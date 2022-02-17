Good Morning, Buffalo: Local Great Lakes 'areas of concern' to be cleaned up by 2030

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 17, 2022
Local Great Lakes 'areas of concern' to be cleaned up by 2030
The Buffalo River, the Niagara River and Eighteen Mile Creek in Niagara County share an ugly history. Their shorelines were once lined with factories that are now gone, but that left their pollution behind.
But all that pollution – toxic sludge at the bottom of those waterways – is scheduled to be cleaned up by 2030, the Biden administration was set to announce on Thursday.
It's all because an extra $1 billion will be coming to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative under the $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package finalized last year.
– Jerry Zremski
Dig In, Buffalo! Pumpkin jalapeño pakora: Chef and co-owner of The Black Sheep Steve Gedra makes vegan and gluten-free pumpkin jalapeño pakora. The perfect balance of savory and sweet! Get the recipe >>
Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
BUFFALO NEXT
When you think about high-tech manufacturers, the region's automotive plants may not come to mind.
But maybe they should. Even though the General Motors and Ford plants have been around for decades, they've received millions of dollars worth of technology upgrades over the years to keep pace with modern production needs. How does their future align with supporting the rise of electric vehicles? The News' Matt Glynn answers that question in the newest edition of the Buffalo Next newsletter.
Sign up to receive the newsletter on Buffalo's economic revitalization here.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Rod Watson: Buffalo 'leaders' succumb to Stockholm syndrome in Bills stadium talks: Recent comments from a key National Football League team owner about the “urgency” of completing lease negotiations is just the latest example of how Western New Yorkers are being held captive to the whims of the team and its NFL co-conspirators, writes The News' columnist. Read more
VA, DOT to do new traffic study of intersection where vets died: A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official said Wednesday that the agency will work with the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct a new traffic study of an intersection near the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke where two vets died in a car crash in September. Read more
Citing 'change of heart,' man who admitted killing mom, ex-girlfriend wants to withdraw plea: A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty last summer to killing his mother and his ex-girlfriend wants to withdraw that plea, his lawyers said. Charles L. Jones' attorneys say he went against their advice when he took the plea and that circumstances caused by the pandemic led to limited "free, open and meaningful communication" between them and Jones before he took the plea. Read more
Misdemeanor charge filed in case that spurred Nichols School student protest: Amherst police have filed a misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge against a male in connection with events that prompted a student protest at Nichols School in December. The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident that happened off-campus in November, will face the charge in Erie County Family Court. Read more
As NY graduation rates rise, BPS sees largest graduating class in years: Despite learning remotely for most of last year, more than 2,000 students graduated from Buffalo Public Schools – the largest class in years. Buffalo, which had a graduation rate of 76% in 2020, improved to 79% last year. Mary Pasciak and Barbara O'Brien share more details and reaction from Superintendent Kriner Cash. Read more
[Covid-19 update: Stay current with The News' statistics]
WEATHER
Next 36 hours: Wind, rain, flooding, ice jams, falling temps, then snow and ice: Rapidly melting snow began Wednesday night and will continue as Thursday's daytime temperatures will remain in the 40s. Flooding is expected in rivers, creeks, ponds and any other flood-prone areas, writes Maki Becker. Temperatures are expected to drop later Thursday, accompanied by sleet and snow, leading to a potentially messy commute Friday morning. Read more
GUSTO
Dobutsu restaurant to become Compass Run, with regional Southern theme: “Since early 2020, the climate has made it increasingly evident that diners want food that is familiar, wholesome and comforting,” said owner James Roberts on why he chose to pivot from a higher-end seafood restaurant to an eatery focused on dishes like barbecued shrimp, seafood boils and boudin. Read more
A dark and different 'Oklahoma' at Shea's: If you go to Shea’s exclusively for the euphoric feeling of full-throated musicals that inspire unbridled joy, prepare to be disappointed, writes News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase on Rodgers and Hammerstein's American classic. The play's darker elements, however, have always been there. Read more
Watch now: Look inside the Grange Outpost: With demand increasing for the Grange's pastry program, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich took over the former Kaylena Marie's Bakery in Orchard Park to grow the pastry team in more spacious confines. That's a win for morning eaters at the new grab-and-go café, which churns out an elite breakfast sandwich and scratch-made hash browns, which are more complicated than you'd think. Read more
What do you get when you combine brewers and Buffalo Beer Geeks? A CollaBEERation: The more than 6,000 members of the Buffalo Beer Geeks Facebook group have one heart when it comes to a love of beer, though some have a greater appreciation for those brewed farther afield than closer to home. Hence CollaBEERation, a festival in which Beer Geeks members pair with regional brewers to make eclectic brews designed to build more proximate affection. Read more
POLITICS
New York Democrats gather for 'Hochul'-centric convention: Since she took office last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul has often had to maneuver through a New York Democratic Party bearing the stamp of her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo. But now the Buffalo resident emerges as undisputed leader of the state party following her expected breeze toward the party endorsement in New York on Thursday. Read more
BILLS
A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy: Josh Allen was at his most spectacular against the best competition in 2021. It’s one of the big takeaways from Allen’s fourth season as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: No surprise to see Jack Eichel rusty as Vegas is blanked in his debut: In what rates as no surprise after nearly 11 months off the ice, Eichel was rusty and not remotely his normal dangerous self in the offensive zone. He fumbled the puck a couple times, and failed to corral passes he would normally receive with ease. He even took a pair of penalties. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Christine Baranski may have curried favor with Buffalonians when she proclaimed her Bills fandom and pride in her Western New York roots on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," but the "Gilded Age" actress has discussed her Polish-Catholic history in Buffalo in several previous interviews, writes News contributor Steve Cichon.
• How could Buffalo have possibly topped Cincinnati in Super Bowl viewership in a game in which the Bengals competed? Alan Pergament speculates possible factors that could have vaulted the Queen City to the top.
• David Swarts' successor for president and CEO of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens has been chosen. Mark Sommer introduces Mark Mortenson, a veteran nonprofit executive who assumes the position March 14.
• Loads of live music at the Buffalo Irish Center, two high-profile comedy shows and the dawn of the final exhibition at the Albright-Knox Northland headline this week's Things to Do.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.