reports the owners had been retooling their business strategies over the past couple of years in an effort to keep up with retail giants.

• How healthy is the air you breathe inside your home? Federal environmental experts warn that air inside homes and other indoor spaces may be two to five times more polluted than the air outside, writes Matthew Biddle in Buffalo Spree. He interviews the owner of Green Living Gurus, a local business that focuses on improving indoor air quality by ridding homes of air pollutants.