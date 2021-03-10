Good Morning, Buffalo: Local officials look to federal bounty to fill deficits, expand broadband

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 10, 2021
Local officials look to federal bounty to fill deficits, expand broadband
Some $775.41 million in federal funding – and no, that's not a typo – will be heading to metro Buffalo thanks to the American Rescue Plan, President Biden's $1.9 trillion effort to boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
And with big money comes big plans.
Buffalo officials are eyeing filling the city's budget hole and perhaps setting up a rainy day fund.
They're also talking about expanding broadband internet access – which is one of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's top stimulus money priorities, too.
In addition, local towns will be getting millions in federal money – so much that Joe Emminger, supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda, wonders how he's going to use it all.
– Jerry Zremski
Western New York school districts eye plans for federal stimulus money: In previous rounds of Covid-19 relief funding, the federal government appropriated money for school districts which, in turn, saw their state aid reduced in equal amounts to help New York plug its budget gap. With the latest round of stimulus money headed their way, school districts are hoping that doesn't happen again. Read more
Schumer touts relief plan during Buffalo visit: ‘Help is on the way’: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was the face of last weekend's passage – albeit narrow – of the new American Rescue Plan. In Buffalo on Tuesday, Schumer estimated that 615,700 Western New York households will benefit. Read more
Does Cuomo's latest expansion of vaccine eligibility make things better – or worse?: Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday expanded eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine to include those ages 60 to 64 and large numbers of government and not-for-profit organization employees who have regular contact with the public. While public employee unions cheered the governor's move, some local leaders warned that, as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put it, "Eligibility does not mean availability." But 60- to 64-year-olds are welcome to go online and search for shots starting at 8 a.m. today. Read more
As Erie County vaccinations rise, restrictions loosen for those who have had shots: If you've been vaccinated – or you've recovered from Covid-19 – then you're now free to go without a mask when you meet up with other people under certain circumstances. Read more
Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.: The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is accelerating, and the pandemic is gradually loosening its grip on both the region and the state. But Western New Yorkers of color still experience disproportionately low vaccination rates. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Sources: Judge lay on tracks before train hit him: No automobile was involved when State Supreme Court judge John Michalski was struck by a freight train and injured in Depew, police said Tuesday in their first comments on the incident nine days ago. The judge – who was questioned two weeks ago about his friendship with an indicted strip club owner – is in stable condition with what is described as a severe leg injury. Read more
Cuomo still won’t release ethics clearance letter for his book deal: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, using his once-rising star status during the first wave of the pandemic, signed a lucrative book deal last summer with a major Manhattan publisher. Since then, though, Cuomo's office has blocked attempts to get any financial details about that agreement. Read more
Amherst takes swing at boosting golf in the town: Amherst has hired a major industry player to manage its golf properties, the first in a series of changes coming to the town's municipal golf courses. With the massive Amherst Central Park project soon to get underway, town officials and Indigo Golf Partners will plot out the future of golf in the town – starting with the question of whether and where to keep an 18-hole course. Read more
Warmer temperatures bring flood watch in Erie County: With temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s today and Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Erie County rivers and creeks. Read more
Bills free agents: Starting-caliber tight ends are available if Bills are willing to spend: Of all positions on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, tight end figures to be the one that has the greatest chance of an extreme makeover this offseason. Read more
Observations: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold on to a lead: The 0-4-1 road trip has the Sabres (6-14-4) sitting last in the National Hockey League with 16 points. A three-game homestand begins Thursday, and Buffalo will be without Jack Eichel, who will miss at least one week with an upper-body injury. Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres put up more of a fight, lose 5-4 in a shootout to Flyers: Sam Reinhart scored twice to help the Sabres snap their seven-game pointless streak, but Nolan Patrick's goal in the second shootout round sent the Flyers to a 5-4 win inside Wells Fargo Center. Read more
• When the words Elmwood Village and toys land in the same sentence, many people instantly think of the TreeHouse Toy Store. The shop at Elmwood and Auburn has been serving customers for a quarter century. Owners Gaetana and David Schueckler announced this week that the store is closing. WKBW reports the owners had been retooling their business strategies over the past couple of years in an effort to keep up with retail giants.
• How healthy is the air you breathe inside your home? Federal environmental experts warn that air inside homes and other indoor spaces may be two to five times more polluted than the air outside, writes Matthew Biddle in Buffalo Spree. He interviews the owner of Green Living Gurus, a local business that focuses on improving indoor air quality by ridding homes of air pollutants.
• A food website is still talking about Tim Hortons’ bizarre “Buffalo Latte” more than three years after the last serving of the limited-time concoction was served. The drink included “Buffalo sauce” flavoring and “zesty Buffalo seasoning” sprinkled atop a dollop of whipped cream. Mashed, a website popular with foodies, chronicles what it suspects was a “headline-grabbing gimmick” in 2017 to boost the chain’s new espressos.
• What is Western New York’s future in a post-pandemic economy? Prominent local business leader Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp, believes mid-sized cities such as Buffalo could benefit as more people and companies realize they no longer must be tied to larger, high cost-of-living cities. Ciminelli talks about the region's business climate with Peter Hunt on WBEN’s Our House.
