Good Morning, Buffalo: Local movie theaters are quietly reopening with limited hours, cautious optimism

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 17, 2021
Local movie theaters are quietly reopening with limited hours, cautious optimism
Local movie fans have been patiently waiting for a chance to watch a film on the big screen again. Now they can.
The two local AMC theaters, Aurora Theatre, the Screening Room, Hamburg Palace and Transit Drive-In are all reopened and welcoming moviegoers on weekends with films from classics to new releases. By next weekend, nearly every movie house will be open in some capacity.
It’s been a quiet and cautious reopening with new safety measures and limits in capacity, days open and number of screenings to help customers feel comfortable. So far, it’s been working.
“I felt pretty safe,” said Bob Hanley, who couldn’t resist seeing “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the big screen at AMC Maple Ridge 8. “AMC had it set up responsibly.”
This slow and steady reopening is leading up to Memorial Day weekend, when theater owners are looking forward to the much-delayed premiere of the Buffalo-made “A Quiet Place Part II” as the kickoff for a new summer movie season.
– Toni Ruberto
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Elmwood Village mourns Mark Williams, lost to Covid-19: A "gentle giant" is how Mark Williams’ friends describe the man known as "Big Daddy" at Coles bar and grill on Elmwood Avenue. The establishment was more than a haunt for Williams. He had spent time there as a bouncer, a patron and best friend of the owner, Mike Shatzel. "He was like a giant teddy bear, just a big lovable guy that loved everybody," Shatzel said. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and graphics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: The friendships that helped Cariol Horne win her day in court: The nuts and bolts of the former Buffalo police officer's legal victory, it turns out, began with a quiet phone call by a friend, made in frustration, from a Buffalo food pantry – and ended up drawing the passionate support of a former presidential counsel and some legal stars from Harvard Law School. Read more
What you need to know about the ConnectED NY broadband fund: As part of a broadband legislation announcement, Google founder Eric Schmidt and the Ford Foundation are teaming up for a special fund called ConnectED NY to ensure that 50,000 students whose families can't afford $15 per month can still get free high-speed internet service through June 2022. Read more
Silo City developers move on to second project: The developers behind the planned $70 million reuse of the American Malting complex at Silo City are now ready to start work on a $50 million project to bring 92 apartments and commercial space to the Perot Malting facility next door. Generation Development and Silo City owner Rick Smith are striving to reimagine what the light-industrial zone could look like, Jonathan Epstein writes. Read more
New York to steer $5 million a year in new mobile sports betting to youth sports: Youth sports and recreation programs across New York will take a share of the betting proceeds when mobile sports wagering starts statewide later this year, thanks to a Buffalo-area lawmaker who pushed the idea during state budget negotiations. Read more
National Fuel looks to carve out new niche as renewables rise: The push is on to make renewable energy sources play a bigger role across New York, and National Fuel Gas Co. is trying to carve out a niche for its carbon-based utility business as wind and solar energy expand. Read more
'Blood money' from opioid settlement diverted from fighting addiction, advocates say: "That money is coming to the state on the backs of people who died from opiates. It should go to the people who need it the most – the people suffering from addiction and mental heath," said Avi Israel, founder and president of Save the Michaels of the World, the drug treatment program named for his son, who died by suicide in 2014 after he could not get into a treatment facility. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Slow weekend improvement gives way to setback Tuesday night: Light winds and a few sunny breaks in the afternoon should make a cool Saturday feel more comfortable than Friday. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s in the hills to around 49 to 52 on the Niagara Frontier, a far cry from last Saturday's record-tying 82. Read more
For live concerts in WNY, a passport to a possible future
Get ready, live music lovers. Vaccination passports are likely coming your way.
When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced this week that fans would be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills and Sabres games at 100% capacity in the fall, provided they were fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, we were offered a glimpse of how the concert industry might be able to pull off a similar feat.
Poloncarz, saying this was a county issue and not a state one, made plain his “No Vaccine = No Entry” for properties owned by Erie County, including Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.
“There’s no God-given right to attend a football game,” Poloncarz said. Though Poloncarz didn’t say so at the time, it’s not difficult to infer a logical leap – concerts aren’t a God-given right, either.
– Jeff Miers
READ MORE – as well as what you need to know about the Excelsior Pass
FOOD & DRINK
Chick Mex to fuse Mexican, halal flavors on Hertel Avenue: After four years growing Chick Mex's brand on the University at Buffalo's North Campus, Zahid Rahimi – a native of Afghanistan who grew up in Coney Island – will expand his fusion of Mexican and halal street food flavors in a new neighborhood to complement the Amherst original. Read more
POLITICS
Under siege, Cuomo adopts a new strategy: 'closed press': Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who became a darling of the national and worldwide media during the early months of Covid-19 last year, has turned against New York media outlets by denying them access to public events and restricting who gets to ask him questions. It comes as Cuomo is under investigation for any number of scandals. Read more
BILLS
Bills' trades to draft Josh Allen cost two players, six picks. Here's what happened to them: The sequence of events, orchestrated by General Manager Brandon Beane over the course of three trades, changed the trajectory of the franchise and helped turn a longtime league laughingstock into a bona fide Super Bowl contender. Read more
New Bills guard Forrest Lamp hopes he's hit the switch on his NFL career: After a frustrating first four seasons in the NFL, Lamp started all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, playing every one of the team’s 1,175 offensive snaps at left guard. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' Cozens wants to help more offensively in final weeks of rookie season: “Obviously, my rookie year being in the NHL, the first thing I wanted to do was just prove I can play at this level, show that I was responsible defensively,” Cozens said following practice Friday in KeyBank Center. “Once I kind of showed that, I think I want to take the next step in my offensive game." Read more
Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury: Ullmark might not recover from a lower-body injury in time to return for the Sabres this season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• New Phoenix Theatre's production of "Foxfinder" was an adventure in entertaining – and telling a story – without a live audience, Toni Ruberto explained in her Gusto cover story. News contributor Melinda Miller reviewed the virtual play shot entirely on an iPhone 11 ProMax.
• Rewind 130 years: What do you think the intersection of Pearl and Seneca streets looked like then? News contributor Steve Cichon delivers a then-and-now comparison and shares some Buffalo history.
• More than 12,000 stores closed in 2020 – smashing the previous record of 9,300 stores that closed the year prior. And the retail death toll is far from finished, writes Discount Diva Samantha Christmann in her weekly column.
• Who are Buffalo's "vaccine angels" and how are these volunteers helping Western New Yorkers access appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination? Buffalo Rising introduces Jessica Stephens of Amherst, as well as her neighbors, who were eager to help.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.