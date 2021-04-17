Good Morning, Buffalo: Local movie theaters are quietly reopening with limited hours, cautious optimism

National Fuel looks to carve out new niche as renewables rise: The push is on to make renewable energy sources play a bigger role across New York, and National Fuel Gas Co. is trying to carve out a niche for its carbon-based utility business as wind and solar energy expand. Read more

'Blood money' from opioid settlement diverted from fighting addiction, advocates say: "That money is coming to the state on the backs of people who died from opiates. It should go to the people who need it the most – the people suffering from addiction and mental heath," said Avi Israel, founder and president of Save the Michaels of the World, the drug treatment program named for his son, who died by suicide in 2014 after he could not get into a treatment facility.

